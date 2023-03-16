Journée d’études, Port-au-Prince, 20 octobre 2023



« Le créole haïtien : histoire, évolution, grammaire et lexique »



Organisée par le GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou Sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)



et le LangSÉ (Laboratoire Langue, Société, Éducation)



Appel à communications



(Vèsyon kreyòl la pi ba)



(English below)



Il existe plusieurs hypothèses sur la genèse des langues créoles en général. On peut ici mentionner celle de Bickerton (1981, 1984) qui postule que les créoles sont l’expression d’une faculté de langage que possèdent tous les êtres humains, le ‘bioprogramme’. Chaudenson (1992), pour sa part, s’appuie sur les langues européennes pour expliquer l’émergence de ces langues. Dans le cas des créoles à base française, leurs grammaire et lexique sont formés à partir des variétés du français du XVIIème et XVIIIème siècle. Quant à Sylvain (1936) et Lefebvre (1996), elles s’appuient sur certaines langues africaines particulièrement l’éwé pour expliquer la formation des créoles. Leur syntaxe est formée, selon elles, à partir de l’éwé et leur lexique dérivé du français.



En s’intéressant aux origines communes des langues créoles, ces hypothèses n’arrivent pas à expliquer le fonctionnement de chacune d’elles en fonction de leur spécificité. Par exemple, si les morphèmes TMA des créoles français viennent de certaines variétés du français colonial, comme le défend Chaudenson (2003), comment expliquer les différences existant entre ces créoles ? Qu’est-ce qui fait la spécificité du créole haïtien par rapport aux autres créoles? Comment cette langue évolue-t-elle à travers le temps ? Comment décrire sa grammaire et son lexique ?



Cette journée d’étude sera l’occasion pour les chercheurs.ses de réfléchir sur ces différentes questions évoquées.



Ces questions et bien d’autres seront abordées à partir des axes thématiques suivants :



Axe 1 : L’histoire et l’évolution du créole haïtien



On s’intéressera ici à l’histoire du créole haïtien et à son évolution dans la société haïtienne. Dans cet axe, les réflexions peuvent aussi s’appuyer sur une analyse comparative de l’histoire et l’évolution des créoles à partir du créole haïtien.



Axe 2 : Les apports du français et des langues africaines à la constitution de la grammaire et du lexique du créole haïtien



Dans cet axe, l’accent sera mis sur la contribution du français et/ou des langues africaines comme l’éwé mentionné par Lefebvre (1996) et le fongbe relevé par Tossa (2008) par exemple, à la grammaire et à la construction du lexique du créole haïtien. D’autres réflexions liées à l’influence de l’anglais et de l’espagnol, comme celles de Govain (2014), sur le créole haïtien tel que pratiqué aujourd’hui en Haïti peuvent être exposées aussi dans cet axe.



Axe 3 : La linguistique haïtienne, la créolistique et la linguistique générale



Cet axe offre l’occasion de réfléchir sur la linguistique haïtienne, questionner les grands débats qui y existent, tel que initié par Paul et al. (2022). C’est aussi l’occasion de réfléchir sur la place de la linguistique haïtienne dans la créolistique et sur la contribution de la créolistique à la théorie linguistique.



Références citées



Bickerton, D. (1981). Roots of language. Karoma: Ann Arbor.



Bickerton, D. (1984). The language bioprogram hypothesis, Behavioral and Brain Sciences.



7:173 – 188.



Chaudenson, R. (1992). Des iles, des hommes, des langues: langues créoles-cultures créoles. Paris : L’Harmattan.



Chaudenson, R. (2003). La créolisation : théorie, applications, implications. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Govain, R. (2014). Les emprunts du créole haïtien à l’anglais et à l’espagnol. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Lefebvre, C. (1996). The tense, mood and aspect system of Haitian Creole and the problem of



transmission of grammar in creole genesis. Journal of pidgin and creole languages,



11, 231-313.



Paul, M. et al. (2022). Pou yon lengwistik ayisyen. In Govain, Renauld (Dir.), Otograf



kreyòl, istwa, evolisyon, analiz: Fokis sou kreyòl ayisyen an, Rechèch Etid Kreyòl,



Massachussetts: Jebca Editions.



Sylvain, S. C. (1936). Le créole haïtien, morphologie et syntaxe. Wetteren : De Meester.



Tossa, C. Z. (2008). Survivances linguistiques africaines dans les créoles : permanence de mots et préservation de sens ; le fongbe du bénin et le créole haïtien, revue électronique internationale de sciences du langage sudlangues N. 9 - 2008.



La journée d’étude se tiendra à Port-au-Prince en mode hybride.



Comité scientifique



Herby Glaude (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Renauld Govain (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Rochambeau Lainy (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Juliette Facthum-Sainton (Univ. des Antilles/CRREF)



Anne Zribi-Hertz (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Patricia Cabredo Hofherr (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Comité d’organisation



Anne Sherley Legouté (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, FAU, Erlangen-Nünberg/GRESKA)



Mideline Dragon Jules-Saint (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, Université Paris 8, LangSÉ/SFL/GRESKA)



Moles Paul (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, LangSÉ/GRESKA)



Nedet François (Université Paris Sorbonne/ LangSÉ/STIH, GRESKA)



Dates à retenir



15 mars 2023 : Lancement de l’appel à communication

15 juin 2023 : Soumission des propositions de communication

15 août 2023 : Notification des résultats

20 octobre 2023 : Tenue de la journée d’études à Port-au-Prince.



Modalités de soumission



Les propositions de communication d’une page 1/2 maximum, y inclus les références (Word, Times New Roman taille 12, interligne simple) pouvant être rédigées en français, en créole haïtien ou en anglais seront adressées à journeeetudecreole@gmail.com en deux documents : un premier contenant les noms de l’auteur ou des auteurs, leurs affiliations institutionnelles et leurs coordonnées, suivi du titre et de la proposition ; un second ne contenant que le titre et la proposition sans les éléments précédents. L’auteur aura soin de préciser l’axe dans lequel il inscrit sa proposition de communication.

Les propositions seront évaluées en double aveugle par deux membres du comité scientifique.



Langues de la journée d’étude : français, créole haïtien, anglais.



Publication : Après évaluation et sélection, les textes issus des différentes communications seront publiés dans un ouvrage collectif.

—



Jounen etid, Pòtoprens, 20 oktòb 2023



« Kreyòl ayisyen : istwa, evolisyon, gramè ak leksik »



Oganizatè : GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou Sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)



LangSÉ( Laboratwa Lang, Sosyete, Edikasyon)



Apèl pou kominikasyon



(English below)



Genyen anpil ipotèz ki elabore sou kesyon orijin lang kreyòl yo an jeneral. Nou kapab site ipotèz Bickerton(1981,1984) nan ki fè konnen kreyòl yo soti nan fakilte langaj tout moun genyen, ‘biyopwogram’. Chaudenson(1992) baze sou lang ewopeyen pou li eksplike orijin lang kreyòl yo. Pou kreyòl ki soti nan fransè yo, li fè konnen gramè ak leksik lang sa yo fòme apati varyete fransè XVIIèm ak XVIIIèm syèk. Sylvain(1936) ak Lefebvre(1996) prefere apiye sou yon seri lang afriken, tankou ewe pou yo eksplike orijin kreyòl yo. Daprè otè sa yo, sentaks lang kreyòl yo soti nan lang ewe, men leksik yo soti nan fransè.



Se vre ipotèz sa yo entèrese ak orijin lang kreyòl yo, men yo pa vrèman eksplike fonksyónman chak kreyòl yo selon karakteristik yo genyen. Pa egzanp, si mofèm TMA kreyòl ki gen baz leksikal fransè yo soti nan varyete fransè kolonyal, tankou Chaudenson(2003) fè konnen sa, kòman nou kapab eksplike diferans ki genyen ant kreyòl yo ? Kisa ki diferansye kreyòl ayisyen an ak lòt kreyòl yo? Kòman kreyòl ayisyen an evolye nan tan? Kòman nou kapab dekri gramè ak leksik li?



Jounen etid sa a se yon okazyon pou chèchè yo reflechi sou diferan kesyon sa yo.



Nou ap trete tout kesyon sa yo ak lòt ankò nan divès aks tematik sa yo :



Aks 1 : Istwa ak evolisyon kreyòl ayisyen an



Aks sa a ap chita sou istwa ak evolisyon kreyòl ayisyen an nan sosyete a. Men refleksyon k ap fèt yo kapab konpare tou istwa, evolisyon lòt kreyòl yo ak kreyòl ayisyen an.



Aks 2 : Kontribisyon fransè ak lang afriken nan fòmasyon gramè ak leksik kreyòl ayisyen an



Aks sa a ap chita sou kontribisyon fransè ak/oubyen lang afriken tankou ewe ak fongbe nan fòmasyon gramè ak leksik kreyòl ayisyen an, selon jan Lefebvre(1996) ak Tossa(2008) fè konnen sa.



Nan menm aks sa a, gen lòt refleksyon tou ki kapab montre menm jan ak Govain(2014), enfliyans lang anglè ak espanyòl genyen sou kreyòl ayisyen an, selon jan li pratike an Ayiti jounen jodi a.



Aks 3: Lengwistik ayisyen, kreyolistik ak lengwistik jeneral



Aks sa a bay okazyon pou reflechi sou lengwistik ayisyen an, pou kesyone deba ki fèt ladan li yo menm jan tankou Paul et al. (2022) kòmanse reflechi sou kesyon sa a. Se moman tou pou refleksyon fèt sou plas lengwistik ayisyen an nan kreyolistik epi kontribisyon kreyolistik nan teyori lengwistik la.



Referans bibliyografik



Bickerton, D. (1981). Roots of language. Karoma: Ann Arbor.



Bickerton, D. (1984). The language bioprogram hypothesis, Behavioral and Brain Sciences.



7:173 – 188.



Chaudenson, R. (1992). Des iles, des hommes, des langues: langues créoles-cultures créoles. Paris : L’Harmattan.



Chaudenson, R. (2003). La créolisation : théorie, applications, implications. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Govain, R. (2014). Les emprunts du créole haïtien à l’anglais et à l’espagnol. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Lefebvre, C. (1996). The tense, mood and aspect system of Haitian Creole and the problem of



transmission of grammar in creole genesis. Journal of pidgin and creole languages,



11, 231-313.



Paul, M. et al. (2022). Pou yon lengwistik ayisyen. In Govain, Renauld (Dir.), Otograf



kreyòl, istwa, evolisyon, analiz: Fokis sou kreyòl ayisyen an, Rechèch Etid Kreyòl,



Massachussetts: Jebca Editions.



Sylvain, S. C. (1936). Le créole haïtien, morphologie et syntaxe. Wetteren : De Meester.



Tossa, C. Z. (2008). Survivances linguistiques africaines dans les créoles : permanence de mots et préservation de sens ; le fongbe du bénin et le créole haïtien, revue électronique internationale de sciences du langage sudlangues N. 9 - 2008.



Jounen etid sa a ap fèt Pòtoprens an prezansyèl ak an liy.



Komite syantifik



Herby Glaude (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Renauld Govain (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Rochambeau Lainy (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Juliette Facthum-Sainton (Univ. des Antilles/CRREF)



Anne Zribi-Hertz (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Patricia Cabredo Hofherr (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Komite òganizatè



Anne Sherley Legouté (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, FAU, Erlangen-Nünberg/GRESKA)



Mideline Dragon Jules-Saint (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, Université Paris 8, LangSÉ/SFL/GRESKA)



Moles Paul (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, LangSÉ/GRESKA)



Nedet François (Université Paris Sorbonne/ LangSÉ/STIH, GRESKA)



Dat pou nou sonje :



· 15 Mas 2023 : lansman apèl pou kominikasyon an



· 15 Jwen 2023 : pwopozisyon yo dwe soumèt



· 15 Dawou 2023 : Nou ap anonse rezilta evalyasyon yo



· 20 Oktòb 2023 : Reyalizasyon jounen etid la nan Pòtoprens



Fason pwopozisyon yo dwe soumèt



Pwopozisyon k ap soumèt yo dwe gen yon paj edmi pou pi plis avèk tout referans bibliyografik yo ( Word, times New Roman, tay ekriti 12, entèliy senp. Pwopozisyon an kapab ekri an fransè, an kreyòl ayisyen osinon an anglè. Otè a dwe soumèt li nan imel sa a journeeetudecreole@gmail.com nan 2 vèsyon : yon premye vèsyon ki ap gen non otè a oubyen non otè yo, enstitisyon kote li afilye ak li a ak adrès li, tit pwopozisyon an epi yon lòt vèsyon ki ap genyen sèlman tit pwopozisyon an.



Otè a dwe presize nan ki aks tematik pwopoziyon li a antre.



De (2) manm komite syantifik la ap evalye pwopozisyon yo san yo pa konnen pwopozisyon ki otè yo ap evalye a.



Lang ki ap itilize nan jounen etid la : fransè, kreyòl, anglè.



Piblikasyon : aprè evalyasyon epi seleksyon, tèks ki soti nan diferan pwopozisyon kominikasyon yo ap gen pou pibliye nan yon liv kolektif.

—



Study day, Port-au-Prince, October 20th, 2023



« Haitian Creole: history, evolution, grammar and lexicon »



Organized by GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou Sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)



and LangSÉ (Laboratoire Langue, Société, Éducation)



Call for papers



There are several hypotheses on the genesis of creole languages in general. We can mention here the one of Bickerton (1981, 1984) which postulates that the creoles are the expression of a faculty of language that all human beings possess, the 'bioprogram'. Chaudenson (1992), for his part, relies on European languages to explain the emergence of these languages. In the case of French-based Creoles, their grammar and lexicon are formed from the varieties of French of the XVIIth and XVIIIth centuries. As for Sylvain (1936) and Lefebvre (1996), they rely on certain African languages, particularly Ewe, to explain the formation of Creoles. Their syntax is formed, according to them, from Ewe and their lexicon is derived from French.



By focusing on the common origins of Creole languages, these hypotheses fail to explain the functioning of each of them according to their specificity. For example, if the TMA morphemes of French Creoles come from certain varieties of colonial French, as Chaudenson (2003) argues, how can we explain the differences between these Creoles? What is the specificity of Haitian Creole compared to other Creoles? How does this language evolve through time? How can we describe its grammar and lexicon?



This study day will be an opportunity for researchers to reflect on these different issues.



These questions and many others will be addressed from the following thematic axes:



Axis 1: The history and evolution of Haitian Creole



The focus here will be on the history of Haitian Creole and its evolution in the Haitian society. In this axis, the reflections can also be based on a comparative analysis of the history and evolution of Creole languages starting from Haitian Creole.



Axis 2: The contributions of French and African languages to the constitution of the grammar and lexicon of Haitian Creole



In this axis, the focus will be on the contribution of French and/or African languages such as Ewe mentioned by Lefebvre (1996) and Fongbe cited by Tossa (2008) for example, to the grammar and lexicon of Haitian Creole. Other reflections related to the influence of English and Spanish, such as those of Govain (2014), on Haitian Creole as it is spoken today in Haiti can also be exposed in this axis.



Axis 3: Haitian linguistics, creolistics and general linguistics



This axis offers the opportunity to reflect on Haitian linguistics, to question the great debates that exist in it, as initiated by Paul et al. (2022). It is also an opportunity to reflect on the place of Haitian linguistics in creolistics and the contribution of creolistics to the linguistic theory.



References cited



Bickerton, D. (1981). Roots of language. Karoma: Ann Arbor.



Bickerton, D. (1984). The language bioprogram hypothesis, Behavioral and Brain Sciences.



7:173 – 188.



Chaudenson, R. (1992). Des iles, des hommes, des langues: langues créoles-cultures créoles. Paris : L’Harmattan.



Chaudenson, R. (2003). La créolisation : théorie, applications, implications. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Govain, R. (2014). Les emprunts du créole haïtien à l’anglais et à l’espagnol. Paris:



L’Harmattan.



Lefebvre, C. (1996). The tense, mood and aspect system of Haitian Creole and the problem of



transmission of grammar in creole genesis. Journal of pidgin and creole languages,



11, 231-313.



Paul, M. et al. (2022). Pou yon lengwistik ayisyen. In Govain, Renauld (Dir.), Otograf



kreyòl, istwa, evolisyon, analiz: Fokis sou kreyòl ayisyen an, Rechèch Etid Kreyòl,



Massachussetts: Jebca Editions.



Sylvain, S. C. (1936). Le créole haïtien, morphologie et syntaxe. Wetteren : De Meester.





Tossa, C. Z. (2008). Survivances linguistiques africaines dans les créoles : permanence de mots et préservation de sens ; le fongbe du bénin et le créole haïtien, revue électronique internationale de sciences du langage sudlangues N. 9 - 2008.



The study day will be held in Port-au-Prince in hybrid mode.



Scientific Committee



Herby Glaude (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Renauld Govain (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Rochambeau Lainy (Univ. d’État d’Haïti/LangSÉ)



Juliette Facthum-Sainton (Univ. des Antilles/CRREF)



Anne Zribi-Hertz (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Patricia Cabredo Hofherr (Univ. Paris VIII/CNRS/SFL)



Organizing Committee



Anne Sherley Legouté (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, FAU, Erlangen-Nünberg/GRESKA)



Mideline Dragon Jules-Saint (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, Université Paris 8, LangSÉ/SFL/GRESKA)



Moles Paul (Université d’Etat d’Haïti, LangSÉ/GRESKA)



Nedet François (Université Paris Sorbonne/ LangSÉ/STIH, GRESKA)



Dates to remember



· March 15, 2023 : Call for papers



· June 15, 2023 : Proposals Submission



· August 15, 2023 : Acceptance Notification



· October 20, 2023 : Study day in Port-au-Prince.



Submission procedure



Proposals for papers of 1/2 pages, in maximum, including references (Word, Times New Roman size 12, single-spaced), which may be written in French, Haitian Creole or English, and should be sent to journeeetudecreole@gmail.com in two documents. Thus, the first must contain the name(s) of the author(s), their institutional affiliations and contact information, followed by the title and the proposal; and the second may contain only the title and the proposal without the preceding elements. The author should specify the axis in which he/she wishes to present his/her proposal.



The proposals will be evaluated through a double-blind peer review process by two members of the scientific committee.



Languages of the study day: French, Haitian Creole, English.



Publication: After evaluation and selection, the texts resulting from the various papers will be published in a collective work.



