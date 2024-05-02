Équipe de recherche sur Flaubert / Research team on Flaubert

Le Centre Flaubert de l’Université de Rouen Normandie poursuit ses travaux sur les œuvres de Flaubert et le site https://flaubert.univ-rouen.fr/.

Le Centre va constituer une équipe de recherche pour :

1/ faire une bibliographie des traductions des œuvres de Flaubert aux États-Unis

2/ faire une bibliographie des études sur Flaubert aux États-Unis (elle sera régulièrement mise à jour)

Universitaires, doctorants, étudiants en maîtrise et enseignants sont invités à être membres de l’équipe.

Si vous souhaitez rejoindre l’équipe, veuillez envoyer une courte biobibliographie à Christophe Ippolito (cippolito6@gatech.edu). Intitulé du message : Bibliographie Flaubert. Vous pouvez ajouter un échantillon de vos travaux si vous le voulez.

Consultez les biobibliographies des membres de notre équipe actuelle sur le site ci-dessus et suivez le modèle.

L’examen des candidatures débutera le 30 mai 2024, mais restera ouvert jusqu’à ce que l’équipe soit finalisée.

Christophe Ippolito (pour le Centre Flaubert)

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, États-Unis

https://iac.gatech.edu/people/person/christophe-ippolito

The Flaubert Center at the University of Rouen Normandy continues to work on Flaubert and the Center’s website at https://flaubert.univ-rouen.fr/. The Center woud like to build a research team to

1/ do a bibliography of translations of Flaubert’s works in the United States

2/ do a bibliography of Flaubert studies in the United States (it will be regularly updated)

Academics, graduate students and teachers are welcome to apply and join the team.

If you want to join the team, please send a short biobibliography to Christophe Ippolito (cippolito6@gatech.edu). Please enter the following subject line: Bibliographie Flaubert. You may add a writing sample. Look at our current team members’ bios on the site above and follow the model. Review of applications will begin on May 30, 2024, but will remain open until positions are filled.

Christophe Ippolito (for the Flaubert Center)

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA

https://iac.gatech.edu/people/person/christophe-ippolito