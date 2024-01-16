L'enfant artiste de scène (XVIIIe-début XIXe s.) (revue European Drama and Performance Studies)

L’enfant artiste de scène (XVIIIe s.-début XIXe s.)

Appel à contribution pour un numéro de la revue European Drama and Performance Studies (Classiques Garnier)

In English below

Depuis l’étude pionnière de Philippe Ariès parue en 1960, l’intérêt pour l’histoire de l’enfance à l’époque moderne génère de nombreux travaux qu’il serait impossible de recenser exhaustivement ici. Les childhood studies ont bien montré comment la construction sociale de l’enfance s’effectue par l’entremise des travaux de Locke puis de Rousseau autour de l’intérêt grandissant pour l’éducation (l’enfant comme adulte en devenir). Or, le théâtre tient une place de choix dans la pensée pédagogique des Lumières, comme l’illustre le théâtre d’éducation (Plagnol-Diéval, 1997 ; 2022) ou le théâtre de collège (Piéjus, 2007 ; Brucker, 2023). Dans la seconde moitié du XVIIIe siècle, plusieurs projets d’école professionnelle – déclamation, danse – voient le jour en Europe (Marie, 2019 ; Delattre, 2016). En amont et en parallèle de ces expériences pédagogiques, de nombreuses scènes européennes accueillent depuis longtemps des enfants danseurs, comédiens, acrobates ou musiciens pour divertir un public adulte : il suffit de citer les boys players de la période élisabéthaine (Lamb, 2009), les prodiges dont l’Europe raffole au XVIIIe siècle (Cowgil, 2016 ; Mueller, 2021 ; Traversier, 2021), les troupes enfantines qui donnent danses et pantomimes en Europe du Nord et de l’Est (Dieke, 1934 ; Tar, 2012 ; Van Aelbrouck, 1994 ; 2022), les enfants employés à l’Opéra, ceux danseurs de cordes et acrobates dans les foires, etc. Ce phénomène de l’enfant artiste de scène se cristallise aussi par la création, en France, de théâtres d’enfants à partir des années 1760, en parallèle des troupes enfantines ambulantes (Hemmings, 1987 ; Beaucé, 2022 ; Plagnol, 2005). Ces troupes, sédentaires ou nomades, sont une opportunité pour des entrepreneuses et entrepreneurs d’intégrer le marché des spectacles en pleine expansion en contournant les interdictions et en diminuant leurs coûts. Elles connaissent une vogue importante en pleine théâtromanie du XVIIIe siècle et se multiplient pendant la Révolution française, prenant quelquefois le nom d’école dramatique (et n’accueillant parfois aucun enfant) au moment où les privilèges et monopoles théâtraux sont levés. Ce phénomène participe aussi à la « dramatocratie » au début du XIXe siècle (Yon, 2012) comme l’illustre le Théâtre Comte (1820).

L’intérêt pour l’enfance et la scène n’est pas nouveau comme les études susmentionnées l’attestent ainsi que les deux numéros de la revue Cahiers Robinson consacré à ce sujet au début du XXIe siècle (« L’enfant des tréteaux » dir. Francis Marcouin en 2000 et « Troupe et jeunesse » dir. Christine Page en 2005). Le présent numéro a pour objectif de rouvrir ce champ de l’histoire des arts du spectacle en mettant au jour les conditions de l’activité des enfants artistes de scène à la lumière notamment des recherches récentes sur « l’enfance laborieuse » (AHRF 2023/3, dir. Caroline Fayolle et Côme Simien), sur l’histoire sociale des artistes, sur les scènes et spectacles longtemps minorés (spectacles de curiosités, spectacles forains, activités culturelles hors des capitales européennes). Il s’agira de rassembler des études de cas mais aussi de proposer des synthèses sur ce thème en privilégiant les analyses portant sur le XVIIIe siècle et le début du XIXe siècle. Quelques pistes de réflexion non exhaustives :

Condition de travail des enfants artistes : contrats, salaires, formation, apprentissage.

Trajectoires socioprofessionnelles et familiales ; circulation des enfants artistes de scène.

Quel type de spectacle ? (Pantomime, théâtre parlé, danse de corde, théâtre lyrique, tour de force et d’équilibre, numéros divers dans des spectacles de curiosités, participation dans les ballets), quelles dramaturgies ? Quels effets ?

Les compétences et les fragilités réelles ou supposées des enfants artistes (souplesse, « innocence », technicité, docilité, faible voix, génialité, etc.).

Réception du phénomène : apologie (souvent liée à des questions d’éducation, de renouveau du modèle théâtral, de formation, sortie de la misère sociale, etc.) ; critique, polémique et/ou interdiction (questions morales).

Questions de genre et de domination (fille/garçon ; adulte/enfant ; maltraitance ; utilisation dramaturgique de ces problématiques).

Les métiers qui gravitent autour de l’enfant artiste (directrice/directeur de troupe ; instituteur/institutrice ; personne en charge des enfants et/ou de leur formation/répétition).

Enfance et espace : architecture des théâtres d’enfants ; accessoires, costumes ; espace corporel.

Iconographie de l’enfant artiste de scène (dans le prolongement des travaux de Nuria Aragonès et Jennifer Milam).

Conditions de soumission :

Les propositions devront faire approximativement 500 mots et être accompagnées d’une brève biographie (50 mots).

Elles sont à envoyer à Pauline Beaucé (pauline.beauce@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) au plus tard le 1er mars 2024.

Notification d’acceptation le 11 mars 2024.

Date limite d’envoi des articles de 6000 à 8000 mots (40 à 60 000 signes) est fixée au 10 septembre 2024.

N’hésitez pas contacter pauline.beauce@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr pour des questions ou demandes d’information complémentaires.

—

The Child Stage Performer (18th c. -beginning of 19th c.)

Call for papers - European Drama and Performance Studies (Classiques Garnier)

Since the pioneering study by Philippe Ariès published in 1960, interest in the history of childhood in the modern era has generated numerous works that it would be impossible to list exhaustively here. Childhood studies have clearly shown how, through the works of Locke and then Rousseau, the social construction of childhood has been carried out around the growing interest in education (the child as an adult in the making). Theatre had a special place in the pedagogical thinking of the Enlightenment, as illustrated by educational theatre (Plagnol-Diéval, 1997; 2022) or "theatre de collège" (Piéjus, 2007 ; Brücker, 2023). In the second half of the 18th century, several projects for professional schools - declamation, dance - emerged in Europe (Marie, 2019; Delattre, 2016). Prior to and alongside these educational experiments, many European stages had long been welcoming child dancers, actors, acrobats or musicians to entertain adult audiences: We need only to mention the boy players of the Elizabethan period (Lamb, 2009), the prodigies that Europe loved in the 18th century (Cowgil, 2016; Mueller, 2021; Traversier, 2021), the children's troupes that performed dances and pantomimes in Northern and Eastern Europe (Dieke, 1934; Tar, 2012; Van Aelbrouck, 1994; 2022), the children employed at the Opera, rope dancers and acrobats at fairs, and so on. This phenomenon of the child performing artist was also crystallised by the creation of children's theatres in France from the 1760s in parallel with travelling children's troupes (Hemmings, 1987; Beaucé, 2022; Plagnol, 2005). These troupes, whether sedentary or nomadic, were an opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter the rapidly expanding entertainment market by circumventing bans and cutting costs. They became very popular at the height of the "theatromanie" in the 18th century and proliferated during the French Revolution, sometimes taking the name of drama school (and sometimes accepting no children) when theatrical privileges and monopolies were lifted. This phenomenon also contributed to the "dramatocracy" of the early nineteenth century (Yon, 2012), as illustrated by the Théâtre Comte (1820).

Interest in childhood and the stage is not new, as the above-mentioned studies attest, as do the two issues of the journal Cahiers Robinson devoted to the subject at the beginning of the 21st century ("L'enfant des tréteaux" ed. Francis Marcouin in 2000 and "Troupe et jeunesse" ed. Christine Page in 2005). The aim of the present issue is to reopen this field of the history of the performing arts by uncovering the conditions of activity of child performers in the light, in particular, of recent research on "working childhood" (AHRF 2023/3, eds. Caroline Fayolle and Côme Simien), on the social history of performers, and on stages and performances that have long been in the shadows (curiosity shows, fairground shows, cultural activities outside European capitals). The aim will be to bring together case studies and also to offer summaries on this theme, with an emphasis on analyses of the 18th century and the early 19th century. Here are a few non-exhaustive ideas:

Working conditions for child artists: contracts, wages, training, apprenticeships.

Socio-professional and family trajectories; movement of child performers.

What type of performance (pantomime, spoken theatre, rope dance, lyrical theatre, feats of strength and balance, various acts in curiosity shows, participation in ballets), what dramaturgies? What effects?

The real or supposed skills and weaknesses of child artists (flexibility, "innocence", technicality, docility, weak voice, genius, etc.).

Reception of the phenomenon: apology (often linked to issues of education, renewal of the theatrical model, training, escape from social misery, etc.); criticism, polemic and/or prohibition (moral issues).

Questions of gender and domination (girl/boy; adult/child; abuse; dramaturgical use of these issues).

The professions that surround the child artist (company director; teacher; person in charge of the children and/or their training/rehearsal).

Children and space: architecture of children's theatres; props, costumes; body space.

Iconography of the child performer (following on from the work of Nuria Aragonès and Jennifer Milam).

Submission Guidelines :

Abstracts should be approximately 500 words in length and should be accompanied by a brief biographical note of 50 words.

Please submit your abstracts to Pauline Beaucé (pauline.beauce@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) no later than the first March 2024.

Notification of acceptance will be sent by 11 March 2024.

The deadline for the submission of 6,000 to 8,000-word articles is 10 september 2024.

Any inquiries or requests for further information : pauline.beauce@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr

.