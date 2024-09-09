Amy Lowell and Her Imagist Networks (Fordham Univ. Center, Londres)

Amy Lowell and Her Imagist Networks:

A Symposium to Mark the Centenary of Amy Lowell’s Death and the 110th anniversary of Some Imagist Poets

Fordham University Center, London

Friday, May 23, 2025

Proposal deadline: October 15, 2024

Partner universities: Loyola University Chicago, Université Clermont Auvergne, Fordham University, Loughborough University and York University.

We are inviting proposals for a one-day symposium on Amy Lowell and the wide network of poets, editors, and critics involved in the Imagist(e) movement. We are casting a broad net, including Lowell and the poets affiliated with the anthology series Some Imagist Poets, 1915, 1916, 1917 (Richard Aldington, H.D., John Gould Fletcher, F. S. Flint, and D. H. Lawrence), as well as other poets and editors with affiliations to Imagism, such as Bryher, Ezra Pound, May Sinclair, Ford Madox Ford, Harold Monro, Harriet Weaver, Margaret Anderson, and Harriet Monroe.

Along with 20-minute academic papers, we welcome proposals for creative responses to Lowell and her networks—which may include performance, film, audio, visual arts, and new imaginings or translations of Imagist poems.

Please send proposals of up to 250 words along with a brief biography to amylowellcentenary@gmail.com by October 15, 2024. We welcome inquiries and questions in advance of submitting a proposal.

Committee of organization:

Melissa Bradshaw, Oriane Chevalier, Anne Fernald, Sarah Parker and Hannah Roche.