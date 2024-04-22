Les albums pour la jeunesse coréens depuis les années 1970/Korean Picture Books since the 1970s

Les albums pour la jeunesse coréens depuis les années 1970

English version below

Le numéro sera dirigé par Dr Sungyup Lee (Ewha Womens University, Seoul)

Date de remise des propositions d’articles : 30 juin 2024.

En 1988 est publiée une œuvre qui restera gravée dans l’histoire de l’album coréen : 백두산 이야기 ([Baekdusan Iyag], L’histoire du mont Baekdu), considérée comme le premier album coréen vendu à l’unité (Lee, 2022). De la fin du XIXe siècle au milieu du XXe, on peut pourtant observer la publication de livres et de recueils considérés comme précurseurs de l’album, dont témoigne우리들 노래 ([Urideul norae], Nos chansons, 1947), recueil de poèmes (Cho, 2006 ; Jeong, Park, 2013). Mais jusque dans les années 1960 et 1970, il n’existe pratiquement que des collections, dont le format est uniformisé et qui se vendent seulement en bloc, avec paiement fractionné. La plupart des collections empruntent leurs textes à des contes traditionnels ; d’autres sont des traductions non autorisées d’albums étrangers. À la fin des années 1970, prenant conscience du grand écart entre les livres coréens et étrangers, la maison d’édition Dongwha publie 그림나라 100 ([Grimnara100], Pays d’images 100), une collection qui se distingue par le fait que chaque livre est une création, et non une reproduction d’un conte traditionnel (Cho, 2019 ; Ro, 2018). Une décennie plus tard, L’histoire du mont Baekdu marque la naissance des albums à l’unité dans lesquels s’expriment l’originalité et la créativité de chaque artiste.

Depuis les années 1990, le nombre des titres qui ne font pas partie d’une collection augmente : 445 titres en 2019 contre un seul en 1988 (Kim, J.-S. 2022). Simultanément, l’album coréen se développe sur les plans artistique et littéraire. Cette évolution tant quantitative que qualitative se fonde sur la conjonction de plusieurs facteurs. La croissance économique en Corée du Sud a favorisé l’élargissement et la consolidation de la classe moyenne, qui dispose d’un éventuel pouvoir d’achat pour les albums de jeunesse. Par ailleurs, les jeunes qui ont participé aux manifestations pour la démocratie dans les années 1980 sont devenus des parents dans la décennie suivante : ils considèrent la lecture comme un moyen essentiel pour cultiver l’esprit critique de leurs enfants et assurer leur réussite scolaire. Certains d’entre eux ont même fondé une association pour la promotion de la lecture pour la jeunesse (Cho, 2006). L’évolution de la législation sur les publications a également contribué au développement des albums coréens : en 1987, la Corée du Sud est devenue membre de la Convention universelle sur le droit d’auteur, ce qui a entraîné un changement du paysage éditorial. L’interdiction des traductions et éditions pirates oriente les éditeurs coréens davantage vers la création coréenne et vers un choix plus scrupuleux d’albums étrangers. Par exemple, Sori et la lune d’automne de Uk-bae Lee (1995 [2007])1 et La maison en Corée de Yoon-duck Kwon (1995 [2008]) sont des créations qui portent surtout sur des thèmes traditionnels et emploient des styles graphiques coréens. Du côté des artistes, on assiste à l’émergence d’une véritable génération d’auteurs et illustrateurs pour la jeunesse.

Depuis le début du XXIe siècle, les albums coréens se font peu à peu reconnaître dans le reste du monde (Kwon, 2021) : en 2004, pour la première fois, des œuvres coréennes ont été primées aux Ragazzi Awards de Bologne – 팥죽 할멈과 호랑이 ([Patjuk halmeomgwa horangi], La vieille dame à la bouillie de haricots rouges et le tigre, texte de Ho-sang Cho et illustration de Mi-sook Yoon), dans la catégorie « fiction », et Ticket Ville de Dong-Jun Shin, dans la catégorie « non-fiction ». Depuis lors, des artistes coréens et leurs albums figurent constamment parmi les lauréats distingués de prix littéraires pour la jeunesse. En 2020, Heena Baek, qui est l’autrice-illustratrice des Petits pains au nuage, a remporté le prix commémoratif Astrid Lindgren ; deux ans plus tard, Suzy Lee, autrice-illustratrice dont l’univers narratif repose surtout sur les images, a été lauréate du prix Andersen. En trente ans, les albums coréens ont gagné une reconnaissance mondiale pour la diversité et l’originalité de leur graphisme, leurs supports et leurs récits. Par ailleurs, ils se veulent un genre littéraire et artistique à part entière.

En Corée du Sud, la recherche sur l’album pour la jeunesse est peu développée dans les années 1980 ; les études en la matière ont sérieusement commencé dans la décennie suivante, ce qui coïncide avec la naissance de « véritables » albums coréens (Kim, J.-S., 2022 ; Kim, H. J., 2022). Ces travaux portent sur les œuvres tant coréennes qu’étrangères. Cependant, les artistes coréens et leurs œuvres font rarement l’objet de recherches en anglais ou en français. Nous invitons donc les contributrices et contributeurs à nous envoyer leurs propositions d’articles ; les recherches pourront porter (de façon non exclusive) sur les thèmes suivants :

L’analyse des albums coréens (style, format, images, récit, thématique, etc.)

La réception des albums coréens par le lectorat coréen et par le lectorat étranger

Les albums coréens trans-générationnels (les albums destinés au double lectorat)

Les illustrations de contes traditionnels coréens, entre tradition et innovation

Les sources d’inspiration des illustrations

L’exploitation des albums à l’école maternelle et primaire en Corée du Sud

Le rôle des bibliothèques dans les écoles primaires ou des bibliothèques spécialisées dans la jeunesse en Corée du Sud

Des études de cas sur des espaces ou des établissements conçus pour les albums de jeunesse

Des études de cas sur des éditeurs ou des collections

Les contextes socio-culturels qui entourent la production et l’évolution des albums coréens

La circulation internationale des albums coréens

La traduction des albums à partir du/vers le coréen

Ruptures, continuités et inflexions des formes de l’album en Corée depuis les années 1990



Les propositions (en 500 mots maximum), en français ou en anglais, doivent être envoyées avant le 30 juin 2024 à la revue Strenæ : strenaerevue@gmail.com, accompagnées d’une courte biographie et bibliographie.

Ces propositions seront examinées par le comité éditorial de la revue. Les autrices et auteurs seront rapidement informé·e·s de l’acceptation ou du refus de leur proposition. Les articles complets (30 000 signes, espaces et notes inclus) devront être remis avant le 1e décembre 2024 ; ils pourront être rédigés en anglais ou en français. Le numéro sera publié au premier semestre 2025.

Bibliographie:

Albums

Pour les livres non publiés en français ou en anglais, leur titre traduit dans ces langues est mis entre crochets.

류재수,『백두산 이야기』, 통나무, 1988 (개정신판, 보림 출판사, 2009) ; RYU, Jae-Soo, [L’histoire du mont Baekdu], Tongnamu, 1988 (Borim, 2009 pour la réédition) ; [The Story of Baekdu Mountain], Tongnamu, 1988 (Borim, 2009 for the republication).

이억배, 『솔이의 추석 이야기』, 길벗어린이, 1995 ; LEE, Uk-bae, Sori et la lune d’automne, trad. par Noëlle Kim, Syros, 2007 ; [Sori’s Harvest Moon Day : A Story of Korea], trans. by Ok-Pae Yi, Soundprints, 1999.

권윤덕, 『만희네 집』, 길벗, 1995 ; KWON, Yoon-duck, La maison en Corée, Sorbier, 2008 ; [Manhee’s House], Gilbut Publishing House, 1995

조호상, 윤미숙, 『팥죽 할멈과 호랑이』, 웅진씽크빅, 2004 ; CHO, Ho-sang, YOON, Mi-sook, [La vieille dame à la bouillie de haricots rouges et le tigre], Woongjin, 2004 ; [The Red Bean Porridge Grandma and the Tiger], Woongjin, 2004.

신동준, 『지하철은 달려온다』, 초방책방, 2003 ; SHIN, Dong-Jun, Ticket Ville, Mijade, 2006 ; [Subway Rushes], Chobang, 2003.

Recueils

『우리들 노래』, 조선아동문화협회, 1947 ; [Nos chansons], Association culturelle pour les enfants de Joseon, 1947 ; [Our Song], Association culturelle pour les enfants de Joseon, 1947.

Collections

『그림나라 100』, 동화출판사, 1981-1989 ; [Pays d’images 100], Donghwa Publishing, 1981-1989 ; [Land of Images], Donghwa Publishing, 1981-1989.

Sources secondaires

Les titres précédés d’une étoile renvoient à des publications en coréen, mais il est possible d’accéder à un résumé en anglais.

*CHO, Eun Suk, « The History of Development for Korean Picture Books », Journal of Children’s Literature and Education, 7(2), 2006, 113-151.

*CHO, Seongsun, Study on Development Process of Korean Picture Books: Focused on Process of Change from Drawing to Picture Books, Thèse non publiée, Inha University (Incheon, Corée du Sud), 2019.

DEVILLON, Carine, « Des enfants dans Séoul, ou le spectre de la ville dans les albums coréens », Strenæ, 23, 2024. https://doi-org.proxy.scd.univ-tours.fr/10.4000/strenae.10345

*HEO, Jina. MOON, Chul, « The Korean Image Signified in the Illustration of the Korean Picture Book », Journal of Basic Design & Art, Vol. 11, No. 3, 2010, 537-548.

*JEONG, Jinheo. PARK, Hyesook, « A Study of Picture Book Perception and Their Formation Process: Focusing on the Period Before 1945 », Children’s Literature and Translation, 26, 2013, 291-315.

*KIM, Hyun Ju, Analysis of Trends in Research on Master’s and Doctoral Degree Papers Related to Picture Books in Korea: Focusing on the Thesis of Master’s and Doctoral Degree Papers in Korea from 1983 to 2020, Mémoire de master, Sungkyunkwan University (Séoul, Corée du Sud), 2022.

*KIM, Jong-Sung, « An Analysis of Trends in Research Papers Related to Picture Books: Focusing on Papers in Domestic Academic Journals », Journal of Korean Library and Information Science Society, Vol. 53, No. 2, 2022, 189-214.

*KWON, Hye Kyung, A Study on the Creative Features of Korean Picturebooks: Focusing on Titles That Were Recognized Overseas in the 2000s. Thèse non publiée. Dankook University (Séoul, Corée du Sud), 2021.

*LEE, Jeongho, « A Study on the Completion of the Narrative of Picture Books ― on the Three Editions of The Story of Baekdu Mountain », The Journal of Korea Culture Technology, 33(2), 2022, 7-40.

*RO, Hye-jin, « The Narrative Process in 1980s Korean Creative Picture Books: Focusing on GRIMNARA100 », Journal of children’s literature studies, 35, 2018, 121-148.

[L’image d’en-tête de ce billet est extraite de l’album 알사탕 [Les bonbons ronds] de l’illustratrice Baek Hee-na (Bear Books 2017). L’album n’est pas traduit en français]

Korean Picture Books since the 1970s

In 1988, an unforgettable book was published, making history in the Korean picture book scene. The book, titled 백두산 이야기 ([Baekdusan Iyagi], The Story of Mount Baekdu), is considered the first Korean picture book to be sold individually (Lee, 2022). From the late 19th century to the mid-20th century, illustrated poetry compilations, such as 우리들 노래 ([Urideul norae], Our Songs, 1947), prefigured the emergence of picture books (Cho, 2006; Jeong, Park, 2013). However, until the 1960s and 1970s, they were almost exclusively collections of picture books, standardized in a format and sold only in sets through installment plans. The majority of these collections sourced their texts from traditional folk tales, whereas others consisted of unauthorized translations of foreign picture books. In the late 1970s, recognizing the significant gap between Korean and foreign books, the Dongwha publishing house released 그림나라 100 ([Grimnara100], Land of Images 100), a collection distinguished by the fact that each book was an original work rather than a reproduction of a folk tale (Cho, 2019; Ro, 2018). A decade later, 백두산 이야기 ([Baekdusan Iyagi], The Story of Mount Baekdu) ushered in the era of individual picture books, not confined to a collection, showcasing the unique originality and creativity of each artist.

Since the 1990s, there has been a significant increase in the publication of individual picture books, with the number of titles escalating to 445 in 2019 from just one in 1988 (Kim, J.-S., 2022). Simultaneously, Korean picture books have been evolving in both artistic and literary dimensions. This quantitative and qualitative transformation can be ascribed to various factors. Economic advancement in South Korea has facilitated the growth and strengthening of the middle class, thereby fostering potential purchasing capacity for children's books. What's more, as the young people who took part in the pro-democracy protests of the 1980s became parents in the following decade, they realized that reading was an essential means of cultivating their children's critical faculties and ensuring their success at school. Some of them even founded an association to promote reading for children (Cho, 2006). Changes in publication laws have also contributed to the development of Korean picture books. In 1987, South Korea became a member of the Universal Copyright Convention, which led to a change in the publishing landscape. The prohibition of unauthorized translations prompted Korean publishers to redirect their focus towards the creation of their own picture books and a discerning selection of foreign titles. Notably, works such as Uk-bae Lee's Sori's Harvest Moon Day: A Story of Korea (1995 [1999])[1] and Yoon-duck Kwon's 만희네 집 ([Manheene jip], Manhee's House, 1995) emerged within this context.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, Korean picture books have increasingly been in the international limelight (Kwon, 2021). In 2004, Korean works achieved notable success by clinching awards at the Ragazzi Awards in Bologna for the first time - including 팥죽 할멈과 호랑이 ([Patjuk halmeomgwa horangi], The Red Bean Porridge Granny and the Tiger, authored by Ho-sang Cho and illustrated by Mi-sook Yoon) in the fiction category, and Dong-Jun Shin's 지하철은 달려온다 ([Jihacheleun dalryeonda], The Subway Rushes) in the non-fiction category. Subsequently, Korean artists and their works have consistently stood out as distinguished recipients of children's book awards. In 2020, Heena Baek, acclaimed author and illustrator of Magic Candies (2021), was honored with the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. Two years later, Suzy Lee, an author and illustrator renowned for narratives predominantly conveyed through images, was bestowed with the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award. Throughout the last three decades, Korean picture books have gained worldwide recognition for the diversity and originality of their graphics, media, and stories. Moreover, they aspire to establish themselves as a distinct literary and artistic genre.

In South Korea, research on the picture books was underdeveloped in the 1980s; studies in this field began in earnest in the following decade, aligning with the emergence of genuine Korean picture books (Kim, J.-S., 2022; Kim, H. J., 2022). The research encompasses both Korean and foreign picture books. Nevertheless, Korean artists and their works have received scant attention in academic studies conducted in English or French. Consequently, we encourage contributors to submit their proposals for articles. Research may explore, without being limited to, the following themes:

- Analysis of Korean picture books, including examination of their style, format, illustrations, narrative, themes, and more

- Reception of Korean picture books by Korean and foreign readers

- Korean picture books intended for cross-generational readership (targeting both children and adult audiences)

- Illustrations inspired by Korean traditional folk tales, balancing tradition and innovation

- Sources of inspiration for illustrations

- The use of picture books in kindergarten and primary school settings in South Korea

- The role of libraries in primary schools or specialized youth libraries in South Korea

- Case studies on spaces or facilities specifically created for children's literature

- Case studies on publishers or collections

- The socio-cultural contexts influencing the production and evolution of Korean picture books

- The global dissemination of Korean picture books

- Translation of picture books to or from Korean

- Disruptions, continuities, and shifts in the forms of Korean picture books since the 1990s

Proposals (up to 500 words) in French or English should be submitted by June 30, 2024, to the Strenæ journal at strenaerevue@gmail.com, accompanied by a brief biography and bibliography.

The editorial board of the journal will review these proposals. Authors will be promptly notified of the acceptance or rejection of their submissions. Complete articles (up to 30,000 characters, including spaces) must be submitted by December 1, 2024, and can be written in English or French. The publication is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

Picture books

For books not published in English or French, their titles translated into these languages are enclosed in square brackets.

류재수, 『백두산 이야기』, 통나무, 1988 (개정신판, 보림 출판사, 2009); RYU, Jae-Soo, [L’histoire du mont Baekdu], Tongnamu, 1988 (Borim, 2009 pour la réédition); [The Story of Baekdu Mountain], Tongnamu, 1988 (Borim, 2009 for the republication).

이억배, 『솔이의 추석 이야기』, 길벗어린이, 1995; LEE, Uk-bae, Sori et la lune d’automne, trad. par Noëlle Kim, Syros, 2007; Sori's Harvest Moon Day: A Story of Korea, trans. by Ok-Pae Yi, Soundprints, 1999.

권윤덕, 『만희네 집』, 길벗, 1995; KWON, Yoon-duck, La maison en Corée, Sorbier, 2008; [Manhee’s House], Gilbut Publishing House, 1995

조호상, 윤미숙, 『팥죽 할멈과 호랑이』, 웅진씽크빅, 2004; CHO, Ho-sang, YOON, Mi-sook, [La vieille dame à la bouillie de haricots rouges et le tigre], Woongjin, 2004; [The Red Bean Porridge Grandma and the Tiger], Woongjin, 2004.

신동준, 『지하철은 달려온다』, 초방책방, 2003; SHIN, Dong-Jun, Ticket Ville, Mijade, 2006; [Subway Rushes], Chobang, 2003.

Compilations

『우리들 노래』, 조선아동문화협회, 1947; [Nos chansons], Association culturelle pour les enfants de Joseon, 1947; [Our Song], Cultural Association for the Children of Joseon, 1947.

Collections

『그림나라 100』, 동화출판사, 1981-1989; [Pays d’images 100], Donghwa Publishing, 1981-1989; [Land of Images 100], Donghwa Publishing, 1981-1989.

Bibliography

Titles marked with an asterisk indicate Korean publications, with English abstracts accessible.

*CHO, Eun Suk, « The History of Development for Korean Picture Books », Journal of Children's Literature and Education, 7(2), 2006, 113-151.

*CHO, Seongsun, Study on Development Process of Korean Picture Books: Focused on Process of Change from Drawing to Picture Books, PhD thesis, Inha University (Incheon, Corée du Sud), 2019.

DEVILLON, Carine, « Des enfants dans Séoul, ou le spectre de la ville dans les albums coréens », Strenæ, 23, 2024. https://doi.org/10.4000/strenae.10345

*HEO, Jina. MOON, Chul, « The Korean Image Signified in the Illustration of the Korean Picture Book », Journal of Basic Design & Art, Vol. 11, No. 3, 2010, 537-548.

*JEONG, Jinheo. PARK, Hyesook, « A Study of Picture Book Perception and Their Formation Process: Focusing on the Period Before 1945 », Children's Literature and Translation, 26, 2013, 291-315.

*KIM, Hyun Ju, Analysis of Trends in Research on Master's and Doctoral Degree Papers Related to Picture Books in Korea: Focusing on the Thesis of Master's and Doctoral Degree Papers in Korea from 1983 to 2020, master’s thesis, Sungkyunkwan University (Séoul, Corée du Sud), 2022.

*KIM, Jong-Sung, « An Analysis of Trends in Research Papers Related to Picture Books: Focusing on Papers in Domestic Academic Journals », Journal of Korean Library and Information Science Society, Vol. 53, No. 2, 2022, 189-214.

*KWON, Hye Kyung, A Study on the Creative Features of Korean Picturebooks: Focusing on Titles That Were Recognized Overseas in the 2000s, Unpublished doctoral dissertation, Dankook University (Séoul, Corée du Sud), 2021.

*LEE, Jeongho, « A Study on the Completion of the Narrative of Picture Books ― on the Three Editions of The Story of Baekdu Mountain », The Journal of Korea Culture Technology, 33(2), 2022, 7-40.

*RO, Hye-jin, « The Narrative Process in 1980s Korean Creative Picture Books: Focusing on GRIMNARA100 », Journal of children's literature studies, 35, 2018, 121-148.





[1] The year in square brackets indicates the publication year of the English translation.