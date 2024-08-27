Beyond borders: Unraveling gender constructs in the worlds of Literature, Media and Videogames (NeMLA 2025, Philadelphie, Pennsylvanie)

In recent years, the discourse surrounding women roles and representations has expanded beyond traditional academic boundaries, encompassing fields such as literature, media studies, and even the vibrant world of videogames. This roundtable seeks to explore the multifaceted intersections of gender dynamics within these realms and compare how women and men are portrayed and understood across literature, media, and videogames. The session’s goal is to highlight the ways in which narratives shape and reflect our understanding of gender constructs.

The topics may include:

- women and men representation in narrative: Analyzing gender roles in literature, media, and videogames and comparing narrative techniques used to challenge or reinforce gender norms.

- Media Dynamics: Investigating women and men portrayal in film, TV, and digital media and contrasting how different media platforms perpetuate or challenge gender stereotypes.

- Virtual Spaces: Exploring women and men representation in videogames and comparing player interaction with gender identity in virtual environments to narrative depictions in other media.

We invite brief contributions from scholars, researchers, and practitioners to enrich our extraordinary and wonderful discussion.

We welcome abstracts in both French and English languages

Absract submission link: https://cfplist.com/nemla/Home/S/21275