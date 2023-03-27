Photographie et récit de soi (Tunis)

Argumentaire pour un ouvrage collectif

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW



Photographie et récit de soi

En écrivant Mythologies (Seuil, 1957), Roland Barthes jetait un nouveau regard sur l’image, fondé sur la sémiologie. Désormais, à la notion saussurienne d’arbitraire du signe dont le célèbre tableau de Magritte Ceci n’est pas une pipe (1929) est l’illustration, s’ajoute celle de signification. Mais cette signification semble trouver son origine dans la subjectivité du spectateur. Au lien entre l’artiste et son œuvre se substitue une nouvelle association incluant l’expérience visuelle du spectateur, laquelle affine et amplifie simultanément le récit produit par cette subjectivité.



Tout comme le courant de l’esthétique de la réception (H.-R. Jauss, Pour une esthétique de la réception, Gallimard, 1978) a démontré qu’une œuvre littéraire demeure inachevée sans la participation active du lecteur, les arts visuels et particulièrement la photographie ne prennent tout leur sens que par la perception du spectateur. Plus encore, comme le note l’historien d’art André Gunthert (Études photographiques n°1, 1996) au sujet de la photographie, Walter Benjamin et Roland Barthes « utilisent leur propre intimité pour approcher et comprendre l’image et y insuffler du récit ». Dès lors, de la subjectivité nous basculerions vers l’intimité proprement dite, l’intimité avec son clavier d’affects, ses failles, ses zones d’ombre, sa géographie faite d’absences mais aussi de surprésences. Toute photographie provoquerait alors une émotion, un « punctum » selon la terminologie de Barthes (La Chambre claire, Note sur la photographie, Gallimard, 1980), déclenchée ou avivée par le vécu du spectateur. Support de la mémoire collective, l’image photographique serait également, dans ce cas, et peut-être avant tout, objet autobiographique.



En outre, à cette composante de chambre d’échos de l’intime viendrait s’ajouter la perspective d’un ressort militant de l’alliance image/récit, le récit de soi étant souvent, dans les histoires sociales de luttes et de revendications, étroitement indexé au récit communautaire. Ainsi, dans Le Phototexte engagé. Une culture visuelle du militantisme au XXe siècle (coordonné par Charlotte Foucher-Zarmanian et Magali Nachtergael, Presses du réel, 2021), c’est une « étude pluridisciplinaire inédite du couple texte-image dans sa dimension politique, depuis le militantisme du début du XXe siècle jusqu'aux luttes de "visibilité" des minorités » qui est réalisée. En posant cette question cruciale : « Comment la culture visuelle instruit-elle le débat politique ? », une telle réflexion montre comment la mise en perspective avec le militantisme constitue un autre cas de figure de potentialisation du message politique, dans la mesure où la photographie vient majorer la revendication sociale, notamment quand il s’agit d’affronter la doxa (sexuelle, patriarcale, etc.). Néanmoins, et c’est la raison de ce volume, le politique et l’intime ne se rejoignent-ils pas au fond dans l’image photographique ? Tout récit de soi que suscite une photographie, qu’elle soit esthétique ou documentaire, si l’on se fonde sur la distinction établie par André Rouillé (La photographie, entre document et art contemporain, 2005) s’inscrit bel et bien dans un contexte déterminé.



Aussi proposons-nous, dans ce volume collectif ayant pour thématique la photographie et le récit de soi, d’explorer les rapports qui unissent écrivains, philosophes, sociologues et critiques d’art à la photographie et aux supports visuels. Nous suggérons également l’élaboration d’une réflexion sur l’image photographique traversée par le rayon mélancolique – ainsi que le constate Barthes, toute photographie atteste du « ça a été » (Barthes, 1980) et de fait, replonge l’artiste dans son passé en réactivant des souvenirs enfouis, comme c’est le cas pour Colette Fellous (Avenue de France, 2001).



Les axes privilégiés seront les suivants :



- Photographie et écritures de l’intime (dans les différents genres et médias)



- Culture visuelle et expressions militantes dans les littératures et les médias hybrides



- Archives photographiques et Shoah dans les récits de soi des survivants



- Lectures photographiques



- Photographie et autobiographie



Les propositions d’articles sont à envoyer par courriel en français ou en anglais avant le 15 mai 2023 à samiakassab@yahoo.fr et emnabeltaief@hotmail.fr. Les articles pourront être rédigés en français ou en anglais. La longueur des propositions est de 30 lignes maximum (Times New Roman 12, interligne simple) suivies d’une notice biobibliographique de 10 lignes max comportant votre nom, établissement de tutelle, domaines de recherche et publications récentes.

Le Comité scientifique évaluera toutes les propositions reçues et les auteur.e.s seront avisé.e.s le 30 juin 2023.



L’ouvrage sera publié par le Laboratoire Intersignes de l’Université de Tunis (Faculté des Sciences Humaines et sociales de Tunis) en partenariat avec le Merian Center for Advanced Studies in the Maghreb (MECAM).



Bibliographie :



Roland Barthes, Mythologies, Paris, Seuil, 1980.



Roland Barthes, La Chambre claire, Note sur la photographie, Paris, Gallimard, collection « Les Cahiers du cinéma », 1980.



Jean-François Chevrier et Philippe Roussin (dirs), Le Parti pris du document. Littérature, photographie, cinéma et architecture au XXe siècle, Paris, CETSAH/Seuil, 2001.



Jean-François Chevrier et Philippe Roussin (dirs), Des faits et des gestes. Le parti pris du document. 2, Paris, CETSAH/Seuil, 2006.



Charlotte Foucher-Zarmanian et Magali Nachtergael (dirs), Le Phototexte engagé. Une culture visuelle du militantisme au XXe siècle, Dijon, Les Presses du réel, 2021.



Hans-Robert Jauss, Pour une esthétique de la réception, Paris, Gallimard, 1978.



André Rouillé, La photographie, entre document et art contemporain, Paris, Gallimard, collection « Folio essais », 2005.



Michael Sheringham, « La figure de l’archive dans le récit autobiographique contemporain », Lendemains, n° 107-108 | 2002, 25-41.



Ben Stoltzfus, Magritte and Literature. Elective Affinities, Leuven, Leuven University Press, 2014.

—



ENGLISH VERSION



Argument for a collective book about « Photography and Self-Narrative »



In Mythologies (Seuil, 1957), Roland Barthes cast a new look at the image, founded in semiotics. Henceforth, to the notion of the arbitrariness of the sign, of which Magritte's famous painting Ceci n'est pas une pipe (1929) is an illustration, is added that of signification. But this signification seems to find its origin in the viewer’s subjectivity. The link between the artist and his work is replaced by a new relationship that includes the visual experience of the spectator, which simultaneously refines and amplifies the narrative produced by this subjectivity.



Just as the current of the aesthetics of reception (H.-R. Jauss, Pour une esthétique de la réception, Gallimard, 1988) demonstrated that a literary work remains unfinished until the reader actively participates, the visual arts take all their sense only through the spectator’s perception. Even more, as the art historian André Gunthert notes about photography (Études photographiques n°1, 1996), Walter Benjamin and Roland Barthes "use their own intimacy to approach and understand the image and breathe narrative into it". From then on, occurs the switch from subjectivity to intimacy itself, intimacy with its keyboard of affects, its flaws and blind spots, its geography made of absences but also of surprises. Any photography would then evoke an emotion, a "punctum" according to Barthes’ terminology (La Chambre claire, Note sur la photographie, Gallimard, 1980), triggered or sharpened by the spectator’s individual experience. A medium of collective memory, the photographic image would also be, in this case, and perhaps above all, an autobiographical object.



Moreover, to this particularity of sounding board of the intimate is added the perspective of a militant driving force of the image/narrative alliance since the self-narrative is often, in the social history of struggles and claims, tightly affiliated to the community narrative. Thus, in Le Phototexte engagé. Une culture visuelle du militantisme au XXe siècle (edited by Charlotte Foucher-Zarmanian and Magali Nachtergael, Presses du réel, 2021), it is a « novel multidisciplinary study of the text-image couple in its political dimension, from the militancy of the early twentieth century to the struggles for the 'visibility' of minorities » that is carried out. By asking this crucial question: « How does visual culture inform political debate? », we propose a reflection that shows how the context of militancy constitutes another case of potentialization of the political message, insofar as photography comes to invigorate the social demand, especially when it is a question of confronting the doxa (sexual, patriarchal, and so on). Nevertheless, and this is the reason that motivated this volume, do politics and intimacy not meet in the photographic image? Any self-narrative that a photograph gives surge to, be it aesthetic or documentary, if we rely on the distinction established by André Rouillé (La photographie, entre document et art contemporain, 2005) is clearly inscribed in a determined context.



Then, in this collective volume on photography and self-narrative, we propose to explore the relationships between writers, philosophers, sociologists, art critics and photography and visual media. We also suggest the elaboration of a reflection on the photographic image crossed by the melancholic ray – as Barthes observes, all photography attests to the « it has been » (Barthes, 1980) and in fact, plunges the artist back into his past by reactivating buried memories, as in the works of Colette Fellous (Avenue de France, 2001).



The main axes will be the following:



- Photography and writing of the intimate (in various genres and media)



- Visual culture and activist expressions in hybrid literature and media



- Photographic archives and the Holocaust in survivors' self-narratives



- Photographic readings



- Photography and autobiography



To submit a contribution, please contact the volume editors Emna Beltaïef (emnabeltaief@hotmail.fr) and Samia Kassab-Charfi (samiakassab@yahoo.fr). Proposals should be sent in French or in English before May 15, 2023. Contributions can be written in French or English. The length of the proposals is 30 lines maximum (Times New Roman 12, single line spacing) followed by a biobibliographical note of 10 lines maximum including the name, supervisory institution, research fields and recent publications. The Scientific Committee will evaluate all the proposals received and the authors will be notified on June 30, 2023.



This volume will be published by the Laboratoire Intersignes of the University of Tunis (Faculty of Human and Social Sciences of Tunis) in partnership with the Merian Center for Advanced Studies in the Maghreb (MECAM).