New from Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment:

Juliane Engelhardt

Sociability and Civic Spirit in Northern Europe: Practising Patriotism in the Age of Enlightenment

This monograph presents the first investigation of the patriotic societies in a large European multinational realm. Its comparative outlook situates the intellectual and cultural developments in the Nordic countries as an integral part of the European Enlightenment. Furthermore, it offers new perspectives on tensions between patriotism, nationalism and universal values.

This monograph offers in-depth analyses of the formation of new social identities among the middling sort.

This monograph is essential to anyone interested in public debates, associational life, and practical reforms in the Scandinavian Enlightenment.

Find out more about this book…

—

Table of Contents

List of illustrations

Introduction

Associations as fields of democratic practice

Political ambitions

Patriotism as economic reform

Civilising the subjects of the state

The limits of patriotism: forging a bourgeois identity

Conclusion: the pragmatism of the Scandinavian Enlightenment

Bibliography

Index

—

Juliane Engelhardt is associate professor at the University of Copenhagen. Her research centres on the intellectual and cultural history of the European Enlightenment. She has published in leading international journals such as Nations and Nationalism and Historische Zeitschrift, and is currently leading a research project on radical Protestantism.

—

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.