Dreaming of Sudden Wealth: Sociological, Historical, and Literary Perspectives on Lottery Playing

Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne (Source : Marius Warholm Haugen)

Symposium organized by the research project The Invention of the Lottery Fantasy (www.ntnu.edu/lottery) and financed by the Research Council of Norway 

Programme:
 

14.00-14.15

 Marius Warholm Haugen, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

 Welcome and introduction

 

14.15–15.15

Mark Lutter, University of Wuppertal

“All you need is a dollar and a dream. Motivations of lottery players in Germany”

 

15.15–15.30

 Short break

 

15.30–16.00

 Inga Henriette Undheim, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences

 “From blindfolded chance to calculated probability: lottery fantasies in Dano-Norwegian literature”

 

16.00-16.30

 Paul Goring, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

 “Spectacular gambling: lotteries and the theatre in eighteenth-century Britain”

 

16.30-16.45

Short break

16.45-17.45

James Raven, Magdalene College, Cambridge

“Mushrooms and lotteries: British normalcies and fantasies in the long eighteenth century” 

17.45-18.00

General discussion and concluding remarks