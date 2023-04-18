FIAS Fellowship Programme 2024-2025 (France)

The French Institutes for Advanced Study Fellowship Programme offers 10-month fellowships in the seven Institutes of Aix-Marseille, Loire Valley (Orléans-Tours), Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes, Paris and Rennes. It welcomes applications from high-level international scholars and scientists develop their innovative research project in France.



For the 2024-2025 academic year, FIAS offers 40 fellowship positions: 4 in Aix-Marseille, 3 in Loire Valley (Orléans-Tours), 10 in Lyon, 3 in Montpellier, 4 in Nantes, 13 in Paris and 3 in Rennes.



The call is open to all disciplines in the social sciences and the humanities (SSH) and all research fields. Research projects in other sciences and in arts that propose a strong interaction and dialogue with the SSH are also eligible. Some host IAS have scientific priorities that need to be taken into full consideration before applying.



The FIAS fellows will be free to organize their research while benefiting from the support and conducive scientific environment offered by the IAS characterised by a multidisciplinary cohort of fellows and by close relation to the local research centres and laboratories.



CONDITIONS



All IAS have agreed on common standards, including the provision of a living allowance (2,700€ per month), social security coverage, accommodation, a research and training budget, plus coverage of travel expenses.



ELIGIBILITY



FIAS awards fellowships to outstanding researchers of all career levels, from postdoctoral researchers to senior scientists. The minimum requirement is a PhD + 2 years of research experience at the time of the application. Exceptions will be made for scholars with a Master + 6 years of full-time research experience after the degree (PhD training will not be considered in the calculation of experience).



Researchers from all countries are eligible to the FIAS Fellowship Programme but they must have spent no more than 12 months in France during the three years prior to the application deadline.



APPLICATION



Applications are submitted online via www.fias-fp.eu where you will find detailed information regarding the content of the application, eligibility criteria and selection procedure.



Application deadline: June 6, 2023 - 6:00 pm (Paris, France time)



SELECTION



The scientific selection is highly competitive, merit-based and conducted through an international independent peer review.



● July - October 2023: Peer review process



● November 2023: Preselection by the FIAS Selection Committee



● January - February 2024: Selection by IAS Scientific Advisory Boards



● March 2024: Communication of results





For more general information on the FIAS Fellowship Programme www.fias-fp.eu



For more detailed information on the IAS specific environment and scientific priorities https://www.fias-fp.eu/about-us/the-institutes