Le texte, un polyèdre multidisciplinaire (en ligne)

Argumentaire

Le texte, un polyèdre multidisciplinaire

Le colloque international « Le texte, un polyèdre multidisciplinaire » sera un moment de partage scientifique sur l’objet texte. Il est question d’ouvrir des espaces de réflexion et de dialectique entre plusieurs sciences, afin d’interroger la pluralité des disciplines dans lesquelles s’inscrit le texte et ses potentialités. Il s’agira d’observer ce paradigme d’études enchâssant la culture et la littérature comme une partie essentielle des études de langues. Faisant l’objet d’une grande diversité d’interprétations, le texte émerge et offre une réalité possible sous différentes perspectives.



Dans le but de poursuivre l’objectif de complémentarité, la confrontation de perspectives disciplinaires permet à cet effet de considérer le texte à partir du rassemblement de plusieurs sciences ou domaines de recherche (Office québécois de la langue française, 2002), de la juxtaposition des disciplines qui peuvent ne pas être apparentées (De Landsheere, 1992) ou en faisant tout simplement recours à deux ou plusieurs disciplines (Lenoir, 2003).



Le texte a toujours été associé à la littérature qui retient le sens technique de « chose écrite » au début du XIIe siècle, puis évolue vers le sens de « savoir extrait des livres » à la fin du Moyen Âge, pour désigner aujourd’hui l’ensemble des œuvres écrites, orales ou même visuverbales auxquels on reconnait une finalité esthétique. Que l’on mène des recherches sur le texte ou à partir du texte, l’idée est de l’observer en mobilisant des sciences telle la linguistique, la littérature comparée, la didactique, la stylistique, la rhétorique, la traductologie, la philologie, la sémiotique, la sociologie littéraire, etc. Notons que le texte écrit, loin d’être le support exclusif, est souvent associé à d’autres médiums qui participent de manière significative à la construction de l’œuvre. C’est particulièrement le cas de la littérature visuelle puisqu’à la base, les images sont des caractères alphanumériques qui doivent être considérés en tant que signifiants purs au-delà du sens véhiculé. Dès lors, tout peut être « littérature » puisqu’il est question du « spectacle du banal recontextualisé en littérature » (Goldsmith, 2011 : 12). Ceci dit, qu’il soit verbal, oral ou visuverbal (L. Boumendjel, 2018), le texte vise la stimulation de l’imaginaire du lecteur, et constitue un catalyseur de l’information ou suscite la réflexion, voire des dialectiques.



De nombreux travaux portant sur l’utilisation du texte en formation de langues étrangères soulignent son importance comme moyen d’améliorer la pensée critique et la créativité (Alvarez, Calvete, & Sarasa, 2012 ; Gajdusek, 1988 ; Ghosn, 2002 ; Sivasubramaniam, 2006 ; Van, 2009 ; Yakoob, 2011). En effet, le texte, de types et genres variés, inscrit au carrefour des disciplines, ouvre les portes de la réflexion sur le monde en élargissant les horizons et les perspectives de ses utilisateurs. Il crée une synergie intellectuelle à même d’apporter des changements dans les attitudes envers le monde, de questionner, d’interpréter, d’établir des connections et de pouvoir l’explorer (Langer, 1997 : 607). Par défaut, le texte représente l’outil de développement de la conscience critique dans l’optique de franchir les frontières interdisciplinaires.



Le colloque vise ainsi l’objectif de construire une trame pluridisciplinaire en interconnectant des réseaux de chercheurs engagés dans une théorisation de pratiques, conduites ou procédés autour du texte sur la base d’observations des sciences et des sociétés. Les contributions scientifiques attendues portent sur des perspectives de recherches qui s’inscrivent dans un des axes thématiques suivants :



Vers une scénarisation didactique : « Le texte visuverbal ».

La littérature visuelle pour renouer avec la lecture.

La littérature : Outil d’accès au sens et à la connaissance.

Texte et sciences du langage.

La didactique du texte littéraire en contexte algérien.

Le texte pour lire, enseigner ou écrire la littérature.

Voix et oralité(s) du texte.

Pour une mise à l’épreuve du texte traduit.

Le rôle du numérique dans l’appréciation du texte.



Telles sont les principales questions que ce colloque vise à soulever afin de les approfondir à partir de contributions ouvertes aux chercheurs soucieux d’interroger le texte, et à engager des réflexions diversifiées et complémentaires de ce polyèdre multidisciplinaire.



Modalités d’envoi des propositions de communication



- Date limite d’envoi des propositions de communication : le 15 août 2023



- Préciser les coordonnées des auteurs (nom, prénom, fonction/grade, établissement d’appartenance, mail).



- Mode de participation : En ligne.



- Ne pas dépasser 500 mots avec 10 références bibliographiques maximum.



- Les langues de communications : français, arabe et anglais.



- Merci de soumettre vos propositions de communication sur le lien suivant :



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdex1LVvrtGTmR4JblpuX1FmH2K9GmwMaHdLM8aZYX8AxdHTw/viewform?usp=sf_link

ou https://bit.ly/45EOlwC



International colloquium



"The text, a multidisciplinary polyhedron"



October 24th and 25th, 2023



Symposium Chairs: Dr Lilia BOUMENDJEL and Dr Chafik ZEGHNOUF



Argument



The international symposium “The text, a multidisciplinary polyhedron” will be a moment of scientific sharing on the text object. The subject is about opening up spaces for reflection and dialectic among several disciplines, in order to question the plurality of disciplines in which the text and its potentialities are inscribed. It will be a question of observing this paradigm of studies enshrining culture and literature as an essential part of language studies. Subject to a great diversity of interpretations, the text emerges and offers a possible reality from different perspectives.



With the aim of pursuing complementarity, the confrontation of disciplinary perspectives makes it possible to consider the text from the gathering of several sciences or fields of research (Office Québécois de la langue Française, 2002), from the juxtaposition of disciplines that may not be related (De Landsheere , 1992) or by recourse to two or more disciplines (Lenoir, 2003). The text has always been associated with literature which retains the technical meaning of "thing written" at the beginning of the 12th century, then evolves towards the meaning of "knowledge extracted from books" at the end of the Middle Ages, to designate today the set of written, oral or even visual works to which we recognize an aesthetic purpose. Whether one conducts research on the text or from the text, the idea is to observe it by mobilizing sciences such as linguistics, comparative literature, didactics, stylistics, rhetoric, translation studies, philology, semiotics, literary sociology, etc. It should be noted that the written text, far from being the exclusive support, is often associated with other mediums, which participate significantly in the construction of the work. This is particularly the case when we deal with visual literature since, at their base; images are alphanumeric characters that must be considered as pure signifiers beyond the conveyed meaning. Therefore, everything can be “literature” since it is a question of the “spectacle of the banal re-contextualized in literature” (Goldsmith, 2011: 12). Whether verbal, oral or visual-verbal (Boumendjel, 2018), the text aims to stimulate the reader's imagination, and constitutes a catalyst for information or arouses reflection, even dialectics. Many works on the use of text in foreign language training emphasize its importance as a means of improving critical thinking and creativity (Alvarez, Calvete, & Sarasa, 2012; Gajdusek, 1988; Ghosn, 2002; Sivasubramaniam, 2006; Van, 2009; Yakoob, 2011). Indeed, the text with its various types and genres placed at the crossroads of disciplines opens the doors of reflection on the world by broadening the horizons and perspectives of its users. It creates an intellectual synergy able to bring about changes in attitudes towards the world, to question, to interpret, to establish connections and to be able to explore it (Langer, 1997: 607). By default, the text represents the tool for developing critical awareness with a view to crossing interdisciplinary boundaries. The symposium thus aims to build a multidisciplinary framework by interconnecting networks of researchers engaged in a theorization of practices, behaviours or processes around the text based on observations of sciences and societies. The expected scientific contributions related to research perspectives that fall within one of the following thematic axes:



1. Towards a didactic scenario: “The visual verbal text”.

2. Visual literature to reconnect with reading.

3. Literature: Tool for access to meaning and knowledge.

4. Text and language sciences.

5. The didactics of the literary text in the Algerian context.

6. The text for reading, teaching or writing literature.

7. Voice and orality (or oralities) of the text.

8. For a proof of the translated text.

9. The role of digital in the appreciation of the text.



These are the main questions that this symposium aims to raise in order to deepen them from contributions open to researchers wishing to question the text, and to engage in diversified and complementary reflections of this multidisciplinary polyhedron.



Methods for sending communication proposals



- Deadline for sending communication proposals: August 15, 2023



- Specify the contact details of the authors (surname, first name, position/grade, institution to which they belong, and email).



- Mode of participation : Online.



- Do not exceed 500 words with a maximum of 10 bibliographic references.



- Communication languages: French, Arabic and English.



- Please submit your communication proposals on the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdex1LVvrtGTmR4JblpuX1FmH2K9GmwMaHdLM8aZYX8AxdHTw/viewform?usp=sf_link

ou https://bit.ly/45EOlwC

جامعة الإخوة منتوري قسنطينة1



كلية الآداب واللغات



قسم الآداب واللغة الفرنسية



مخبر اللغات والترجمة







الملتقى الدولي "النص، باعتباره متعدد الوجوه والتخصصات" فرصة للمشاركة العلمية حول موضوع النص. ويتعلق الأمر بفتح فضاءات للتفكير والنقاش بين العديد من التخصصات، من أجل طرح تساؤلات حول تعدد التخصصات التي يُدرج فيها النص وإمكانياته. كما سيتناول مسألة ملاحظة هذا النموذج من الدراسات التي تكرس الثقافة والأدب كجزء أساسي من دراسات اللغة. مع مراعاة مختلف التفسيرات، يقدم النص واقعًا ممكنًا من وجهات نظر مختلفة. بهدف السعي لتحقيق التكامل، فإن مواجهة المنظورات التأديبية تجعل من الممكن النظر في النص من مجموعة علوم أو مجالات بحثية عديدة ( Office québécois de la langue française, 2002) ، من تجاور التخصصات التي قد لا يكون قريبًا (De Landsheere,1992 ) أو ببساطة عن طريق اللجوء إلى تخصصين أو أكثر (Lenoir, 2003). ولطالما ارتبط النص بالأدب الذي يحتفظ بالمعنى الفني لـ "الشيء المكتوب" في بداية القرن الثاني عشر، ثم تطور نحو معنى "المعرفة المستخرجة من الكتب" في نهاية العصور الوسطى، ليصبح اليوم إشارة إلى مجموعة من الأعمال المكتوبة أو الشفوية أو حتى المرئية التي نتعرف عليها لغرض جمالي. سواء تم إجراء البحث عن النص أو من النص، فإن الفكرة تكمن في ملاحظته من خلال علوم مثل علم اللغة، والأدب المقارن، والتعليمية والأسلوبية، والبلاغة، والدراسات الترجمية، والسيميائية ، وعلم الاجتماع الأدبي ، إلخ . وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن النص المكتوب، بعيدًا عن كونه المرجع الوحيد، غالبًا ما يرتبط بوسائل أخرى تساهم بشكل كبير في بناء العمل. وهذا هو الحال بالنسبة للأدب المرئي لأن الصور، في الأساس، هي أحرف أبجدية رقمية يجب اعتبارها دلالات خالصة تتجاوز المعنى المنقول. لذلك، يمكن أن يكون كل شيء "أدبًا" لأنه يتعلق بـ "مشهد المبتذل المعاد سياقه في الأدب" (Goldsmith, 2011 :12). ومع ذلك، سواء كان ذلك لفظيًا أو شفهيًا أو بصريًا (Boumendjel, 2018) ، فإن النص يهدف إلى تحفيز خيال القارئ ، كمايشكل حافزًا للمعلومات أو يثير التفكير ، وحتى الجدلية. وتؤكد العديد من الأعمال التي تتمحور حول استخدام النص في تدريب اللغة الأجنبية على أهميته كوسيلة لتحسين التفكير النقدي والإبداع (Alvarez، Calvete، & Sarasa ، 2012؛ Gajdusek ، 1988؛ Ghosn ، 2002؛ Sivasubramaniam ، 2006؛ Van، 2009؛ Yakoob ، 2011). وبالفعل، فإن النص، بمختلف أشكاله وأنواعه، والذي يوضع على مفترق طرق التخصصات، يفتح أبواب التأمل على العالم من خلال توسيع آفاق ووجهات نظر مستخدميه. وهو يخلق تآزرًا فكريًا قادرًا على إحداث تغييرات في المواقف تجاه العالم، والتساؤل، والتفسير، وتشكيل الروابط، والقدرة على استكشافه ) Langer, 1997 :607 ). يمثل النص، بشكل افتراضي، أداة لتطوير الوعي النقدي بهدف تجاوز الحدود متعددة التخصصات. وبالتالي، يهدف الملتقى إلى بناء إطار متعدد التخصصات من خلال ربط شبكات الباحثين المنخرطين في تنظير الممارسات أو السلوكيات حول النص على أساس ملاحظات العلم والمجتمع. تتعلق الإسهامات العلمية المتوقعة بوجهات النظر البحثية التي تقع ضمن أحد المحاور والمواضيع التالية:



1. نحو سيناريو تعليمي: " النص البصري ".



2. الأدب المرئي لإعادة الاتصال بالقراءة.



3. الأدب: كأداة للوصول إلى المعنى والمعرفة.



4. النص وعلوم اللغة.



5. تعليمية النص الأدبي في السياق الجزائري.



6. النص الموجه للقراءة أو التدريس أو كتابة الأدب.



7. الصوت وشفوية النص.



8. عملية إثبات النص المترجم.



9. دور الرقمية في تقدير النص.



هذه هي الأسئلة الرئيسية التي يهدف هذا المؤتمر إلى طرحها من أجل التعمق فيها من خلال المساهمات المفتوحة للباحثين الراغبين في البحث في موضوع النص، وكذا الانعكاسات المتنوعة والمتكاملة لهذا النص باعتباره متعدد الوجوه ومتعدد التخصصات.



طرق إرسال مقترحات المداخلات



- يتم إرسال اقتراح الاتصال في موعد أقصاه 15 أغسطس 2023



- تحديد تفاصيل الاتصال بالمؤلفين (اللقب، والاسم، والوظيفة / الدرجة، والمؤسسة التي ينتمون إليها، والبريد الإلكتروني).



- طريقة المشاركة: عبر الانترنت.



- لا تتجاوز البحث 500 كلمة و10 مراجع ببليوغرافية كحد أقصى.



- لغات المداخلات: الفرنسية والعربية والإنجليزية.



- يرجى تقديم مقترحات التواصل على الرابط التالي:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdex1LVvrtGTmR4JblpuX1FmH2K9GmwMaHdLM8aZYX8AxdHTw/viewform?usp=sf_link

ou https://bit.ly/45EOlwC