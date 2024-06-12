Dreaming of Sudden Wealth: Sociological, Historical, and Literary Perspectives on Lottery Playing
Symposium organized by the research project The Invention of the Lottery Fantasy (www.ntnu.edu/lottery) and financed by the Research Council of Norway
Programme:
14.00-14.15
Marius Warholm Haugen, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Welcome and introduction
14.15–15.15
Mark Lutter, University of Wuppertal
“All you need is a dollar and a dream. Motivations of lottery players in Germany”
15.15–15.30
Short break
15.30–16.00
Inga Henriette Undheim, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences
“From blindfolded chance to calculated probability: lottery fantasies in Dano-Norwegian literature”
16.00-16.30
Paul Goring, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
“Spectacular gambling: lotteries and the theatre in eighteenth-century Britain”
16.30-16.45
Short break
16.45-17.45
James Raven, Magdalene College, Cambridge
“Mushrooms and lotteries: British normalcies and fantasies in the long eighteenth century”
17.45-18.00
General discussion and concluding remarks