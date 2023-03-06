Postdoctoral position and 3 PhD positions, University of Leuven (COLLAB, ERC Starting Grant project)

As part of the ERC Starting Grant project “Making Migrant Voices Heard Through Literature: How Collaboration is Changing the Cultural Field” (COLLAB, 2023-2028), led by Núria Codina, the University of Leuven (Belgium) is recruiting an international and multilingual team of one postdoctoral researcher and three doctoral students, starting 1 September 2023:

1) Postdoctoral Researcher in the Fields of Social Sciences and Literary Studies (36 months) with experience in field research, especially with migrant populations and civil society actors, and ability to work in interdisciplinary settings. More information here: https://www.kuleuven.be/personeel/jobsite/jobs/60195955

2) PhD Researcher in the Fields of Social Sciences and Literary Studies with a background in Comparative Literature, Translation Studies, Cultural Studies, European Studies, Social Sciences or a related area and a strong interest in the analysis of literary texts in their social and cultural setting, especially in migration contexts. More information here: https://www.kuleuven.be/personeel/jobsite/jobs/60195968

3) PhD Researcher in Comparative Literature with strong multilingual skills to work on the analysis of collaborative texts that emerge from encounters with migrants, with a particular focus on the implications of transcultural mediation in the genres of the anthology and the short story collection. More information here: https://www.kuleuven.be/personeel/jobsite/jobs/60195970

4) PhD Researcher in the Fields of Literary Studies and Business Economics with an interest in digital humanities and the institutional aspects of literary production to study the impact of crowdfunding on the publishing industry, especially in today’s context of migration. More information here: https://www.kuleuven.be/personeel/jobsite/jobs/60195973

Application deadline is 15 April 2023. For more information on the project or the vacancies, please contact Núria Codina (nuria.codina@kuleuven.be).