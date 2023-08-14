Assistant Professorship, Francophone Postcolonial Studies (Cambridge)

The Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages and Linguistics at the University of Cambridge is seeking to appoint a full-time University Assistant Professor in Francophone Postcolonial Studies from 1 September 2024.

The Assistant Professor will contribute to the teaching and examining of Francophone Postcolonial Studies, and to the teaching and examining of the French language.

Candidates will have a record of, or clear potential for, outstanding research in Postcolonial Studies, along with a broad-based knowledge of Francophone literary and cultural studies. Expertise will be required in one or more of the following areas: literature, film and visual culture, and history; and in relation to research fields such as Francophone histories of colonialism and enslavement and their global legacies, Postcolonial/Decolonial Theory, Critical Race Theory, and Migration Studies.

Full details: https://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/41896/

Further particulars: https://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/41896/file/Further+Particulars+%28AP+Francophone+MT24%29.pdf

The closing date for applications is midnight (BST) on 15 October 2023.

We plan to hold interviews and selection activities in person during late November 2023, subject to change.

Prospective candidates are welcome to seek more information beyond the Further Particulars by contacting Professor Emma Gilby, Director of French, at eg207@cam.ac.uk.

On questions of procedure, please contact the School HR team on MMLLPersonnel@admin.cam.ac.uk.