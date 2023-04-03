L’instable : langages et représentations (Toulouse)(dans le monde anglophone)

APPEL A COMMUNICATIONS/ CALL FOR PAPERS

Université Toulouse II-Jean Jaurès

Les 21 et 22 mars 2024



L’instable : langages et représentations (dans le monde anglophone)



La notion d’instable, renvoyant à une absence de stabilité relativement à un point ou état pris comme repère, peut être comprise en termes de position non fixe, révélant un manque de maintien ou un déséquilibre, mais aussi en lien à du mouvement : l’instable peut alors être entendu comme le caractère de ce qui est mobile, mouvant, se déplace ou peut être déplacé. Mais l’instable peut aussi être fondamentalement lié à la temporalité : est alors instable ce qui ne dure pas, ce qui est précaire, qui peut éventuellement se dégrader ou se transformer. La question de l’identité d’un élément instable se pose alors : en effet, comment un élément donné peut-il être toujours le même si ses caractéristiques fluctuent ou évoluent ? La question adjacente qui se pose est celle du caractère intrinsèque ou extrinsèque de l’instabilité : en effet, un domaine ou élément peut être instable par nature, ou encore en raison de son environnement qui le déstabilise. Par ailleurs, des connotations négatives peuvent être associées à ce terme d’instable, notamment dans le domaine psychologique. Toutefois, l’instable peut également être valorisé dans certains champs. Le caractère éphémère de certains objets constitue une source d’attractivité, dans le domaine artistique par exemple. L’instabilité peut en effet constituer une force créatrice. En ouvrant un espace de jeu, un lieu des possibles, elle accorde une liberté émancipatrice au sujet, qui, en s’affranchissant des normes langagières ou du canon, contribue à l’établissement de nouvelles formes d’expression. La stabilité, quant à elle, peut mener à une certaine stase, une forme d’immobilisme. La stabilité serait ainsi du côté de la tradition (à l’origine du processus de normalisation), là où l’instabilité serait associée à la transgression (pouvant donner naissance à des contre-cultures). Ces deux notions incarnent donc des manières d’aborder le monde.



La notion d’instable fera ainsi émerger différents questionnements permettant d’articuler le domaine de la langue, de la traduction, de la cognition, des arts, de la littérature, et de la réception des œuvres.



Du point de vue de la langue, l’instabilité, autrement dit l’évolution des formes langagières (ou éventuellement leur disparition), est inhérente à son fonctionnement, et peut être interrogée en lien avec la question d’éventuelles résistances au changement. L’instabilité du sens en synchronie est quant à elle à l’origine de phénomènes tels que la deixis, la polysémie, l’homonymie, pouvant être examinés en lien avec leurs effets sur l’intercompréhension. L’instabilité fonctionnelle est également fondamentale en langue, se manifestant par des phénomènes constants de recatégorisation (ex : grammaticalisations). La question de l’instable est en fin de compte au cœur du système de la langue, et se traduit par une déformabilité et une plasticité qui en constituent des traits nécessaires. Des phénomènes de variations (notamment à l’oral) sont par ailleurs inhérents au passage de la langue au discours. Les procédés de défigement d’expressions figées, et le jeu qu’ils entraînent, constituent quant à eux des aspects caractéristiques de certaines productions discursives, et peuvent susciter des questions d’interprétation ou de réception. Tel est également le cas des doubles sens (sous-entendus, euphémismes, métaphores), entraînant parfois des fluctuations interprétatives.



Du point de vue de la traduction, se pose en outre la question du statut même et de la stabilité interprétative du texte original, ce dernier étant toujours passible de nouvelles lectures, de nouvelles interprétations par cette "langue de continuation" qu’est la traduction. Se pose notamment la question du degré de proximité vis-à-vis du texte source, illustrée entre autres par les difficultés particulières posées par la traduction de l’humour et des jeux de mots, ou encore des slogans. La traduction de voix minoritaires est également source de fluctuations, ouvrant la voie à la déstabilisation de certains héritages idéologiques. Par ailleurs, la question du statut du traducteur (et son éventuelle précarité, ou encore la ré-invention de son métier) peut aussi être évoquée, en lien avec l’émergence de traducteurs non professionnels, mais aussi l’extension du champ de la traduction automatique.



La place de l’intelligence artificielle est, de manière plus générale, source de déstabilisation de certaines pratiques humaines et du fonctionnement cognitif, étant donné que l’humain s’en remet, consciemment ou non, à la machine, ce qui conduit à une transformation de ses mécanismes intellectuels. Ses processus attentionnels sont aussi modifiés par les nouvelles technologies, venant distraire ou happer l’individu, ce qui pose la question du libre arbitre.



L’instable est aussi au cœur de différentes stratégies artistiques et littéraires. On peut songer à ce propos aux processus de déstabilisation qui peuvent sous-tendre la littérature (terrain de jeu de narrateurs non fiables, voix qui s’auto-corrigent, brouillages énonciatifs et référentiels, points de vue mouvants et non clairement balisés, etc.) et s’avèrent source de nombreuses expérimentations, ou encore au retravail des mythes. Le terme même de “représentation”, qui consiste donc à “présenter à nouveau”, invite à une réflexion sur l’écart entre la réalité de la chose représentée et l’imaginaire qui en découle, dans des approches esthétiques s’inscrivant ou non dans une tradition mimétique. L’examen des enjeux politiques de cet écart permet de prendre en compte la portée potentiellement subversive de l’œuvre. Le contexte idéologique de telles transformations ou transgressions pourra notamment être examiné. La littérature pose en outre fréquemment la question du lien entre mémoire et identité, sachant que l’une comme l’autre ne sont pas nécessairement stables, peuvent évoluer, se réinventer, et dépendent étroitement de mises en récit. Dans le domaine du théâtre, le passage du texte à la mise en scène peut constituer une première source de distorsions. Par ailleurs, la question de la déstabilisation des représentations, ou encore de l’ordre établi, est au cœur de la dramaturgie et des mises en scènes contemporaines. Corrélativement, les représentations du seuil, du liminal, de l’entre-deux constituent des enjeux de taille pour les arts et la littérature dont les pratiques et les limites peuvent se trouver redéfinies.



La question de l’intermédialité est également source d’enrichissements, mais peut parallèlement générer certaines formes de brouillage menant à une hybridation des genres et, le cas échéant, à des tensions fortes entre tradition et contre-culture. Ainsi, dans le domaine des arts audiovisuels (et notamment dans les séries), de nouvelles expérimentations conduisent à s’affranchir des codes traditionnels : elles peuvent donner lieu, par exemple, à des productions faisant fi de l’ordre linéaire habituel pour offrir des expériences de visionnage uniques par une réorganisation des épisodes selon les choix individuels des récepteurs.



Qu’il s’agisse de textes littéraires, de productions théâtrales ou audiovisuelles, ou même de conversations ordinaires, la question de la réception est un domaine où l’instable règne en maître. L’interprétation des œuvres donne nécessairement lieu à une appropriation individuelle, mais cette dernière se trouve en outre influencée par l’environnement dans lequel évolue le récepteur. Certains nouveaux médias orientent ainsi l’interprétation des productions, mais en font aussi parfois l’objet de détournements.

Modalités de soumission :



Les propositions anonymes sont à envoyer avant le 15 septembre 2023. Elles comporteront une présentation de la problématique et de l’approche retenue (1 page maximum) ainsi qu’une brève bibliographie. Elles pourront être rédigées en français ou en anglais. Les propositions seront examinées anonymement par deux membres du comité scientifique.



Elles sont à envoyer par courriel en fichier attaché (format .doc(x) ET .pdf) aux adresses suivantes :



blandine.pennec@univ-tlse2.fr; nathalie.vincent-arnaud@univ-tlse2.fr



Merci de bien vouloir indiquer clairement dans le corps du message :



- Le nom de l’auteur (des auteurs)



- Son / leur affiliation



- Le titre de la communication



Comité organisateur :

Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud, Blandine Pennec, Tiffane Levick, Aurélie Guillain, Emeline Jouve, Henri Le Prieult, Camille Le Gall, Sophie Chadelle, Carline Encarnacion, Sarah Bourse, Zachary Baqué, Eva Gourdoux, Pauline Martos, sous l’égide du CAS.



Comité scientifique :



BAQUÉ Zachary



GUILLAIN Aurélie



JOUVE Emeline



LE PRIEULT Henri



PENNEC Blandine



VINCENT-ARNAUD Nathalie



CALL FOR PAPERS

Toulouse II University



March 21-22, 2024



Instability: Language(s) and Representations (in the Anglophone world)



The notion of instability, which evokes an absence of stability relative to a point or state of reference, can be understood both as referring to a non-fixed position, revealing a lack of maintenance or an imbalance, and as relating to movement. In this way, instability can be defined as the character of being mobile, moving, shifting, or moveable. But instability can also be fundamentally tied to temporality, in that it can be considered as unlasting and precarious, with the potential to deteriorate or be transformed. This leads us to consider the identity of an unstable element, begging the question of how a given element can stay the same if its characteristics are continually fluctuating or evolving. In turn, we may question the idea of instability being an intrinsic or extrinsic characteristic, since a domain or an element may be unstable by nature, or made unstable when destabilized by its environment. Negative connotations can be associated with the term “instability”, especially in psychology, though it is valued in some fields. In the arts, for example, the ephemeral character of certain objects can represent a point of appeal, since instability may be seen as a creative force. By setting the scene for play and possibilities, instability provides the subject with an emancipating freedom that unleashes it from linguistic standards or from the canon, thereby contributing to the establishment of new forms of expression. Stability, on the other hand, can lead to a certain stasis, a form of immobility. It would seem, then, that stability is likened to tradition (at the root of normalization processes), while instability can be associated with transgression (which may give rise to counter-cultures). The notions of stability and instability evidently reflect different means of relating to the world.



The notion of instability therefore raises a number of questions pertinent across and within the domains of language, translation, cognition, the arts, and literature, as well as when it comes to reception.



When it comes to language, instability regarding the evolution (or perhaps disappearance) of language forms is inherent to its functioning, and may be considered in relation to the question of potential resistance to change. The instability of meaning in synchrony is instrumental in phenomena such as deixis, polysemy and homonymy, which can be examined in relation to the impact they have on mutual understanding. Functional instability is also a fundamental aspect of language, surfacing in constant recategorization phenomena (e.g. grammaticalization). One could assert that the question of instability is ultimately integral to the very system of language, since it is characterized by the necessary features of deformability and plasticity. Phenomena of variation (especially in oral speech) can be observed in the transition from language to discourse. Indeed, the alteration of set phrases and ensuing efforts to play with words in various discursive productions raises questions relating to interpretation or reception. This is also the case with double meanings (innuendos, euphemisms, metaphors) which sometimes lead to fluctuating interpretations.



In the field of translation, we can question the very status and interpretative stability of the original text, since the text is always subject to new readings and new interpretations made possible by the “language of continuation” that characterizes translation. One major question lies in the degree of proximity to the source text, illustrated by the difficulties involved in translating texts featuring, for instance, humour, puns, or slogans. The translation of minority voices also provides a source of fluctuation, paving the way for the destabilization of certain ideological legacies. Furthermore, the translator’s status should be considered, as well as the potentially precarious nature of their profession, constantly facing reinvention. This reinvention is visible in the emergence of non-professional translators, but also in the rapid developments in machine translation.



The place of artificial intelligence is, more generally, a source of destabilization in certain human practices and cognitive functioning, since humans rely, consciously or not, on machines, which leads to a transformation of our intellectual mechanisms. Our attention span is also impacted by new technologies, which distract individuals, or draw them in, raising the question of free will.



Instability plays a vital role in various artistic and literary strategies. The process of destabilization in literary texts in particular comes to mind, when texts contain, for instance, unreliable narrators, self-correcting voices, enunciative and referential blurring, shifting and unclearly marked points of view. Such destabilizing aspects provide stimulus for rich experimentation and even for the reworking of myths. The very term “representation”, involving “presenting again”, may lead to reflections around the gap between the reality of the represented entity and the ensuing imagined conception, in aesthetic approaches that may or may not subscribe to a mimetic tradition. The study of the political stakes of this gap allows us to take into account the potentially subversive dimension of the work, and the ideological context of such transformations or transgressions can be examined. Literature also frequently addresses the link between memory and identity, both of which are not necessarily stable, since they can evolve and reinvent themselves, and depend heavily on stylistic choices. In the field of theater, the transition from page to stage can constitute a major source of distortion. Moreover, the question of destabilizing representations, or the established order, lies at the heart of dramaturgy and of contemporary stagings. Accordingly, representations of the threshold, of the liminal, of the in-between are of major importance for the arts and literature whose practices and limits can be redefined.



Likewise, the question of intermediality offers rich material for reflection, but can also generate forms of blurring, leading to the hybridization of genres and, sometimes, to significant tension between tradition and countercultures. In audiovisual arts (and more specifically in TV series), new means of experimentation can result in the breaking of traditional codes, giving rise, for instance, to works that challenge the usual linear order and offer unique viewing experiences by reorganizing episodes according to receivers’ individual preferences.



For literary texts, as well as theatrical or audiovisual productions, and even ordinary conversations, the question of reception is a domain where instability prevails. The interpretation of the works necessarily leads to individual appropriation, which is in its turn influenced by the environment of the receiver. Although certain new media outlets are attempting to influence the way in which different works are interpreted, they can also be the target of distortion.



Guidelines for submission:



The final date for submissions is set at September 15, 2023.



Anonymous abstracts should include a title, research questions, approaches (approximately one page) and a short bibliography. They can be written in English or in French and will have to be submitted in WORD and PDF formats. Each abstract will be double-bind peer-reviewed by two members of the scientific committee.



Please send your abstract in .doc(x) and .pdf formats in an email addressed to: blandine.pennec@univ-tlse2.fr and nathalie.vincent-arnaud@univ-tlse2.fr in which the following details should be mentioned:



- The author’s name



- Your affiliation



- The title of your paper



Organizing committee:

Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud, Blandine Pennec, Tiffane Levick, Aurélie Guillain, Emeline Jouve, Henri Le Prieult, Camille Le Gall, Sophie Chadelle, Carline Encarnacion, Sarah Bourse, Zachary Baqué, Eva Gourdoux, Pauline Martos, with the help of the CAS.



Scientific committee:



BAQUÉ Zachary



GUILLAIN Aurélie



JOUVE Emeline



LE PRIEULT Henri



PENNEC Blandine



VINCENT-ARNAUD Nathalie

