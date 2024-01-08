1st International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics (Salamanque)

The 1st International Conference on Lyric Theory and Comparative Poetics intends to bring together research that is currently being carried out in the field of poetry from a theoretical and comparative perspective. The interdisciplinary, multicultural, and inclusive inclination that characterises contemporary poetological investigations has led to a diversity of theoretical and analytical approximations with which poetry is approached and whose attention is inevitably fruitful. This conference aims to bring together and debate national and international research about poetry on its theoretical and methodological levels, while providing space for practical and sociological issues concerning the production, translation, circulation and teaching of poetry at present. The conference will include the following thematic threads, although it is not limited to these nor necessarily restricted to the organisation described here.

THEMATIC THREADS

1. Theory of Poetry / 2. Cognition and Poetry / 3. Imagery / 4. Rhythm / 5. Space / 6. Time /

7. Intertextuality / 8. Comparative Poetics / 9. Poetry Translation / 10. Poets on the Ground

Proposals

(copos@usal.es)

· Name and surname

· E-mail address

· Institution

· Proposal’s title

· Thematic line(s) in which the proposal is inscribed

· Modality: face-to-face or virtual

· Proposal (maximum 500 words)

· Biographical note - CV (maximum 400 words)

· Proposals for communications (English or Spanish)

· Deadline for submission of proposals: 15.03.2024.

· Deadline for notification of participants: 25.04.2024.

· Deadline for registration: 20.05.2024.