Society for Francophone Postcolonial Studies 2023 Conference (Londres)

Call for Papers



Society for Francophone Postcolonial Studies



Annual Conference 2023

In association with Liverpool University Press



Travel, Writing and In/exclusion



Friday 17–Saturday 18 November 2023



Institute of Languages, Cultures and Societies, University of London, Senate House, Malet Street, London WC1E 7HU



Confirmed Keynote Speakers :

Dr. Sophie Fuggle, Nottingham Trent University & Dr. Amina Zarzi, University of Oxford.





2023 marks the 150th anniversary of Jules Verne’s Le Tour du monde en 80 jours (Around the World in 80 Days), first published in book form in 1873. While Verne’s text remains celebrated for its depiction of swashbuckling adventure (as evidenced in a recent adaptation for British television), the Western, colonial and racist bias of this work appear obvious in hindsight. Verne’s 19th century depiction of travel, participation and agency depended on various processes of inclusion and exclusion both within and beyond the métropole which took place in a context of racialised colonisation in these realms. Such considerations provide a springboard for the theme of this year’s conference, which focuses on questions encompassing travel writing, inclusion and exclusion in voluntary, forced, temporary and permanent migration as expressed in Francophone texts across a variety of time periods. How have depictions of travel mutated since the period in which Verne was writing? Which legacies of inclusion and exclusion from colonial periods remain, or have reversed, in 21st century postcolonial writing? How has the writing of travel contributed to the formation of discourses of knowledge, such as those now being explored under the banner of the medical humanities?



This is an interdisciplinary call for papers, inviting contributions from researchers working across all fields of languages, cultures and societies. We welcome proposals for papers and panels on topics including, but not limited to:

Travel writing and transport

Disability and travel

Travel and time

Bodily inclusion/exclusion in travel

Travel and medical considerations/health

Travel and trauma

Geographical inclusion/exclusion

Travel, writing, and genre

Transnational discovery

Travel and language

Please send abstracts of 250-300 words plus 50-100 words of biography to Conference Secretaries, Dr. Christopher Hogarth and Dr. Jennifer Boum Make (SFPS2023@yahoo.com). Papers can be in English or French.



The deadline for receipt of abstracts is: 16 July 2023. This year’s conference will be held in person.



The Society is committed to providing support for Early Career Researchers and will hold a dedicated ECR event in the conference programme, details of which will be available at a later stage.