Beyond Borders (Univ. of Alabama)

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA LANGUAGES CONFERENCE 2025

 7-8 February, 2025  

“Beyond  Borders”

CALL FOR PAPERS

LINGUISTICS LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE

Phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and semantic changes in languages
Longitudinal studies on language shift and maintenance 
Sociolinguistic factors influencing language choice, code-switching, and language mixing
 Educational challenges and strategies for teaching in multilingual environments
 The role of cultural, religious, and social institutions in maintaining heritage languages
 The use of technology, social media, and digital platforms in language preservation

ABSTRACTS IMPORTANT DATES FOR SUBMISSION

This multidisciplinary conference aims to examine the idea of borders in languages, literature, and
 linguistics. We invite graduate students, scholars, and researchers, to submit abstracts that address,
 but are not limited to, the following themes:

Migration, displacement, and refugees
 Borderlands and border politics
 Transnationalism and globalization
 Cultural exchange and hybridity
 Gender, race, and intersectionality
 Social inclusion and exclusion
 Representation of borders in literature, art, and media
 Artistic expressions of liminality and transgression.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Submit no more than 300 words. Please submit your abstract in a Word or PDF document. Include your
 full name, affiliation, contact information, and a brief bio (150 words). 

Please send abstracts to ualanguagesconference@gmail.com

Submission deadline

November 30, 2024
Acceptance notification:
December 15, 2024

Conference : 7-8 February, 2025 at The University of Alabama Students Center

 For more information, please contact the organizing committee at ualanguagesconference@gmail.com.
 