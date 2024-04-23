Reassessing Canon Formation in Medieval Literature (Barcelone, Catalogne)

Reassessing Canon Formation in Medieval Literature

Organized by

University Pompeu Fabra Barcelona, in collaboration with

the University of Geneva, Université Libre de Bruxelles, and University of Barcelona

Conference Dates: February 20-22, 2025

Location: UPF Barcelona

Submission Details: Participants are required to submit a title and a 150-word abstract.

Submission Deadline: July 15, 2024

Please submit your proposals via email to c7s.conference2025@gmail.com

—

Framework, expectations & questions

Set for 2025 at Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Barcelona, Reassessing Canon

Formation in Medieval Literature emerges from a collaborative research project

involving the University of Geneva and Université Libre de Bruxelles. It centrally

features the Cycle des Sept Sages (C7S), a pivotal but underrecognized work of

medieval French prose, based on the Roman des Sept Sages de Rome and its six

prose continuations. These texts provide a unique window into the literary landscape of

the late 13th century and serve as a focal point for our discussions on canon formation.

Our conference seeks to push beyond traditional literary analyses by adopting an

interdisciplinary approach to reassess medieval literary canons. We aim to dissect the

concept of 'canon' through comprehensive single-tradition studies and comparative

analyses across different traditions. This exploration will critically evaluate the role of

historical narratives and 19th-century scholarship in defining literary ‘greatness’.

We invite attendees to contribute to our cross-disciplinary thematic axes, designed to

provide an exploration of medieval literature’s canon formation. Contributions that delve

into intercultural exchanges between European medieval literatures and those from

regions like the Islamic world, Byzantine Empire, and the Jewish diaspora are

welcome. Such discussions will enhance our understanding of how cross-cultural

interactions have historically shaped literary canons and influenced narrative structures

and themes across and beyond Europe. Additionally, we seek to highlight the roles and

representations of women and minority groups in medieval literature. By examining

their contributions and visibility, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of their impact

on canonical recognition and the broader narrative and cultural values of the period.

Defining the Canon: What factors and processes determine a work's canonical

status in medieval literature? How do an author's cultural impact and adherence to

cultural codes influence this status?

The Cycle des Sept Sages and Canon Formation: Explore the historical reception,

thematic depth, and reasons behind the current (non-)canonical status of the C7S.

Construction and Structure of the Canon: Investigate how cultural, historical, and

technological factors, including traditional and digital editing methods, have shaped the

Medieval literary canon. Discussions should focus on the impact of these approaches

on our understanding of the canon's structure and its evolution.

Language and its Role in Canon Formation: Examine how literary trends and

linguistic standards intersect to influence the inclusion of works in the canon,

particularly in diverse linguistic contexts.

Educational Impact and Cultural Contexts in Canon Formation: Discuss the

implications of including specific medieval works in educational curricula and how these

choices affect canon construction and cultural perceptions in various countries.

Comparative Analysis: Utilize comparative methods to deepen our understanding

of the varied and dynamic processes of canon formation across medieval traditions.

Theoretical Approaches to Canon: Apply contemporary theoretical frameworks to

analyse the canonical status of medieval works, especially those from so-called cultural

epicenters.