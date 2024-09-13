Assistant Professor, Early Modern French Theater and Performance (1500-1800) at Yale University

Assistant Professor, Early Modern French Theater and Performance (1500-1800)

The Yale University Department of French intends to appoint a tenure-track assistant professor in Early Modern French Theater and Performance (1500-1800) to begin on July 1, 2025. Applicants will be affiliated with the Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies (TDPS) Program, although the position would be fully in the French Department.

Beyond traditional text-based approaches, the candidate must be able to think at the intersection of disciplines. Their research will be situated within the framework of an archaeology of media and of visual culture(s), underscoring the link of theater with other forms of performance (such as dance, ballet, mime and opera), and emphasizing political, anthropological, sociological, economical, philosophical or gender/identity issues. Feminist, queer, and decolonial approaches are welcome. Fields of research may also include the history of performance criticism, the material conditions of performance and its impact on the spectator’s body and mind, or methodological questions.

Applicants should have strong potential for excellence and achievement in scholarship and in undergraduate and graduate teaching. They must have expertise in canonical texts as well as lesser-known ones, which radically renew the canon. The successful candidate will be expected to teach in their area of specialty and in broader areas (like history of theater), meeting the needs of the Program and the Department. Applicants should have native or near-native fluency in French.

We welcome applications from scholars who already hold teaching positions, as well as recent PhDs and those who expect their PhD or equivalent degree by the time of appointment.

All applicants should submit a letter of application, C.V., a research statement, a teaching statement, three confidential letters of reference, and a chapter-length writing sample prepared for anonymous reading via http://apply.interfolio.com/153121).

To ensure full consideration, please submit all materials by November 15, 2024. For questions regarding this position, please email Agnes Bolton, administrative coordinator, at agnes.bolton@yale.edu.

Yale University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer. Yale values diversity among its students, staff, and faculty and strongly welcomes applications from women, persons with disabilities, protected veterans, and underrepresented minorities.