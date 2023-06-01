Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, texte et images (Paris)

Appel à communications : colloque international

“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, texte et images”

7-9 décembre, Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle

4, rue des Irlandais, à Paris (75005)



(Scroll down for the English version)



Sir Gawain and the Green Knight est une oeuvre médiévale d’une grande richesse, œuvre divertissante, source d’apprentissage et d’initiation, intrigante et vibrante, foisonnante d’images et représentations visuelles et qui n’a pas fini de susciter les interprétations les plus variées. Les passages descriptifs y ont la part belle, sans pour autant couper le récit aventureux ni se présenter comme des morceaux de bravoure conventionnels. L'œuvre a donné lieu à de multiples ‘mises en images’ et ce, dès la composition du manuscrit lui-même (ca 1400), fort de quatre illustrations en pleine page pour ce seul poème, qui mêlent humour et réalisme. Des illustrations figurent également dans nombre d’ouvrages modernes appartenant à la littérature de jeunesse. Le récit en vers a donné lieu à plusieurs adaptations cinématographiques, dont la plus récente est The Green Knight de David Lowery (2021). En France, le peintre David Balade lui a consacré une série de tableaux fondés sur le thème de la végétalité; de fait, le poème apparaît fondateur pour la démarche éco-critique dans la littérature de langue anglaise. C’est aussi une œuvre magistrale au sein de la tradition allitérative, qui, à la fin du XIVe siècle, n’a jamais entièrement disparu depuis le vieil-anglais. Le questionnement de l’idéal chevaleresque invite à un regard réflexif sur les stéréotypes attachés à la tradition arthurienne.



Le poème et le film font l’objet d’une question au programme de l’agrégation externe d’anglais pour 2024 ; le poème est étudié dans une édition bilingue qui propose la traduction en anglais moderne du poète Simon Armitage, familier aussi bien des œuvres médiévales que de thématiques très contemporaines.



Parmi de multiples possibilités, voici quelques pistes de recherche qui pourraient être envisagées :



images, imagination, imaginaire dans le poème ;

littérarité, oralité, théâtralité;

rémanence et impermanence ; idéal et fracture ; jeu et sérieux…

SGGK, sous l’angle éco-critique ;

l'espace et sa construction narrative ;

spiritualité et corporalité ;

la traduction de Simon Armitage, restitution / transformation du poème ;

la relation entre le texte et les images du manuscrit ;

la mise en image dans le cadre d’une édition moderne ;

la mise en image / mise en peinture du poème comme oeuvre indépendante ;

le poème au prisme des adaptations filmiques ;

le film The Green Knight, qui pourrait être analysé comme oeuvre indépendante, mais aussi à travers ses liens avec l’imaginaire arthurien (littéraire, cinématographique, sériel, voire vidéo-ludique) ;



Les contributeurs devront pouvoir fournir le texte du futur article fondé sur leur communication une semaine après la fin du colloque pour une publication en ligne immédiate.



Les propositions de communication (titre + résumé) doivent être envoyées avant le 20 juin 2023 à Claire Vial : claire.vial@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr



Ce colloque est réalisé au sein d’un partenariat réunissant l’université Sorbonne Nouvelle, l’université de Lorraine, l’université de Perpignan, le Centre d’Etudes Médiévales Anglaises (Sorbonne Université) et l’Association des Médiévistes Anglicistes de l’Enseignement Supérieur.





Call for papers: international conference "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, text and images", to be held from Thursday 7 December to Saturday 9 December at the Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle, 4, rue des Irlandais, Paris (75005).



Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is an entertaining, intriguing and vibrant work, full of images and visual representations, a source of learning and initiation which continues to give rise to the most varied interpretations. Descriptions are given pride of place, without disrupting the adventurous narrative or presenting themselves as conventional purple patches. The work has been ‘translated into pictures' in many ways, starting with the composition of the manuscript itself (ca 1400), with four full-page illustrations related to the poem, that combine humour and realism. Illustrations also appear in many modern adaptations of the work for children's literature, or in editions meant for an adult readership (e.g. Theodore Silverstein's translation with engravings by Virgil Burnett, 1974). The verse narrative has been adapted into several films, the most recent being David Lowery's The Green Knight (2021). In France, painter David Balade has dedicated a series of paintings to the poem based on the theme of vegetality (https://www.davidbalade.fr/); indeed, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight appears to be a founding work for the eco-critical approach in English-language literature. It is also a masterful work within the alliterative tradition, which had never entirely disappeared since Old English poetry. The questioning of the chivalric ideal invites a reflective look at the stereotypes attached to the Arthurian tradition.



The poem and the film are the subject of a question on the syllabus for the 2024 agrégation externe d'anglais; the poem is studied in a bilingual edition which offers a translation into modern English by poet Simon Armitage, who is as familiar with medieval works as he is with very contemporary themes.



Among the many possibilities, here are a few avenues of research that could be considered:



images, imagination, the imaginary in the poem ;

literarity, orality, theatricality;

remanence and impermanence; ideal and fracture; play and seriousness...

SGGK and the eco-critical perspective;

place and space, the narrative construction of space;

spirituality and physicality;

Simon Armitage's translation: restitution / transformation of the poem;

the relationship between the text and the images in the manuscript;

the ‘translation into pictures’ in the context of an illustrated modern edition;

paintings based on the poem as independent works;

the poem and its filmic adaptations;

the film The Green Knight, as an independent work, or analysed through its links with the Arthurian world (literature, films, series, or even video-games);

…



Contributors should be able to provide the text of the article based on their paper one week after the end of the conference for immediate online publication.



Proposals for papers (title + abstract) must be sent before 20 June 2023 to Claire Vial: claire.vial@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr





This conference is being held as a partnership between the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle, the Université de Lorraine, the Université de Perpignan, the Centre d'Etudes Médiévales Anglaises (Sorbonne Université) and the Association des Médiévistes Anglicistes de l'Enseignement Supérieur.





Claire Vial

Maître de conférence en littérature

Département du Monde anglophone

Université de la Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3

claire.vial@icloud.com



claire.vial@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr



amaes.fr







