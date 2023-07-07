Résidences d’écriture de la Fondation Jan Michalski - Ouverture des candidatures pour la session 2024

La Fondation Jan Michalski ouvre les candidatures pour ses résidences d’écriture 2024

jusqu’au 14 septembre 2023. Les résident·es sélectionné·es seront accueilli·es entre février

et décembre 2024.

Délibérément ouvertes à tout type d’écriture, les résidences accueillent en priorité

écrivain·es et traducteur·trices mais restent accessibles à d’autres disciplines où l’écriture

serait au centre du projet. Un pourcentage des résidences sera réservé au nature writing,

une forme de fiction ou de non-fiction créative qui sensibilise à la nature, prépare à des

modes de vie durables, et aide à comprendre de façon profonde les interconnexions socio-

environnementales et les conséquences des actions humaines sur la nature.

Les séjours peuvent être effectués individuellement ou en binôme. La Fondation

prend en charge le voyage aller-retour des résident·es sélectionné·es et leur alloue une

bourse d’écriture de CHF 400.- par semaine. Les résident·es ont aussi la possibilité de parti-

ciper aux activités culturelles organisées par la Fondation.



Pour postuler, merci de compléter le dossier en ligne accessible à cette adresse :

https://fondation-janmichalski.com/fr/residences/postuler

Pour toute information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Thomas Roberge :

thomas.roberge@fondation-janmichalski.ch

—

We are pleased to inform you that applications for the residences 2024 are open until

September 14, 2023. The selected candidates will be welcomed between February and

December of 2024.

Priority is given to writers and translators, but the residencies are open to all types of

writing, including other disciplines in which writing is at the heart of the project. A certain

percentage of the residencies will be dedicated to nature writing, a form of fiction or crea-

tive non-fiction that raises awareness of nature, prepares for a sustainable future, and helps

to better understand socio-environmental interconnections and the impact of human ac-

tions on nature. Residencies can be granted for individual projects or collaborations.



The Foundation covers residents’ travel costs to and from home and grants a weekly

stipend of CHF 400. Residents can also participate in cultural activities organized by the

Foundation.



Please submit your application using our online form available on the following page:

https://fondation-janmichalski.com/en/residences/postuler

Should you have any questions, please contact Thomas Roberge :

thomas.roberge@fondation-janmichalski.ch