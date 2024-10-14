Relations transatlantiques entre les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni dans les arts et la littérature de 1823 à nos jours (Université de Lorraine, Nancy)

Please scroll down for the English version

Colloque international

Relations transatlantiques entre les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni dans les arts et la littérature de 1823 à nos jours

Université de Lorraine (site de Nancy), IDEA (UR 2338)

16 et 17 octobre 2025

L’interdépendance continuelle entre le Royaume-Uni et les États-Unis ne date pas de la « Special Relationship » popularisée par le Premier Ministre britannique Winston Churchill en 1946. Durant les premières décennies de leur indépendance, les États-Unis ont gardé des liens culturels très forts avec le Royaume-Uni (cf. « So dominant has British culture been in America, north of the Rio Grande, from the seventeenth century to the present, that if somehow the British elements could be eliminated from all the cultural patterns of the United States—Why, Americans would be left with no coherent culture in public or in private life », Russell Kirk, America’s British Culture, 1993, p.1). Ils ont ensuite cherché progressivement à se démarquer de l’influence britannique (Kariann Akemi Yokota, Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation, 2011) avant, à nouveau, de se rapprocher lors du « Great Rapprochement » (1895-1915).

Sur le plan diplomatique, le détachement des États-Unis vis-à-vis du continent européen et des îles britanniques se reflète dans la doctrine Monroe, édictée par le président James Monroe en 1823. Elle condamne toute intervention européenne dans les affaires des Amériques et vice versa. Malgré cette déclaration, essentiellement politique, qu’en est-il d’un point de vue culturel ? Quelles conséquences a-t-elle eu sur les arts et la littérature ? Quelles ont été les influences réciproques et sous quelles formes se sont-elles manifestées ? Ces influences ont-elles été durables et dans quels domaines artistiques en particulier ? Y a-t-il eu un âge d’or et un déclin de l’influence britannique aux États-Unis ? Que reste-t-il aujourd’hui des liens culturels ? Varient-ils selon les disciplines artistiques ? Enfin, dans quelle mesure les échanges culturels ont-ils contribué à façonner ou à redéfinir les identités américaine(s) et britannique(s) ?

Selon les époques, ces représentations témoignent, tour à tour, de fascination et de méfiance réciproques (« How was it that by the turn of the twentieth century, Britons had come to fear Americanization, when for much of the nineteenth US citizens feared Anglicization? », Steven Tuffnell, Made in Britain, 2020, p.1). Comment les arts (musique populaire/savante, peinture, architecture etc.) et la littérature transmettent-ils cette ambivalence/ce paradoxe qui consiste à se démarquer de l’influence britannique ou de l’influence américaine tout en ne la rejetant pas ?

De surcroît, dans une Amérique et une Grande-Bretagne multiculturelles où l’influence est aussi impactée par l’héritage coloniale, esclavagiste et diasporique (hispanique, italien, irlandais, polonais, juif, etc.), que reste-t-il de la « special relationship » dans les domaines de la littérature et des arts aujourd’hui ? En quoi certaines raisons économiques (tel le financement d’un film, ou la coproduction plus généralement) expliquent-elles certains échanges culturels (acteur britannique dans une production américaine et vice versa, par exemple) ?

Ce colloque abordera donc les questions soulevées dans le texte de cadrage ci-dessus et s'étendra également, de manière non exclusive, aux thématiques suivantes :

Mythes et réalités des relations transatlantiques

Économie culturelle des transferts transatlantiques

Influence des transferts sur la langue américaine ou britannique

Transferts et traduction

Aspects de l’influence/de la fascination réciproque

Pourquoi et comment cette fascination conduit des écrivains, poètes, cinéastes et artistes américains ou britanniques à vivre et travailler aux États-Unis ou au Royaume-Uni (Henry James, T.S. Eliot, Scott Walker, Jacob Epstein, W.H. Auden, Alfred Hitchcock, Charles Chaplin, Gervese Wheeler, pour ne citer que quelques-uns) ou à être influencés par l’un ou l’autre des deux pays, comme l’illustrent en littérature, certains auteurs anglais qui écrivent des romans « américains » (Lee Child par exemple) et vice versa: Elizabeth George (« Inspector Lynley ») ou encore Diana Gabaldon, qui écrit des romans écossais comme la série Outlander.

Perceptions et réceptions dans les échanges transculturels

Place et forme de la parodie et du pastiche dans ces transferts ? Par exemple, A Spinal Tap est une parodie américaine d’un groupe de rock anglais

En musique, comment le rock américain influence / a influencé le rock anglais et vice versa; quid de la comédie musicale, etc.



Les propositions (en anglais ou français ; 300 mots maximum) devront être envoyées à Jean-Philippe Heberlé (jean-philippe.heberle@univ-lorraine.fr), Claire McKeown (claire.mckeown@univ-lorraine.fr) et Céline Sabiron (celine.sabiron@univ-lorraine.fr) avant le 31 janvier 2025.

Comité scientifique :

Sophie Aymes (Poitiers)

Thomas Constantinesco (Sorbonne-Université)

Gilles Couderc (Caen)

Eliane Elmaleh (Le Mans)

Emmanuel Ferragne (Paris-Cité)

Hélène Gaillard (Dijon)

Xavier Giudicelli (Nanterre)

Jean-Philippe Heberlé (Lorraine)

Hélène Ibata (Strasbourg)

Claire McKeown (Lorraine)

Céline Sabiron (Lorraine)

Pascale Sardin (Bordeaux Montaigne)

Arnaud Schmitt (Pau)

Marcin Stawiarsky (Caen)

Pascale Tollance (Lyon 2)

Bibliographie indicative :

Abravanel, Genevieve, Americanizing Britain: The Rise of Modernism in the Age of the Entertainment Empire, Modernist Literature and Culture (2012; online edn, Oxford Academic, 24 May 2012), https://doi.org/10.1093/acprof:oso/9780199754458.001.0001, accessed 16 Apr. 2024.

Bernier, Celeste-Marie, Characters of Blood: Black Heroism in the Transatlantic Imagination, Charlottesville and London, University of Virginia Press, 2012.

Bernier, Celeste-Marie, Stick to the Skin: African American and Black British Art, 1965-2015, Oakland, CA, University of California Press, 2019.

Hopkins, David, A "special relationship": British and American art 1945-1989. In: Hopkins, C. and Whyte, I. B. (eds.) Hot Art, Cold War – Western and Northern European Writing on American Art 1945-1990, Routledge, New York, NY; Abingdon, Oxon, pp. 3-55. ISBN 9780815393757 (doi: 10.4324/9781351187671-2) 2020.

Lease, Benjamin, Anglo-American Encounters: England and the Rise of American Literature, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 1981.

Lyons, John F., America in the British Imagination: 1945 to the Present, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2013.

Kirk, Russell, America's British Culture, Abingdon, Taylor & Francis, 2017.

Malchow, Howard, Special Relations: The Americanization of Britain?, Stanford, CA , Stanford University Press, 2011.

Ryall, Tom, Britain and the American Cinema, Thousand Oaks, CA, SAGE Publications, 2001.

Schake, Kori, Safe Passage: The Transition from British to American Hegemony, Cambridge, MA, Harvard University Press, 2017.

Tuffnell, Stephen, Made in Britain: Nation and Emigration in Nineteenth-Century America, Oakland, CA, University of California Press, 2020.

Westover, Paul, Ann Wierda Rowland (eds), Transatlantic Literature and Author Love in the Nineteenth Century, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2016.

Yokota, Kariann Akemi, Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2014.

---------------------------------------------------------

English version

International Conference

US-UK Transatlantic Crossings in the Arts and Literature from 1823 to Today

University of Lorraine (Nancy), France, IDEA (UR 2338)

16-17 October 2025

The ongoing interdependence between the United Kingdom and the United States dates back further than the "Special Relationship" popularized by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1946. In the early decades of their independence, the United States maintained strong cultural ties with the United Kingdom (cf. ‘So dominant has British culture been in America, north of the Rio Grande, from the seventeenth century to the present, that if somehow the British elements could be eliminated from all the cultural patterns of the United States—Why, Americans would be left with no coherent culture in public or in private life’, Russell Kirk, America’s British Culture, 1993, p.1). They then gradually sought to distance themselves from British influence (Kariann Akemi Yokota, Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation, 2011) before, once again, drawing closer together during the Great Rapprochement (1895-1915).

In diplomatic terms, the United States' detachment from the European continent and the British Isles is reflected in the Monroe Doctrine, issued by President James Monroe in 1823, which condemns any European intervention in the affairs of the Americas and vice versa. While this declaration was essentially political, what was its impact at a cultural level? What consequences did it have on the arts and literature? What were the reciprocal influences and what forms did they take? Were these influences lasting, and in which artistic fields in particular? Was there a golden age and a decline in British influence in the United States? What remains today of these cultural links? Do they vary according to artistic fields? Finally, to what extent have cultural exchanges contributed to shaping or redefining American and British identities?

Depending on the period, these representations vary between mutual fascination and distrust (‘How was it that by the turn of the twentieth century, Britons had come to fear Americanization, when for much of the nineteenth US citizens feared Anglicization?’, Steven Tuffnell, Made in Britain, 2020, p.1). How do the arts (popular/classical music, painting, architecture, etc.) and literature convey the ambivalence of distancing oneself from British or American influence while not rejecting it entirely?

What is more, in America and Britain, multicultural societies with colonial, slave and diasporic (Hispanic, Italian, Irish, Polish, Jewish, etc.) heritage, what remains of the 'special relationship' in literature and the arts today? How might the economic context (such as the financing of a film, or co-production more generally) explain certain cultural exchanges (British actors in an American production and vice versa, for instance)?

This conference will therefore address the questions raised above and will also cover, but not exclusively, the following themes:

Myths and realities of transatlantic relations

Cultural economics of transatlantic transfers

Influence of transfers on American or British language

Transfers and translation

Aspects of mutual influence/fascination

Why and how this fascination leads writers, poets, filmmakers, and artists from the USA or the UK to live and work in the United States or the United Kingdom (Henry James, T.S. Eliot, Scott Walker, Jacob Epstein, W.H. Auden, Alfred Hitchcock, Charles Chaplin, Gervese Wheeler, to name just a few) or to be influenced by one of the two countries, as illustrated in literature, with some English authors who write ‘American’novels (Lee Child, for example) and vice versa (we can also mention Elizabeth George ("Inspector Lynley") or Diana Gabaldon, who writes Scottish novels like the Outlander series).

Perceptions and receptions in transcultural exchanges

The role and form of parody and pastiche in these transfers? For example, A Spinal Tap is an American parody of an English rock band

In music, how American rock influences / has influenced English rock and vice versa; what about musicals? etc.



Proposals (in English or French; maximum 300 words) should be sent to Jean-Philippe Heberlé (jean-philippe.heberle@univ-lorraine.fr), Claire McKeown (claire.mckeown@univ-lorraine.fr), and Céline Sabiron (celine.sabiron@univ-lorraine.fr) by the 31st January 2025.

Scientific committee:

Sophie Aymes (Poitiers)

Thomas Constantinesco (Sorbonne-Université)

Gilles Couderc (Caen)

Eliane Elmaleh (Le Mans)

Emmanuel Ferragne (Paris-Cité)

Hélène Gaillard (Dijon)

Xavier Giudicelli (Nanterre)

Jean-Philippe Heberlé (Lorraine)

Hélène Ibata (Strasbourg)

Claire McKeown (Lorraine)

Céline Sabiron (Lorraine)

Pascale Sardin (Bordeaux Montaigne)

Arnaud Schmitt (Pau)

Marcin Stawiarsky (Caen)

Pascale Tollance (Lyon 2)

Indicative Bibliography:

Abravanel, Genevieve, Americanizing Britain: The Rise of Modernism in the Age of the Entertainment Empire, Modernist Literature and Culture (2012; online edn, Oxford Academic, 24 May 2012), https://doi.org/10.1093/acprof:oso/9780199754458.001.0001, accessed 16 Apr. 2024.

Bernier, Celeste-Marie, Characters of Blood: Black Heroism in the Transatlantic Imagination, Charlottesville and London, University of Virginia Press, 2012.

Bernier, Celeste-Marie, Stick to the Skin: African American and Black British Art, 1965-2015, Oakland, CA, University of California Press, 2019.

Hopkins, David, A "special relationship": British and American art 1945-1989. In: Hopkins, C. and Whyte, I. B. (eds.) Hot Art, Cold War – Western and Northern European Writing on American Art 1945-1990, Routledge, New York, NY; Abingdon, Oxon, pp. 3-55. ISBN 9780815393757 (doi: 10.4324/9781351187671-2) 2020.

Lease, Benjamin, Anglo-American Encounters: England and the Rise of American Literature, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 1981.

Lyons, John F., America in the British Imagination: 1945 to the Present, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2013.

Kirk, Russell, America's British Culture, Abingdon, Taylor & Francis, 2017.

Malchow, Howard, Special Relations: The Americanization of Britain?, Stanford, CA , Stanford University Press, 2011.

Ryall, Tom, Britain and the American Cinema, Thousand Oaks, CA, SAGE Publications, 2001.

Schake, Kori, Safe Passage: The Transition from British to American Hegemony, Cambridge, MA, Harvard University Press, 2017.

Tuffnell, Stephen, Made in Britain: Nation and Emigration in Nineteenth-Century America, Oakland, CA, University of California Press, 2020.

Westover, Paul, Ann Wierda Rowland (eds), Transatlantic Literature and Author Love in the Nineteenth Century, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2016.

Yokota, Kariann Akemi, Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2014.