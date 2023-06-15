European Journa of Theater and Performance, n° 7

Depuis 2022, la revue European Journal for Theater and Performance publie deux numéros par an, l'un autour d'un dossier thématique, et l'autre, ouvert, pour lequel des contributions peuvent être proposées librement.



Vous trouverez ci-dessous l'appel à contributions libres pour le septième numéro de la revue. N'hésitez pas à soumettre vos articles - qui peuvent être écrits en français - avant le 30 juin.



Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez prendre contact avec les rédacteurs en chef de la revue :

Luk Van den Dries : luc.vandendries@uantwerpen.be

Agata Łuksza : agata.luksza@uw.edu.pl

Open Call for Contributions



In 2022, the European Journal of Theatre and Performance (EJTP) moved from publishing one to two issues per year. This move marks an important step in the further growth of EJTP and is inspired by the Journal’s intention to offer authors the possibility to submit high-quality scholarly articles on a continual basis. Thus, from the issue 5 onwards, EJTP alternates between an open Essays Section, for which contributions can be submitted freely, and a themed Essays Section, for which a Call for papers on a specific theme will be issued, as EJTP has done so far.



For our second open issue, which is planned to be published in January 2024, EJTP is currently inviting articles of min. 6.000 and max. 9000 words to be submitted by 30 June at the latest. Articles should follow the Journal Style Guide, which can be downloaded here. A Word Template for articles is also available at EJTP’s website. Authors are kindly requested to familiarize themselves with the profile and aims of the Journal at the EJTP webpage.



Submissions to EJTP must be based on original, unpublished work not under consideration for publication elsewhere. EJTP is open to publishing articles in other languages than English, but please note that in these cases authors will be asked to secure professional proofreading. Submitted articles will undergo a double-blind peer-review process by two anonymous experts.



Articles should be sent by 30 June to: luc.vandendries@uantwerpen.be / agata.luksza@uw.edu.pl



For any queries related to publishing in EJTP, please contact the Editors-in-Chief Luk Van den Dries or Agata Łuksza.]