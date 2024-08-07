Journal of Contemporary Philology, vol 7-2, 2024

Journal of Contemporary Philology is accepting submissions for Vol 7, No 2, 2024 (December issue).

Deadline for submission: September 15th, 2024.

Submissions received after the deadline will be considered for Vol 8, No 1, 2024 (June issue).

Manuscripts can be submitted in English and Macedonian.

—

The Journal of Contemporary Philology (JCP) is an international electronic peer-reviewed journal that publishes scholarly articles on all aspects of linguistics, applied linguistics, literature and cultural studies. The journal tries to attract high quality articles that present original research, pertaining to experimental work, theory, methodology and translation with a special emphasis on contemporary development in these fields. JCP invites authors to submit previously unpublished research articles, review articles and book reviews in English and Macedonian.

The journal is published twice a year with the support of Blaže Koneski Faculty of Philology, Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje.

JCP articles are indexed and abstracted in MLA, DOAJ, Google Scholar, ProQuest, ERIH PLUS, Index Copernicus, WorldCat, LIBRIS, BASE, OpenAIRE, Brill’s Linguistic Bibliography and the Linguist List.

Online ISSN 2545-4773; Print ISSN 2545-4765

DOI: https://doi.org/10.37834/JCP

—

Vol 7, No 1, 2024 (June issue) is currently available for open access.

https://journals.ukim.mk/index.php/jcp/issue/view/175