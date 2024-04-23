Reassessing Canon Formation in Medieval Literature (Barcelone, Catalogne)
Reassessing Canon Formation in Medieval Literature
Organized by
University Pompeu Fabra Barcelona, in collaboration with
the University of Geneva, Université Libre de Bruxelles, and University of Barcelona
Conference Dates: February 20-22, 2025
Location: UPF Barcelona
Submission Details: Participants are required to submit a title and a 150-word abstract.
Submission Deadline: July 15, 2024
Please submit your proposals via email to c7s.conference2025@gmail.com
—
Framework, expectations & questions
Set for 2025 at Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Barcelona, Reassessing Canon
Formation in Medieval Literature emerges from a collaborative research project
involving the University of Geneva and Université Libre de Bruxelles. It centrally
features the Cycle des Sept Sages (C7S), a pivotal but underrecognized work of
medieval French prose, based on the Roman des Sept Sages de Rome and its six
prose continuations. These texts provide a unique window into the literary landscape of
the late 13th century and serve as a focal point for our discussions on canon formation.
Our conference seeks to push beyond traditional literary analyses by adopting an
interdisciplinary approach to reassess medieval literary canons. We aim to dissect the
concept of 'canon' through comprehensive single-tradition studies and comparative
analyses across different traditions. This exploration will critically evaluate the role of
historical narratives and 19th-century scholarship in defining literary ‘greatness’.
We invite attendees to contribute to our cross-disciplinary thematic axes, designed to
provide an exploration of medieval literature’s canon formation. Contributions that delve
into intercultural exchanges between European medieval literatures and those from
regions like the Islamic world, Byzantine Empire, and the Jewish diaspora are
welcome. Such discussions will enhance our understanding of how cross-cultural
interactions have historically shaped literary canons and influenced narrative structures
and themes across and beyond Europe. Additionally, we seek to highlight the roles and
representations of women and minority groups in medieval literature. By examining
their contributions and visibility, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of their impact
on canonical recognition and the broader narrative and cultural values of the period.
Defining the Canon: What factors and processes determine a work's canonical
status in medieval literature? How do an author's cultural impact and adherence to
cultural codes influence this status?
The Cycle des Sept Sages and Canon Formation: Explore the historical reception,
thematic depth, and reasons behind the current (non-)canonical status of the C7S.
Construction and Structure of the Canon: Investigate how cultural, historical, and
technological factors, including traditional and digital editing methods, have shaped the
Medieval literary canon. Discussions should focus on the impact of these approaches
on our understanding of the canon's structure and its evolution.
Language and its Role in Canon Formation: Examine how literary trends and
linguistic standards intersect to influence the inclusion of works in the canon,
particularly in diverse linguistic contexts.
Educational Impact and Cultural Contexts in Canon Formation: Discuss the
implications of including specific medieval works in educational curricula and how these
choices affect canon construction and cultural perceptions in various countries.
Comparative Analysis: Utilize comparative methods to deepen our understanding
of the varied and dynamic processes of canon formation across medieval traditions.
Theoretical Approaches to Canon: Apply contemporary theoretical frameworks to
analyse the canonical status of medieval works, especially those from so-called cultural
epicenters.