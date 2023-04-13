Appel à proposition numéros thématiques pour la revue Scritture migranti 

Scritture migranti lance un appel à propositions de dossiers thématiques pour les prochains numéros de la revue. Nous vous invitons à envoyer votre projet de numéro thématique en forme de document (.pdf) à redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it. Veuillez bien indiquer:



- titre et résumé de la proposition;



- Nom, Prénom et affectation des éditeurs scientifiques;



- pour quel numéro thématique vous souhaitez présenter le projet: 18 (2024) ou 19 (2025).



- préciser s'il s'agira d'un numéro sur invitation (éventuellement fournir une liste d'auteurs déjà identifiés) ou si vous avez l'intention de lancer un appel à contributions via le site web de la revue, avec des dates pour la soumission des résumés et des contributions.



Date butoir: 15 septembre 2023.



Pour toutes questions, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter: redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it.



Scritture Migranti accepts projects for the upcoming issues of the journal. Please send to redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it your project (.pdf document) including:



- a title and an abstract (2 pages max);

- Name, First Name and institutional affectation of the scientific(s) editor(s) proposing the issue;

- which of the issues you are applying for: 18 (2024) or 19 (2025);

- indicate if you have a list of possible authors (give their Name, Affiliation and Contributions’ titles) or if you want to publish a call for paper on the page of the journal (in this case, please provide the dates of closing of acceptance and sending of articles).



Proposals will be evaluated by the editorial board.

We accept projects send by the 15th of September, 2023.



For further informations, please write a message to: redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it



Scritture Migranti invita a proporre progetti per numeri monografici per i prossimi numeri della rivista. Chi fosse interessato, può inviare all’indirizzo redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it un progetto in formato .pdf completo di:



- titolo e abstract (2 pagine massimo);

- nome e affiliazione del curatore/i;

- indicazione del numero/anno per il quale si presenta il progetto tra: 18 (2024) o 19 (2025);

- specificare se sarà un numero su invito (fornire eventualmente una lista di autori già individuati) o se si intende aprire un call for paper attraverso il sito della rivista, con le date previste per le scadenze dell’invio degli abstract e dei contributi.



Le proposte saranno valutate dalla redazione.

Scadenza dell’invio delle proposte: 15 settembre 2023.



Per ulteriori informazioni, scrivere a: redazione.scritturemigranti@unibo.it