Challenging Patriarchal Norms in Ancient North African Societies (NeMLA 2015, Philadelphia, Pennsylvanie)

The influence of patriarchy has persisted throughout North African societies' history, shaping societal norms and roles, particularly in ancient civilizations. Within these entrenched structures, women often found themselves confined to subordinate positions. However, instances of resistance and rebellion emerged, challenging prevailing gender norms and asserting the autonomy of marginalized groups.

This session explores the complexities of patriarchy in ancient North African societies, examining how individuals navigated and contested power dynamics. Examples such as the reverence for goddesses like Isis in ancient Egypt and the roles of women in Amazigh societies illustrate efforts to carve out spaces of agency within patriarchal frameworks. Through the analysis of these historical and cultural phenomena, the panel aims to underscore the resilience and resourcefulness of individuals who dared to challenge the established order to shape their own destinies.

Topics for discussion may include but not limited to:

- Patriarchy and matriarchy in North African contexts

- Gender dynamics within ancient North African systems

The significance of gods and goddesses in North African belief systems

—

We welcome abstracts (200-300 words) in both French and English languages

Abstract submission link: https://cfplist.com/nemla/Home/S/21172