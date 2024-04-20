Trans-, n° 29 | 2024 : "Le passing : postures et impostures"
Le passing : postures et impostures [Texte intégral]
Sana M’selmi
Passing and Intergenerational Trauma in Ladivine and The Vanishing Half [Texte intégral]
Gina Stamm
Le « passing » et le traumatisme intergénérationnel dans Ladivine et The Vanishing HalfEl « passing » y el trauma intergeneracional en Ladivine y The Vanishing Half
« Blanche comme Neige » ? Identité mixte et performance de race dans ADN de Maïwenn [Texte intégral]
Alice De Reviers
“Blanche comme Neige”? Mixed Identity and Race Performance in Maïwenn’s ADN¿«Blanche comme Neige»? Identidad mixta e interpretación racial en ADN de Maïwenn
Jeanne Barret, Hester Stanhope et Alexandra David-Néel : Les exploratrices au prisme du passing [Texte intégral]
Oriane ChevalierJeanne Barret,
Hester Stanhope and Alexandra David-Néel : Female Explorers through the prism of passing. Jeanne Barret, Hester Stanhope y Alexandra David-Néel : Las exploradoras a través del prisma del passing.
Narrative nonfiction et immersion chez les subalternes : tensions éthiques [Texte intégral
]Marine Aubry-Morici
Le phénomène du « passing » dans la poésie des Tang et sa disparition dans la traduction. Exemple du poème Jiaren de Du Fu et ses deux traductions françaises. [Texte intégral]
Lu Zhang
The phenomenon of passing in Tang poetry and its loss in translation. Example of Du Fu’s Jiaren and its two French translations.El fenómeno del « passing » en la poesía Tang y su desaparición en la traducción. Ejemplo del poema Jiaren de Du Fu y sus dos traducciones al francés.
Dossier Université Invitée : Philippines
The Department of English and Comparative Literature of the University of the Philippines Diliman [Texte intégral]
Aaron De Borja et Gema Charmaine Gonzales
The Wails of Heaven: The Representation of Water in Contemporary Southeast Asian Poetry [Texte intégral]
Anne Nichole Alegre
Les gémissements du ciel: la représentation de l’eau dans la poésie sud-est asiatique contemporaine
Desire lines: Filipina transwomen and black girls’ wayward paths in the imperial city [Texte intégral]
Julie B. Jolo
A Girardian Genre: The Scapegoat Mechanism in Detective Fiction[Texte intégral]
Audrey Rose G. Mirasol