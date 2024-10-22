Beyond Borders (Univ. of Alabama)

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA LANGUAGES CONFERENCE 2025

7-8 February, 2025

“Beyond Borders”

CALL FOR PAPERS

LINGUISTICS LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE

Phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and semantic changes in languages

Longitudinal studies on language shift and maintenance

Sociolinguistic factors influencing language choice, code-switching, and language mixing

Educational challenges and strategies for teaching in multilingual environments

The role of cultural, religious, and social institutions in maintaining heritage languages

The use of technology, social media, and digital platforms in language preservation

ABSTRACTS IMPORTANT DATES FOR SUBMISSION

This multidisciplinary conference aims to examine the idea of borders in languages, literature, and

linguistics. We invite graduate students, scholars, and researchers, to submit abstracts that address,

but are not limited to, the following themes:

Migration, displacement, and refugees

Borderlands and border politics

Transnationalism and globalization

Cultural exchange and hybridity

Gender, race, and intersectionality

Social inclusion and exclusion

Representation of borders in literature, art, and media

Artistic expressions of liminality and transgression.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Submit no more than 300 words. Please submit your abstract in a Word or PDF document. Include your

full name, affiliation, contact information, and a brief bio (150 words).

Please send abstracts to ualanguagesconference@gmail.com



Submission deadline

November 30, 2024

Acceptance notification:

December 15, 2024

Conference : 7-8 February, 2025 at The University of Alabama Students Center

For more information, please contact the organizing committee at ualanguagesconference@gmail.com.

