Chaucer à l'ère du médiévalisme (Nancy)

English version below

Le colloque "Chaucer à l'ère du médiévalisme : In sondry ages and sundry londes" se déroulera les 13 et 14 novembre 2025 à l'Université de Lorraine à Nancy.

Suite à l’exposition Chaucer: Here and Now (2023-2024) à la Bodleian Library, ce colloque est soutenu par l’association Modernités médiévales et la New Chaucer Society, et se propose de poursuivre la réflexion sur la dimension médiévaliste de l’œuvre de Geoffrey Chaucer et son influence persistante dans la culture contemporaine.

L’œuvre de Geoffrey Chaucer, loin d’être confinée à son époque, continue de rayonner à travers les âges, inspirant une multitude de représentations postmédiévales. Le poète lui-même constitue une figure régulièrement convoquée, parfois même sans lien direct avec ses textes, ce qui suggère une postérité autonome de Chaucer en tant qu’homme et artiste. Que ce soit à travers le prisme du cinéma, de la musique, du théâtre, de la télévision, de la poésie ou de bien d’autres formes artistiques, le poète demeure une source inépuisable d’inspiration et de réinterprétation. Ce colloque invite à s’interroger sur la façon dont les adaptations et les réinterprétations de Chaucer et/ou de son œuvre par des artistes d’horizons culturels divers enrichissent notre compréhension de son héritage. Ses différentes incarnations au fil des siècle soulèvent en effet des problématiques fascinantes sur le dialogue interculturel, la politique de la mémoire et l’évolution de la culture populaire.

Les propositions pourront notamment s’inscrire dans l’un des axes suivants, sans nécessairement s’y limiter :

Axe 1 : Échos médiévalistes de l’œuvre de Chaucer

Un premier axe d’étude examinera la manière dont l’œuvre de Chaucer est réinterprétée et adaptée dans la culture contemporaine à travers diverses formes artistiques. Quels motifs et thèmes spécifiques de Chaucer trouvent un écho dans le contexte moderne, et quelles sont les raisons de cette résonance ? Cette exploration permettra d’étudier comment les artistes adaptent son œuvre tout en préservant des éléments médiévaux, et de questionner les enjeux de la sélection et de la modernisation de ces éléments.

L’influence de William Morris sur la réception et la représentation de Chaucer suscitera une attention toute particulière. En rééditant Les Contes de Canterbury dans son Kelmscott Chaucer et en donnant vie à une vision romantique du Moyen Âge à travers des œuvres comme Le Paradis Terrestre, Morris a profondément marqué la perception de Chaucer à partir du XIXe siècle. Il conviendra d’interroger la manière dont Morris, comme d’autres, a remodelé l’image de Chaucer pour servir ses propres idéaux esthétiques et idéologiques, afin d’approfondir les répercussions de cette réinterprétation sur la réception contemporaine de l’œuvre de Chaucer.

Nous invitons également à étudier les performances théâtrales et poétiques de l’œuvre de Chaucer et leur contribution au renouvellement de notre compréhension du texte original. La performance de The Wife of Bath par la poétesse Jean « Binta » Breeze au Brixton Market (2009) offre un exemple intéressant de l’interaction entre Chaucer et un public engagé. En quoi les adaptations de Chaucer dans des lieux publics ou alternatifs élargissent-elles l’accessibilité et la portée de son œuvre ?

De même, il serait pertinent de réfléchir à la façon dont des projets contemporains comme Refugee Tales (2016) de Patience Agbabi utilisent l’héritage de Chaucer pour aborder des questions de mémoire, d’identité et d’inclusion. Ces initiatives contribuent à réévaluer et à revitaliser l’importance de l’œuvre de Chaucer dans le paysage culturel contemporain.

Axe 2 : Chaucer lui-même, incarnations et détournement

Au-delà des poèmes passés à la postérité, la figure de Geoffrey Chaucer est parfois elle-même convoquée dans des œuvres et réécritures variées, (re)donnant vie au poète médiéval. Dans le film de Brian Helgeland Chevalier (2001), dont le titre original, A Knight’s Tale, reprend justement le titre d’une œuvre de Chaucer, le poète constitue par exemple l’un des personnages principaux. Affecté par un problème de jeu, des dettes et une façon de mettre sa plume au service du plus offrant, ce protagoniste semble bien loin d’une image traditionnelle des auteurs. Son talent poétique et, surtout, son art oratoire trouvent toutefois une place croissante dans l’intrigue, ce qui contribue à faire du personnage un adjuvant du héros, mais aussi et surtout une figure de rebelle démagogue. Qu’implique cette interprétation médiévaliste et triviale de Chaucer dans la postérité du poète, ainsi que dans sa réception auprès du grand public ?

Si la connaissance des spécificités de la vie de Chaucer n’est pas nécessaire pour comprendre ni pour apprécier l’œuvre d’Helgeland, cet apport biographique contribue toutefois à enrichir les lectures du film. Quels sont dès lors les enjeux de l’articulation de la réception populaire et des savoirs savants dans la représentation de la figure de Chaucer ? Cette même association du populaire et du savant préside justement à l’intégration du poète dans Thierry la Fronde en 1965 (saison 3, épisode 10), rappelant l’ambition à la fois pédagogique et divertissante de la série qui mêle des personnages fictifs à des figures historiques aisément identifiables.

Chaque fois, Chaucer est clairement nommé, et des références souvent discrètes à son œuvre ou à sa biographie, apparemment plutôt destinées à un public de connaisseur, parsèment sa mise en scène. C’est dans cette perspective qu’il apparaît également sous les traits de son fantôme en 2009 dans la série Les Simpson (saison 20, épisode 18), en référence à son inhumation dans le Coin des Poètes de l’abbaye de Westminster. Qu’est-ce que ces usages de l’image du poète dans la culture grand public dit de sa réception contemporaine ? À qui s’adressent ces clins d’œil, et qu’apportent-ils aux œuvres concernées ?

—

Les propositions de communication, d’une longueur d’environ 2000 signes, sont à envoyer pour le lundi 3 février 2025, conjointement à Justine Breton (justine.breton [at] univ-lorraine.fr) et à Jonathan Fruoco (jonathan.fruoco [at] gmail.com).

—

Comité scientifique

Candace Barrington (Central Connecticut State University)

Justine Breton (SAMA, Université de Lorraine)

Vincent Ferré (CERC, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle)

Jonathan Fruoco (CREA, Université Paris-Nanterre)

Patrick Moran (University of British Columbia, Canada)

Karin Ueltschi-Courchinoux (CRIMEL, Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne)

Bibliographie indicative

Barrington, Candace, American Chaucers, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2007.

Besson, Anne, Blanc, William, and Ferré, Vincent (eds), Dictionnaire du Moyen Âge imaginaire, Paris, Vendémiaire, 2022.

Best Debra E., Rambo Elizabeth L., and Ward Patricia H. (eds), Authentically Medieval. Authors and Scholars on Depicting the Middle Ages in Fiction, Jefferson, McFarland, 2024.

Breton, Justine, Un Moyen Âge en clair-obscur. Le médiévalisme dans les séries télévisées, Tours, Presses universitaires François-Rabelais, 2023.

Broome Saunders, Clare, Women Writers and Nineteenth-Century Medievalism, London, Palgrave Macmillan, 2009.

Cook, Megan L., The Poet and the Antiquaries: Chaucerian Scholarship and the Rise of Literary History, 1532-1635, Philadelphia PA, University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019.

Coyne Kelly, Kathleen and Pugh, Tison (eds.), Chaucer on Screen: Absence, Presence, and Adapting the Canterbury Tales, Columbus OH, Ohio State University Press, 2013.

D’Arcens, Louis, Comic Medievalism. Laughing at the Middle Ages, Cambridge, D.S. Brewer, 2014.

Ellis, Steve, Chaucer at Large: The Poet in the Modern Imagination, Minneapolis MN, University of Minnesota Press, 2000.

Forni, Kathleen, Chaucerian Afterlife: Adaptations in Recent Popular Culture, Jefferson NC, McFarland, 2013.

Hsy, Jonathan, Antiracist Medievalisms: From ‘Yellow Peril’ to Black Lives Matter, Leeds, Arc Humanities Press, 2021.

Lerer, Seth, Chaucer and His Readers: Imagining the Author in Late Medieval England, Princeton, Princeton University Press, 1993.

Mason, Tom and Hopkins, David, Chaucer in the Eighteenth Century: The Father of English Poetry, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2022.

Prendergast, Thomas A. and Kline, Barbara, Rewriting Chaucer: Culture, Authority, and the Idea of the Authentic Text, 1400-1602, Columbus, OH, Ohio State University, 1999.

Trigg, Stephanie, Congenial Souls: Reading Chaucer from Medieval to Postmodern, Minneapolis, University of Minnesota Press, 2002.

Turner, Marion (ed.), Chaucer: Here and Now, Oxford, Bodleian Library Publishing, 2023.

Turner, Marion, The Wife of Bath: A Biography, Princeton, Princeton University Press, 2019.

***

Chaucer in the Age of Medievalism: In sondry ages and sundry londes

November 13th-14th, 2025. University of Lorraine, Nancy.

Following the Chaucer: Here and Now exhibition (2023-2024) at the Bodleian Library, this conference - sponsored by the Modernités Médiévales association and the New Chaucer Society - aims to continue the reflection on the medievalist dimension of Geoffrey Chaucer's work and its persistent influence in contemporary culture.

Far from being confined to his era, Geoffrey Chaucer's work continues to resonate through the ages, inspiring a multitude of post-medieval representations. The poet himself remains a regularly invoked figure, sometimes even without direct connection to his texts, suggesting an autonomous legacy of Chaucer both as a man and an artist. Whether through the prism of cinema, music, theater, television, poetry, or other artistic forms, the poet remains an endless source of inspiration and reinterpretation. This conference invites us to question how adaptations and reinterpretations of Chaucer and/or his work by artists from diverse cultural backgrounds enrich our understanding of his legacy. His various incarnations over the centuries raise fascinating issues regarding intercultural dialogue, the politics of memory, and the evolution of popular culture.

Proposals may particularly focus on one of the following axes, without necessarily being limited to them:

Axis 1: Medievalist Echoes of Chaucer's Work

A first axis of study will examine how Chaucer's work is reinterpreted and adapted in contemporary culture through various artistic forms. What specific Chaucerian motifs and themes resonate in the modern context, and what are the reasons for this resonance? This exploration will study how artists adapt his work while preserving medieval elements and question the stakes of selecting and modernizing these elements. The influence of William Morris on the reception and representation of Chaucer will receive special attention. By publishing The Canterbury Tales in his Kelmscott Chaucer and bringing to life a romantic vision of the Middle Ages through works such as The Earthly Paradise, Morris profoundly shaped the perception of Chaucer from the 19th century onwards. It will be relevant to examine how Morris, like others, reshaped Chaucer's image to serve his own aesthetic and ideological ideals, in order to deepen the repercussions of this reinterpretation on the contemporary reception of Chaucer's work.

We also invite study of the theatrical and poetic performances of Chaucer's work and their contribution to renewing our understanding of the original text. The performance of The Wife of Bath by poetess Jean ‘Binta’ Breeze at Brixton Market (2009) offers an interesting example of interaction between Chaucer and an engaged audience. How do adaptations of Chaucer in public or alternative spaces broaden the accessibility and scope of his work? Similarly, it would be pertinent to reflect on how contemporary projects such as Patience Agbabi’s Refugee Tales (2016) use Chaucer's heritage to address issues of memory, identity, and inclusion. These initiatives contribute to reevaluating and revitalizing the importance of Chaucer's work in the contemporary cultural landscape.

Axis 2: Chaucer Himself, Incarnations, and Appropriation

Beyond the poems that have endured, the figure of Geoffrey Chaucer is sometimes summoned in various works and rewritings, bringing the medieval poet back to life. In Brian Helgeland's film A Knight's Tale (2001), which takes its title from one of Chaucer's works, the poet is one of the main characters. Affected by a gambling problem, debts, and a tendency to put his pen at the service of the highest bidder, this protagonist seems far from the traditional representation of authors. However, his poetic talent and, above all, his oratorical skill increasingly find a place in the plot, contributing to making the character an adjunct to the hero, but also and above all a figure of a rebellious demagogue. What implications does this medievalist and trivial interpretation of Chaucer have on the poet's posterity and his reception by the general public? While knowledge of the specifics of Chaucer's life is not necessary to understand or appreciate Helgeland’s work, this biographical input nonetheless enriches readings of the film. What are the stakes, then, of articulating popular reception and scholarly knowledge in the representation of Chaucer's figure? This same association of the popular and the scholarly is precisely what guides the integration of the poet into Thierry la Fronde in 1965 (season 3, episode 10), recalling the series' pedagogical and entertaining ambition, mixing fictional characters with easily identifiable historical figures. Each time, Chaucer is clearly named, and often subtle references to his work or biography, apparently aimed at a knowledgeable audience, pepper his staging. It is from this perspective that he also appears as a ghost in 2009 in The Simpsons series (season 20, episode 18), in reference to his burial in the Poets' Corner of Westminster Abbey. What do these uses of the poet's image in popular culture say about his contemporary reception? Who are these nods aimed at, and what do they bring to the works concerned?

Communication proposals, approximately 2000 characters in length, should be sent by February 3rd, 2025, jointly to Justine Breton (justine.breton [at] univ-lorraine.fr) and Jonathan Fruoco (jonathan.fruoco [at] gmail.com).

Scientific Committee

Candace Barrington (Central Connecticut State University)

Justine Breton (SAMA, Université de Lorraine)

Vincent Ferré (CERC, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle)

Jonathan Fruoco (CREA, Université Paris-Nanterre)

Patrick Moran (University of British Columbia, Canada)

Karin Ueltschi-Courchinoux (CRIMEL, Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne)