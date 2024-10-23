After the Catastrophe. Contemporary postapocalyptic narratives (revue Between)

Editors: Elisabetta Abignente (University of Naples Federico II), Claudia Cao (University of Cagliari), and Claudia Cerulo (University of Naples Federico II)

Submission Deadline: May 1st, 2025.

Publication Date: November 30th, 2025

Since ancient times, narratives about the end of the world have given voice to the anxieties and crises of the societies that have produced them. The forms of the apocalypse are thematically and diachronically broad and diverse (Pharr, Clark and Firestone 2016; De Cristofaro 2020). Already at the dawn of the nineteenth century, in her The Last Man (1826), Mary Shelley, the brilliant inventor of this genre, reflected on the condition of the single survivor of a lethal virus. While, for obvious chronological reasons, the anguish for a wasted environment is still absent in Shelley, many twentieth-century narratives reflect on the annihilating potential of humans’ actions on ecosystems. Think of Shiel’s The Purple Cloud (1901) and London’s The Scarlet Plague (1912) which, almost on the verge of the First World War, stage disasters and a frightening social regression caused respectively by a lethal gas leak from the poles and a raging pandemic. In the second half of the twentieth century, compounded by dramatic historical events, there was a proliferation of works envisioning post-catastrophe societal forms. Works by authors such as James Ballard, Stephen King, or Cormac McCarthy provide a critical perspective on the human condition facing diseases, viruses, and disasters. Although the “sense of an ending” (Kermode 2004) has characterised previous epochs, since the beginning of the new century, reality and imagination have gradually come to coincide, and the concept of catastrophe has shifted from the horizon of the probable to that of the real. In this context, there has been an attempt by the humanities to analyse the increasingly tangible anthropogenic environmental changes. In recent decades, paying attention to the various social and economic categories shaping our present and seeking to examine the anthropological and aesthetic implications of an apocalyptic imaginary, philosophical reflection, literature, and the arts have provided a space for the exploration of anxieties that find no expression elsewhere (Orlando 1973). Living in an era of precariousness and anxiety, the idea of catastrophe, which is central to a rich body of post-apocalyptic, science fiction, and eco-dystopian narratives, intersects with environmental social and political reflections, becoming “a way of visualising, directly and perceptibly, the dangers of our present” (Malvestio 2021: 18). […]

