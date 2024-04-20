Trans-, n° 29 | 2024 : "Le passing : postures et impostures"

Le passing : postures et impostures [Texte intégral]

Sana M’selmi

Passing and Intergenerational Trauma in Ladivine and The Vanishing Half [Texte intégral]

Gina Stamm

Le « passing » et le traumatisme intergénérationnel dans Ladivine et The Vanishing HalfEl « passing » y el trauma intergeneracional en Ladivine y The Vanishing Half

« Blanche comme Neige » ? Identité mixte et performance de race dans ADN de Maïwenn [Texte intégral]

Alice De Reviers

“Blanche comme Neige”? Mixed Identity and Race Performance in Maïwenn’s ADN¿«Blanche comme Neige»? Identidad mixta e interpretación racial en ADN de Maïwenn

Jeanne Barret, Hester Stanhope et Alexandra David-Néel : Les exploratrices au prisme du passing [Texte intégral]

Oriane ChevalierJeanne Barret,

Hester Stanhope and Alexandra David-Néel : Female Explorers through the prism of passing. Jeanne Barret, Hester Stanhope y Alexandra David-Néel : Las exploradoras a través del prisma del passing.

Narrative nonfiction et immersion chez les subalternes : tensions éthiques [Texte intégral

]Marine Aubry-Morici

Le phénomène du « passing » dans la poésie des Tang et sa disparition dans la traduction. Exemple du poème Jiaren de Du Fu et ses deux traductions françaises. [Texte intégral]

Lu Zhang

The phenomenon of passing in Tang poetry and its loss in translation. Example of Du Fu’s Jiaren and its two French translations.El fenómeno del « passing » en la poesía Tang y su desaparición en la traducción. Ejemplo del poema Jiaren de Du Fu y sus dos traducciones al francés.

Dossier Université Invitée : Philippines

The Department of English and Comparative Literature of the University of the Philippines Diliman [Texte intégral]

Aaron De Borja et Gema Charmaine Gonzales

The Wails of Heaven: The Representation of Water in Contemporary Southeast Asian Poetry [Texte intégral]

Anne Nichole Alegre

Les gémissements du ciel: la représentation de l’eau dans la poésie sud-est asiatique contemporaine

Desire lines: Filipina transwomen and black girls’ wayward paths in the imperial city [Texte intégral]

Julie B. Jolo

A Girardian Genre: The Scapegoat Mechanism in Detective Fiction[Texte intégral]

Audrey Rose G. Mirasol