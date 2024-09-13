Earn a PhD in French and Francophone Studies or Italian Studies at The Ohio State University

The doctoral programs in the Department of French and Italian at the Ohio State University is welcoming applications for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Research Areas

Our program draws on the broad strengths of this flagship state university. We seek students whose interests match our array of interdisciplinary Research Clusters:

· Screen and Performance Studies

· Popular and Material Cultures Across Times and Spaces

· Migration Studies—Historic and Current

· Boundary Crossings in Medieval & Renaissance France –Provence—Italy

· French in the Americas

· French & Francophone Writing Now

· Second Language Acquisition

· Sexuality and Gender

Financial Support

Admitted PhD students receive 4-5 years of financial support in the form of teaching assistantships, carrying an expected stipend of at least $2,483 in nine monthly payments. Highly qualified entering students may also be nominated for competitive university fellowships. Students may apply for summer research and travel funding awards, and additional dissertation funding if needed.

Teaching Preparation

We offer exceptional teaching preparation with ongoing support and mentoring. Second Language Acquisition research and Intercultural Competency are at the core of our training program. Workshops and mentoring to prepare for professional

Contact and Application

If interested, please contact Academic Program Coordinator Matt Lang (Lang.650@osu.edu) or Director of Graduate Studies Prof. Jonathan Mullins (Mullins.429@osu.edu). The application deadline to be considered for a Fellowship is November 30; those wishing to be considered for a teaching assistantship should submit their applications by January 30.

The Ohio State University

OSU is one of the largest universities in the United States. Founded in 1870, we now have around 60,000 students and an endowment of $6.8 billion. The library system is one of best in the world, offering access to billions of volumes and records in connection with the OhioLink consortium. Special collections include the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library housing the largest collection of comics in the world, the Rare Books and Manuscripts Collection and the Historic Costume and Textiles Collection. OSU’s Wexner Center for the Artshas an international reputation for interdisciplinary modern art, dance, and film. The Urban Arts Space also hosts many exhibitions and performances.

Columbus, OH

Columbus is the capital of Ohio and its largest city. With a population of 900 000, and over 2 million in the metro area, it is the 14th largest city in the U.S. It boasts a diverse economy, vibrant cultural life, beautiful 4-season climate with moderate temperatures, historical districts, a great food scene, and affordable cost of living (at least 10% less than national average).