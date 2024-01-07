Folie (Les Cahiers Linguatek de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi, Roumanie)

Pour son prochain volume (8e), numéros 15/16, Les Cahiers Linguatek, la revue semestrielle du Centre de Langues Modernes Appliquées et Communication « LINGUATEK » de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iaşi, Roumanie, lance un appel à contributions sur le thème FOLIE.

Notre publication est ouverte aux chercheurs s’intéressant à la linguistique, à la littérature, à la didactique des langues, aussi bien qu’à la psychologie/pédagogie, à la publicité, au cinéma & théâtre, aux arts du spectacle etc.

Une section du volume (no.15) sera réservée aux actes du Colloque « Science folle : Innovation, Génie, Folie », prévu pour le mois de mai 2024 à l’Université Technique Gheorghe Asachi de Iași (https://www.fabula.org/actualites/117117/la-conference-internationale-interdisciplinaire-science-folle-innovation-genie.html). Une section « Varia » de la revue est aussi ouverte, ainsi qu’une section réservée aux comptes-rendus des publications les plus récentes dans les domaines susmentionnés. La revue est indexée dans CEEOL.

Nous attendons vos propositions d’articles en français, anglais, espagnol, italien, allemand ou roumain jusqu’au 30 mars 2024, sur l’adresse evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro.

Toutes les propositions (d’environ 3000 signes), accompagnées d’une petite fiche biobibliographique, seront évaluées par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de refus de la proposition sera envoyée avant le 15 avril 2024. La date limite des articles in extenso (7-15 pages) pour les propositions acceptées sera le 15 juillet 2024 et un template sera indiqué en vue d’une rédaction standardisée. La notification de l’acceptation finale sera envoyée avant le 15 aout 2024, dans quel cas des frais de publication de 25 euros seront requis auprès des auteurs acceptés. La publication en format électronique est prévue pour le mois de novembre 2024, aux éditions universitaires Politehnium.

URL de référence - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html

—

Madness (Linguatek Notebooks of “Gheorghe Asachi” University, Iasi, Romania)

For its next volume (8th), issues 15/16, Linguatek Notebooks, the biannual journal of the Centre for Applied Modern Languages and Communication “LINGUATEK” of “Gheorghe Asachi” University of Iaşi, Romania, launches a call for papers on the topic of Madness.

Our journal is open to researchers in the fields of linguistics, psycholinguistics, literature, language teaching, as well as psychology/pedagogy, advertising, film and drama studies, performing arts studies, etc.

A section of the volume (issue 15) will be reserved for the proceedings of the Mad Science International Interdisciplinary Conference: Innovation, Genius, Madness, scheduled for the month of May 2024 at Gheorghe Asachi University of Iași (https://www.fabula.org/actualites/117117/la-conference-internationale-interdisciplinaire-science-folle-innovation-genie.html). A “Varia” section of the journal is also available, as well as a section dedicated to reviews of the latest publications in the abovementioned fields. The journal is indexed in CEEOL.

We are waiting for your paper proposals in French, English, Spanish, Italian, German or Romanian by 30 March 2024, to the email address evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro.

All abstracts (amounting to about 3000 characters), together with a short biobibliographical note, will be evaluated by the scientific committee and a notification of acceptance or refusal will be sent by 15 April 2024. The deadline for the full-text papers (7-15 pages) will be 15 July 2024 and a template with guidelines will be indicated subsequently. The notification of final acceptation of the full-text paper will be sent by 15 August 2024, in which case a publication fee amounting to 25 Euros will be requested to accepted authors. The publication in electronic format is intended for the month of November 2024 at Politehnium, the university’s publishing house.

URL - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html