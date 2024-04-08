Enseigner langue et culture arabes dans les milieux Universitaires d’aujourd’hui (Bucarest, Roumanie)

Teaching Arabic Language and Culture in Today’s Academia

Enseigner Langue et Culture Arabes dans les Milieux Universitaires d’Aujourd’hui

تدريس اللغة العربية وثقافتها في الأوساط الجامعية الراهنة

The Center for Arab Studies of the University of Bucharest organizes the conference “Teaching Arabic Language and Culture in Today’s Academia” from 15 to 16 November 2024.

We invite researchers to present papers, in Arabic, English, and French, related to didactics of the Arabic language (Fusḥā and ʻĀmmiyya) and its culture (Classical and Modern Literature, History, Mentalities, etc.).

Presentations will be allocated 20 minutes each, plus 10 minutes for discussion. Abstracts, along with the title, and author’s affiliation, should be submitted at csa.unibuc@gmail.com. The abstract should not exceed 200 words, Times New Roman 12, single-spaced.

The papers will be published in the Romano-Arabica Journal, XXIV/2024. For any additional information, please contact the person in charge of the conference dr. Bogdan Cojanu at bogdan.cojanu@lls.unibuc.ro.

Important dates

· Deadline for submission of proposals (title, abstract and author’s affiliation): June 1, 2024

· Deadline for notifications of acceptance/rejection: June 15, 2024

· Days of Conference: November 15-16, 2024

· Submission of full papers: January 2025

· Expected date of publishing this issue of Romano-Arabica: spring 2025

Conference fee: 50 euros (it covers the publication of presented papers).

Organizing Committee:

George Grigore, Ovidiu Pietrăreanu, Laura Sitaru.