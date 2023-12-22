Vladimir Nabokov, ou l’éducation sans frontières / or Education Without Borders (Cornell Univ.)

Colloque international / International Conference

« Vladimir Nabokov, ou l’éducation sans frontières /or Education Without Borders »

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

31 octobre, 1er et 2 novembre 2024 / Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2, 2024

L’université de Cornell, la Société Française Vladimir Nabokov et l’International Vladimir Nabokov Society s’associent pour l’organisation de ce septième colloque international porté par la Société Française Vladimir Nabokov. Après les trois colloques de Paris (2013, 2019, 2021), Biarritz (2016), Lille et Chapel Hill (2018), Lausanne (2023), ce congrès explorera l’expérience exilique de Vladimir Nabokov, au travers de ce que nous proposons de nommer « le savoir des migrants ».

Au cours d’une conversation avec le grand slaviste américain Simon Karlinsky en 1969, Vladimir Nabokov confia que, pour écrire sur Pouchkine et sur lui aussi, il fallait connaître la littérature française. C’est la particularité de ce point de vue transnational et transculturel que l’on souhaite mettre en évidence en confiant l’accueil d’un colloque sur « L’éducation sans frontières » au département des French Studies de l’université de Cornell (Ithaca, NY). C’est dans cette université que Nabokov enseigna Flaubert et Proust mais aussi la littérature russe, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Robert Louis Stevenson et Franz Kafka.

Il existe un savoir des migrants qui est implicitement reconnu par les politiques de mobilité académique dans un contexte de mondialisation, mais qui est peu valorisé si l’on en juge par les conditions de vie réelle des migrants, la négligence ou l’indifférence qui les entourent. Nabokov fut un migrant, et ce colloque propose précisément de réfléchir à l’apport des migrants, exilés ou réfugiés, aux sociétés contemporaines. Nabokov a souvent raconté son expérience de la perte – de paysages originels, d’une langue dite « maternelle » – et contribué par là au développement d’une conscience du monde. Son apport aux Humanités et à l’écologie politique sera ainsi au cœur des rencontres de Cornell, lieu emblématique de l’hospitalité des universités américaines. Nabokov y fut un « passant considérable » pour reprendre la formule de Mallarmé appliquée à Rimbaud (Divagations, 1897), et n’eut de cesse de peindre « le passage » comme le préconisait Montaigne (Essais, III, 2).

Éduqué en trois langues (russe, anglais et français), Nabokov fut très tôt confronté à la nécessité de transmettre. Pour gagner sa vie en exil, il donna des cours particuliers dès 1924 à Berlin, puis intégra les cursus académiques d’universités américaines dans les années 1940 et 1950. Il a laissé des traces multiples de son passage (cours, archives, campus novels) qui serviront de creuset à la réflexion.

L’expérience exilique ouvre de multiples perspectives, que les participants sont invités à explorer à partir des cinq axes suivants :

Axe 1 : Institutions : enseigner à Cornell dans les années 1950 / enseigner Nabokov en 2024.

Ce premier axe sera exclusivement consacré à l’expérience de Nabokov en tant qu’enseignant et/ou aux expériences d’enseignement de son œuvre.

Les axes ci-dessous pourront donner lieu à des approches comparatistes.

Axe 2 : Plurilinguisme : en quelle langue penser Nabokov ?/ traduction et transmission

L’exil linguistique est à la fois bien connu dans le cas de Vladimir Nabokov, écrivain de langue russe qui s’est métamorphosé en écrivain de langue anglaise, et souvent minoré en recherche. L’horizon d’une éducation sans frontières impose de réfléchir à cette utopie linguistique sur laquelle repose la mondialisation. On se demandera si l’interprétation de l’œuvre change selon les langues utilisées par les interprètes.

Axe 3 : Interdisciplinarité : écologie et Humanités / l’écrivain, la peinture et le dessin

L’exil fait dérailler les trajectoires inscrites dans l’héritage social et culturel, et confronte à une forme d’indiscipline qui amène à interroger tant les cloisonnements que les hiérarchies dans le monde académique. Les propositions de communication pourront porter sur le débordement des frontières, disciplinaires et nationales, si caractéristique de l’œuvre nabokovienne, en privilégiant l’étude de ses relations avec d’autres auteurs, penseurs ou artistes (approche intertextuelle ou intermédiale), avec d’autres champs du savoir.

Axe 4 : Éthique et humour

L’humour est la position intellectuelle privilégiée par Nabokov. Dans un contexte migratoire, une telle position ne prétend pas nier la gravité de situations souvent désespérées, mais bien faciliter le contact avec autrui et permettre les coexistences les plus difficiles. Les communications pourront porter sur l’humour de Nabokov en lien avec une « éducation sans frontières » et le souci de l’autre ; et/ou en relation avec les expériences traumatiques (voir ci-dessous) présentes dans son œuvre.

Axe 5 : Éthique et trauma

Nabokov a beaucoup écrit sur les expériences traumatiques (sur l’exil, mais aussi la Shoah, l’inceste, le viol). Comment apprendre à lire les récits de trauma rencontrés dans cette œuvre – dans Brisure à senestre, Lolita ou Pnine ?

Les contributions pourront prendre les formes suivantes : une communication orale, d’une vingtaine de minutes, OU un échange oral, fondé sur une communication écrite, envoyée à l’avance à tous les participants d’une même table ronde, qui pourront ainsi approfondir les questions (ce format est appelé « Pnin’s Punchbowl » dans la version anglaise de l’appel, en référence au colloque de Wellesley où il fut expérimenté).

Une sélection de textes sera faite à l’issue du colloque pour une publication internationale.

Le sujet même du colloque impose que chacun puisse écrire et communiquer dans la langue dans laquelle il se sent le plus à l’aise (parmi les trois que connaissait bien Nabokov) ; le lieu commun étant toutefois l’espace anglophone de Cornell, les contributions devront exister aussi en anglais. En conséquence les participants devront fournir une traduction de leur communication en anglais ou informer les organisateurs de leur besoin d’être traduits.

Conférenciers pléniers invités, de part et d’autre de l’Atlantique :

Monica Manolescu, Professeure de Littérature américaine du XXe siècle et contemporaine, Université de Strasbourg, France

Gavriel Shapiro, Professeur Émérite de Littérature Russe et Comparée, Cornell University, États-Unis

Comité d’organisation :

Isabelle Poulin, Comparative Literature, Université Bordeaux-Montaigne, France

Laurent Dubreuil, Comparative Literature and Romance Studies, Cornell University, USA



Marie Bouchet, American Literature, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France, UR « Centre for Anglophone Studies », Vice-President of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society, Treasurer of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Dana Dragunoiu, Department of English Language and Literature, Carleton University, Canada, Conference Coordinator of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society

Agnès Edel-Roy, Comparative Literature, Affiliated Researcher, Université Paris-Est Créteil, France, UR « Lettres, Idées, Savoirs », Secretary of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Laurent Ferri, Rare and Manuscripts Collections, Cornell University, USA

Christopher Link, English Department, SUNY-New Paltz, USA, Treasurer of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society

Julie Loison-Charles, Translation Studies, Université de Lille, France, UR « Centre d’Études en Civilisations Langues et Lettres Étrangères », President of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Calendrier

Jusqu’au 1er mars 2024 : Envoi des propositions de communication (résumés de 400 mots maximum), et d'une courte biographie, à l’adresse suivante : nabokov.cornell2024@vladimir-nabokov.org. Merci de préciser la forme d’intervention proposée (communication ou échange) ainsi que l’axe de réflexion (1 à 5) dans lequel elle s’inscrit. Le comité ne peut garantir qu’il validera tous les choix mais il fera son possible pour répondre aux préférences de chacun.

Avril 2024 : Réponses du comité scientifique : la sélection des propositions retenues est transmise par le comité organisateur.

Mi-Octobre 2024 : Les communications complètes pour les échanges autour d’une table ronde doivent être envoyées aux organisateurs.

Les organisateurs du colloque « Vladimir Nabokov, ou l’éducation sans frontières » rappellent que des « Principes de civilité » ont été adoptés par la Société Internationale Vladimir Nabokov en novembre 2023. On pourra les lire à l’adresse suivante : https://thenabokovian.org/conferences/principles. Il va de soi que tous les participants au colloque adhèrent à ces principes.

The Cornell University, the French Vladimir Nabokov Society and the International Vladimir Nabokov Society are joining forces to organize the Seventh International Vladimir Nabokov Conference sponsored by the French Vladimir Nabokov Society. After the three conferences in Paris (2013, 2019, 2021), Biarritz (2016), Lille and Chapel Hill (2018), Lausanne (2023), this conference will explore Vladimir Nabokov’s experience of exile, through what we propose to name the « knowledge of migrants ».

During a 1969 conversation with Simon Karlinsky, Vladimir Nabokov stated that to write « about Pushkin and also about me » one had to know French literature. Hosted by the French Studies Department of Cornell University, this conference aims to look at Nabokov through a transnational and transcultural lens. Cornell University is a particularly fitting location for such a conference given that Nabokov lectured there not only on Flaubert and Proust, but also on Austen, Kafka, Dickens, Stevenson, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Gogol, and others.

The significant value of considering the experiences of migrants is implicitly acknowledged within academic institutions, ever attentive to global contexts and the transnational exchange of ideas, but, frequently, the lived realities of migrants and migration are overlooked or altogether ignored. This conference proposes that we think of Nabokov as a migrant with the larger aim of focusing on migrants, exiles, and refugees and their contributions to contemporary society. As a migrant exile, Nabokov regularly evoked his experience of loss—of his native landscapes, of his “mother” tongue—and thus contributed to his readers’ awareness of their surrounding world. Nabokov’s contribution to the Humanities and to environmental politics will be at the heart of the discussions at Cornell University, an institution emblematic of the hospitality of American universities. As one of the “considerable passersby” (as Mallarmé referred to Rimbaud), Nabokov never ceased to depict the experience of what Montaigne called the “passage” (Essays III, 2).

Nabokov was educated in three languages (Russian, English, and French), and was confronted with the necessity to transmit his education to others. To earn a living, he gave private lessons in Berlin as early as 1924; later, he taught in American universities in the 1940s and the 1950s. The many traces of his “passage” through academia (his lectures, his campus novels, his archival notes) are at the core of the conference’s subject matter.

Nabokov’s experience of exile opens multiple perspectives, which conference participants are invited to explore in connection with one of the following conference themes:

Theme 1. Institutions: teaching at Cornell in the 1950s / teaching Nabokov in 2024

This topic invites reflections exclusively on Nabokov’s experience as a teacher and/or on experiences of teaching Nabokov.

The topics below can be approached through a comparatist lens:

Theme 2. Multilingualism: how can Nabokov be approached across languages? / translation and transmission

Though linguistic exile is one of the components of Nabokov’s fame (a Russian writer metamorphosing into an English-language writer), it is also often a blind spot in Nabokov scholarship. The ideal of an “education without borders” forces us to reflect upon the linguistic utopia upon which ideas of globalization rest. Does Nabokov’s oeuvre come to mean different things depending on what language he is approached from?

Theme 3. Trans-disciplinarity: ecology and Humanities / writers, paintings, and drawings

Exile derails the trajectories inscribed in social and cultural legacies. By the same logic, it provokes a form of resistance or “indiscipline” that interrogates the various boundaries and hierarchies constructed in academia. Papers are invited on Nabokov as a trans-disciplinary figure, broadly construed, or as a transnational author considered in relation to other writers, thinkers, or artists (i.e., intertextual studies) or in relation to fields of study outside of literature.

Theme 4. Ethics of Humor:

Humor can be said to be Nabokov’s favored intellectual stance. In the context of migration, such a stance does not claim to negate the seriousness of desperate situations, but, instead, aims to relate to others and to allow for difficult circumstances and emotions to coexist. Papers are invited that treat Nabokov’s humor in relation to “education without borders” and concern for the Other; and/or in relation to matters of trauma (see below) that appear in his works.

Theme 5. Ethics of Trauma:

Nabokov frequently wrote about traumatic experiences (not only exile, but also the Holocaust, incest, and rape). How should we read the traumatic narratives we encounter in his work, such as Bend Sinister, Lolita, and Pnin?

Papers will either be delivered in the traditional 20-minute oral-presentation format, OR in the poster-session format successfully adopted at the Hidden Nabokov Conference in Wellesley in 2022 under the rubric “Pnin’s Punchbowl.” Papers selected for “Pnin’s Punchbowl” will be sent in advance to all participants and discussed on an individual basis during a predetermined time slot.

A selection of papers will be published in an international volume after the conference.

The very topic of the conference should imply that every participant ought to feel welcome to write and speak in any of the three languages Nabokov used in his writing: Russian, English, and French. However, given that the conference will take place at Cornell, an English version of papers will be required. Therefore, conference participants will be asked to provide the organizers a copy of their paper in English or to inform the organizers of their translation needs.

Plenary speakers, from both sides of the Atlantic:

Monica Manolescu, Professor of 20th century/contemporary American Literature, University of Strasbourg, France

Gavriel Shapiro, Professor Emeritus of Comparative and Russian Literature, Cornell University, USA

Organizing committee :

Isabelle Poulin, Comparative Literature, Université Bordeaux-Montaigne, France

Laurent Dubreuil, Comparative Literature and Romance Studies, Cornell University, USA

Marie Bouchet, American Literature, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France, UR « Centre for Anglophone Studies », Vice-President of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society, Treasurer of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Dana Dragunoiu, Department of English Language and Literature, Carleton University, Canada, Conference Coordinator of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society

Agnès Edel-Roy, Comparative Literature, Affiliated Researcher, Université Paris-Est Créteil, France, UR « Lettres, Idées, Savoirs », Secretary of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Laurent Ferri, Rare and Manuscripts Collections, Cornell University, USA

Christopher Link, English Department, SUNY-New Paltz, USA, Treasurer of the International Vladimir Nabokov Society

Julie Loison-Charles, Translation Studies, Université de Lille, France, UR « Centre d’Études en Civilisations Langues et Lettres Étrangères », President of the French Vladimir Nabokov Society

Schedule of Dates

Before March 1, 2024: Deadline to send abstracts (the text should not exceed 400 words) with a short biography to: nabokov.cornell2024@vladimir-nabokov.org

Please indicate what kind of contribution you would prefer to offer (a traditional conference paper or a contribution to “Pnin’s Punchbowl”) and which of the five themes (listed above) your paper addresses. The organizing committee cannot guarantee a spot in your preferred option(s), but it will do its best to accommodate individual preferences.

April, 2024: Participants are informed about the decision of the selection committee.

Mid-October, 2024: The full text of the papers that will be part of “Pnin’s Punchbowl” must be sent to the conference organizers.

The organizers of the “Vladimir Nabokov, or Education without Borders” Conference subscribe to the Civility Principles (https://thenabokovian.org/conferences/principles) adopted by the International Vladimir Nabokov Society on November 2023. All participants in the Conference will be expected to adhere in good faith to these principles.