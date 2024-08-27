Assistant Professor of French (Grinnell College). French-speaking Caribbean

Description

The Department of French and Arabic invites applications for a tenure-track appointment in the literatures and cultures of the French-speaking Caribbean, beginning Fall 2025. Assistant Professor (Ph.D.) preferred; Instructor (ABD) or Associate Professor possible. We particularly welcome candidates who have expertise in ecocriticism, film and media studies, gender and sexuality studies, or theatre and performance studies. Experience in reading or speaking creole is also valued. Candidates should be able to teach at all levels of a rigorous, undergraduate curriculum, including Introductory, Intermediate French language, and advanced literary survey courses, and be passionate about teaching in a liberal arts setting. The teaching load is five courses per year, spread over two semesters (with a one-course reduction in the first year). Periodically one course will be a Tutorial (a topical writing/critical thinking course for first-year students, the only College-wide requirement beyond the completion of a major in an individually-advised curriculum). Additional information about our curriculum and faculty can be found at https://www.grinnell.edu/academics/majors-concentrations/french-arabic.

Qualifications

Assistant Professor (Ph.D.) preferred; Instructor (ABD) or Associate Professor possible. We particularly welcome candidates who have expertise in ecocriticism, film and media studies, gender and sexuality studies, or theatre and performance studies. Experience in reading or speaking creole is also valued.

Application Instructions

In letters of application, candidates should discuss their interest in developing as a teacher and scholar in a highly selective undergraduate liberal arts college that emphasizes close student-faculty interaction. They should also discuss their potential to contribute to a college community that maintains a diversity of people and perspectives as one of its core values. To be assured of full consideration, all application materials should be received by October 15, 2024. Please visit our application website at https://jobs.grinnell.edu to find more details about the job and submit applications online. Candidates will need to upload a letter of application, curriculum vitae, transcripts (copies are acceptable) and provide email addresses for three references. Questions about this search should be directed to the search chair, Professor David Harrison at frenchsearch1@grinnell.edu or 641-269-4716.