Dreaming of Sudden Wealth: Sociological, Historical, and Literary Perspectives on Lottery Playing

Symposium organized by the research project The Invention of the Lottery Fantasy (www.ntnu.edu/lottery) and financed by the Research Council of Norway

Programme:



14.00-14.15

Marius Warholm Haugen, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Welcome and introduction

14.15–15.15

Mark Lutter, University of Wuppertal

“All you need is a dollar and a dream. Motivations of lottery players in Germany”

15.15–15.30

Short break

15.30–16.00

Inga Henriette Undheim, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences

“From blindfolded chance to calculated probability: lottery fantasies in Dano-Norwegian literature”

16.00-16.30

Paul Goring, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

“Spectacular gambling: lotteries and the theatre in eighteenth-century Britain”

16.30-16.45

Short break

16.45-17.45

James Raven, Magdalene College, Cambridge

“Mushrooms and lotteries: British normalcies and fantasies in the long eighteenth century”

17.45-18.00

General discussion and concluding remarks