Critical Temporalities (online workshop)

This event invites interested researchers to collectively reflect on the relationship between critique and time. Special attention shall be paid to current critical phenomenological approaches. We are particularly interested in fostering international dialogue around the following questions:



Can an investigation of time and temporality offer tools for formulating pertinent critique?



What tools does critical phenomenology have to offer for investigating time and temporality?



How can we conceive of the past in a critical way?



What role can decolonial approaches play for such reflective work?



What is the temporality of critique itself?



Is critical thinking set in the present only, describing a problematic status quo, or is it apt to foster a better future?



How and to what extent can temporality be thought of in plural terms, and what implications follow from this conceptualisation?



Following the last question, what different modes of perception of time and temporality need articulation, specifically when considering categories such as class, gender and race?



What makes the time we live in a critical time and what conceptual and political tasks follow from this?



Finally, what is the relationship between affect, repetition and transformation? Links to themes such as trauma and nostalgia are more than welcome.

Programme…

9:00 am est / 3:00 pm cet Welcome 09:15 am est / 3:15 pm cet Emotional Critique. What the “Flesh of Time” Can Show Us About the Needed Change of Societies’ Structures Paul*A Helfritzsch (University of Vienna) 10:15 am est / 4:15 pm cet: Break 10:30 am est / 4:30 pm cet A Debilitating Colonial Duration Alia Al-Saji (McGill University) 11:30 am est /5:30 pm cet: Break 11:50 am est / 5:50 pm cet When Clocks Stop Working – Queer Temporality and Rhetoric-Epistemic Oppression Flora Löffelmann (University of Vienna) 12:50 pm est / 6:50 pm cet: Break 1:30 pm est / 7:30 pm cet Social Critique at a Crossroads: Marxism and Critical Phenomenology Johanna Oksala (Loyola University Chicago) 2:30 – 3:00 pm est / 8:30 – 9:00 pm cet Conclusion Hosted by The New School and University of Vienna Supported by FWF (Austrian Science Fund)