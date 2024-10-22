Beyond Borders (Univ. of Alabama)
THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA LANGUAGES CONFERENCE 2025
7-8 February, 2025
“Beyond Borders”
CALL FOR PAPERS
LINGUISTICS LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE
Phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and semantic changes in languages
Longitudinal studies on language shift and maintenance
Sociolinguistic factors influencing language choice, code-switching, and language mixing
Educational challenges and strategies for teaching in multilingual environments
The role of cultural, religious, and social institutions in maintaining heritage languages
The use of technology, social media, and digital platforms in language preservation
ABSTRACTS IMPORTANT DATES FOR SUBMISSION
This multidisciplinary conference aims to examine the idea of borders in languages, literature, and
linguistics. We invite graduate students, scholars, and researchers, to submit abstracts that address,
but are not limited to, the following themes:
Migration, displacement, and refugees
Borderlands and border politics
Transnationalism and globalization
Cultural exchange and hybridity
Gender, race, and intersectionality
Social inclusion and exclusion
Representation of borders in literature, art, and media
Artistic expressions of liminality and transgression.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
Submit no more than 300 words. Please submit your abstract in a Word or PDF document. Include your
full name, affiliation, contact information, and a brief bio (150 words).
Please send abstracts to ualanguagesconference@gmail.com
Submission deadline
November 30, 2024
Acceptance notification:
December 15, 2024
Conference : 7-8 February, 2025 at The University of Alabama Students Center
For more information, please contact the organizing committee at ualanguagesconference@gmail.com.