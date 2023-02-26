La performance de genre dans le théâtre élisabéthain et au-delà : radicalité ou banalité ? / Gender Performance on the Elizabethan Stage and Beyond : Radicality or Run-of-the-mill ?

La performance de genre au théâtre élisabéthain et au-delà : radicalité ou banalité ?



Shakespeare en devenir (ISSN électronique : 1958-9476)

Université de Poitiers

Éditeurs : Louis ANDRE & Oliver NORMAN







“Viola. I am all the daughters of my father’s house, / And all the brothers too”

(Twelfth Night, Or What You Will, II.4.120–21)





Dans la comédie shakespearienne La Nuit des rois, ou Ce que vous voudrez (Twelfth Night, Or What You Will), représentée pour la première fois en 1602, Viola se travestit et se présente à la cour d’Illyrie sous le nom de Césario. Engagée comme page auprès du duc Orsino (dont elle est secrètement amoureuse), Viola doit aider ce dernier à conquérir le cœur de la duchesse Olivia, qui est, quant à elle, amoureuse du jeune Césario. “Césario” est alors un personnage que Viola interprète : sa masculinité est une performance théâtrale, une construction qu’elle utilise pour interagir avec les autres personnages. Ce jeu de Viola devient mise en abyme où l’acteur qui l’incarne doit, tout en étant un homme, endosser le rôle d’une femme qui endosse à son tour le rôle d’un homme (la première actrice à accéder à la scène des théâtres populaires étant Margaret Hughes, en 1660).



Shakespeare ne s’intéresse pas seulement à la fluidité entre les genres (Viola alterne entre attitudes et traits tantôt féminins tantôt masculins), mais également aux répercussions sociales liées au genre : Viola se voit contrainte d’être un homme, par la place et le pouvoir limité des femmes de son époque. En interrogeant ces normes genrées, Shakespeare associe genre et pouvoir : la transformation de Viola sert avant tout à transgresser les rapports de domination patriarcaux. Ce travestissement est loin d’être le seul dans l’œuvre du Barde : Portia et Jessica dans The Merchant of Venice, Rosalind dans As You Like It, Julia dans The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Imogen dans Cymbeline se déguisent en hommes ; Bartholomew, quant à lui, se fait passer pour la femme de Christopher Sly dans The Taming of the Shrew.



Si l’on peut lire cette performance comme une remise en question du bien-fondé des codes genrés de l’ère élisabéthaine, qu’en est-il lorsque nous nous rappelons que le boy actor est loin d’être une figure extraordinaire dans le théâtre élisabéthain et jacobéen ? Pouvons-nous encore parler de subversion, quand bien même le boy actor était une réalité quotidienne dans le théâtre jusqu’en 1660 ? Ne doit-on pas concéder, comme le fera bien plus tard Judith Butler, que :

Les métaphores perdent leur force métaphorique lorsqu’elles se figent en concepts avec le temps. Il en va de même des performances subversives : elles courent toujours le risque de devenir des clichés usés à force d’être répétées, et chose plus importante encore, répétées dans le cadre d’une économie de marché où la ‘subversion’ a une valeur marchande. (Butler, 2006, p. 45).

Si la radicalité se perd dans la répétition, ne se perd-elle pas davantage encore lorsque cette répétition n’est pas seulement celle d’un acte individuel mais d’une structure esthétique, voire sociale, qui impose des rôles aux individus : le boy actor n’est-il pas dès lors un cliché figé de l’ère élisabéthaine et jacobéenne, ou y a-t-il une subversion à sauver, en-deçà de l’itérabilité ? Shakespeare et ses contemporains étaient-ils alors des innovateurs, des révolutionnaires, rejetant les catégories genrées que leur société leur proposait, ou bien ne faisaient-ils que suivre les us et coutumes de leur époque ?



Si cette question de la radicalité de la performance de genre se pose concernant les œuvres de la Renaissance, n’en trouvons-nous pas un reflet dans les pratiques de performance de genre contemporaines ? Ainsi, nous pourrons étudier le rapport entre théâtre et genre dans le monde actuel en nous intéressant à deux figures particulières : les drag performers et les pantomime dames. Ces deux instances de performance divergent : la pantomime dame apparaît avec l’ère victorienne, incarne un personnage camp issu de réécritures de contes (Aladdin, Dick Whittington, Cendrillon, Jack et le Haricot Magique), se produit devant un public majoritairement constitué d’enfants. Davantage qu’une remise en cause des normes de genre, la dame est-elle un simple personnage de pièce de théâtre, devenue l’égérie d’une fréquentation théâtrale liée à l’enfance anglaise ? Y a-t-il là subversion ou séparons-nous, dans ce cas, le jeu d’acteur d’un quelconque commentaire politique sur le genre ?



Les drag performers, quant à eux, s’adressent à un public majoritairement adulte, se produisent dans des bars, clubs et boîtes de nuit. Or, cette pratique est inlassablement ramenée par RuPaul, drag queen la plus reconnue du XXIe siècle, à Shakespeare. Il consacre même un épisode de son émission RuPaul’s Drag Race à Shakespeare, produisant des mises en scène parodiques sous les titres de Romy and Juliet et MacBitch. De plus, il propose une étymologie folklorique pour le drag : ce serait un acronyme signifiant “dressed resembling a girl”.



Si lors de la parution de Trouble dans le genre, Butler pouvait indiquer que le drag performer semble toujours remettre en cause les normes genrées, manifestant leur artificialité (ou caractère socialement construit), Ces corps qui comptent revient sur cette caractérisation et la nuance : le drag peut bien montrer l'artificialité des normes de genre, mais peut aussi servir à les refonder, à les amplifier. Il y a un drag subversif, rattaché à la communauté LGBTQ+, et un drag de divertissement, montré dans les films, à la télévision, que “la culture hétérosexuelle produit” (Butler, 2018, p. 189) : Butler donne alors les noms de Julie Andrews dans Victor, Victoria, Dustin Hoffman dans Tootsie ou encore Jack Lemmon dans Certains l’aiment chaud – nous pourrions sûrement rajouter Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze et John Leguizamo dans Extravagances.



L'ambiguïté de telles formes de performance tient-elle à la nature même d’une performance, de l’artifice d’un théâtre incapable de produire une illusion réelle ? Cette ambiguïté n’est-elle pas source de mécompréhensions à l’égard de ces pratiques elles-mêmes : les détracteurs du drag le condamnant pour misogynie (à la fois auprès de personnalités politiques comme Mary Cheney, ou encore de théoriciennes féministes comme bell hooks, Janice Raymond ou Marylin Frye) ?



Ce numéro de Shakespeare en devenir s’intéressera à la question de la radicalité du théâtre et du monde de la performance de genre au sens large. Il s’agira d’interroger à la fois les pratiques théâtrales de l’époque élisabéthaine et jacobéenne, mais aussi les reprises de ces performances à notre époque. Le théâtre est-il toujours lieu d’une radicalité politique, d’une revendication, voire (pour utiliser les termes de ses détracteurs) d’une perversion ? N’est-il pas plutôt, comme tout medium artistique de masse, le lieu d’un lissage, d’une généralisation, d’un divertissement qui prend le dessus sur toute tentative de revendication politique ?



Axes proposés



Les contributions pourront s’intéresser aux thématiques suivantes, sans perdre de vue l’ancrage du présent sujet dans le théâtre élisabéthain et jacobéen, ses héritages et reprises.



Axe 1 : Boy actors, pantomime dames, drag perfomers : radicalité ou banalité ?



Le statut de boy actors a-t-il un sens dès lors qu’il est la norme au théâtre ? Y a-t-il subversion ou est-ce le quotidien du théâtre du XVIIe siècle ?

Le travestissement dans les pièces de Shakespeare et ses contemporains : quel statut de ces travestissements ? S’agit-il d’un simple outil pour faire avancer la pièce ou y a-t-il un message plus profond ? Devons-nous différencier à cet égard entre les pièces comiques et tragiques ?

Or, le drag, lui, n’a-t-il pas vu une évolution contraire, s’enracinant dans des formes de contestation politique, dans le monde des marginalisés ? Il est aujourd’hui une forme artistique présente sur de grandes chaînes de télévision (MTV, France 2, BBC Three) : qu’advient-il de l’aspect politique lorsque le medium à travers lequel un tel message se transmettait s’extirpe d’une position marginale ?

Le statut particulier de la pratique en Grande Bretagne : qu’en est-il des “pantomime dames” et des éphèbes (souvent protagonistes) joués par des femmes ?



Axe 2 : La critique puritaine du théâtre élisabéthain et les critiques contemporaines du drag



La permanence des attaques contre les pratiques artistiques et les performances de genre considérées comme engendrant de la “confusion”. La thèse du théâtre féminisant dans les pamphlets puritains pourrait ainsi être lue en relation avec les critiques contemporaines de l’“idéologie de genre”, des “drag queen storytimes”.

Pourquoi dans ce cadre y a-t-il critique, lors même que les travestissements ont été autrefois courants à la télévision comme au théâtre : Two Ronnies, Benny Hill, Lily Savage, Dame Edna Everage, les films Carry On (Carry On Matron par exemple) ? S’agit-il d’une simple différence culturelle, les critiques venant des Etats-Unis et les exemples télévisuels provenant du Royaume-Uni ? Y aurait-il alors une exception britannique ? Ces performances elles-mêmes sont-elles identiques ? Leur statut dépend-il de l’identité des performers ? Sont-ce de purs produits de divertissement ou davantage encore ?

—



Modalités de soumission



Merci de faire parvenir pour le 31 mai 2023 votre article à l’adresse suivante :

radicaliteoubanalite@gmail.com

L’article ne doit pas dépasser 10.000 mots notes comprises. Vous trouverez l’ensemble des consignes éditoriales sur le lien suivant : https://shakespeare.edel.univ-poitiers.fr/index.php?id=1539



Mots-cles



théâtre de la renaissance, genre, drag, William Shakespeare, radicalité



Calendrier



31 mai 2023 : Soumission des propositions de contribution

30 juin 2023 : Notification d’acceptation ou de refus – Retours des relecteurs

30 septembre 2023 : Date limite des modifications demandées par les relecteurs

Octobre-novembre : Corrections mineures, épreuves, préparation pour la publication

15 décembre 2023 : Publication en ligne





***



Gender Performance on the Elizabethan Stage and Beyond: Radicality or Run-of-the-mill?



Shakespeare en devenir (ISSN : 1958-9476)



Université de Poitiers



Editors : Louis ANDRE & Oliver NORMAN





“Viola. I am all the daughters of my father’s house, / And all the brothers too”

(Twelfth Night, Or What You Will, II.4.120–21)



In the Shakespearean comedy Twelfth Night, Or What You Will, first performed in 1602, Viola presents herself to the Illyrian court, disguised as Cesario. Hired as a page by Duke Orsino (with whom she is secretly in love), Viola must help him seduce Duchess Olivia, who is in love with the young Cesario. "Cesario" is a character that Viola plays: her masculinity is a theatrical performance, a social construction through which she interacts with the other characters. This façade put on by Viola transforms the play into a mise en abyme, where the actor who played her had to, while being a man, take on the role of a woman who, in turn, takes on the role of a man (the first actress on a mainstream stage being Margaret Hughes, in 1660).



Shakespeare goes beyond a mere depiction of gender fluidity (as Viola alternates between feminine and masculine traits), he also puts forward the social stakes related to gender: Viola is forced to play the part of a man, because of the limited authority and autonomy allotted to the women of her time. In questioning these gender norms, Shakespeare intertwines gender and power: above all things, Viola's transformation allows her to transgress patriarchal domination. This instance of cross-dressing is far from being the only one in the Bard's literary work: we could mention, for example, Portia and Jessica in The Merchant of Venice, Rosalind in As You Like It, Julia in The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Imogen in Cymbeline, all these women characters disguise themselves as men; as for the men, Bartholomew poses as Christopher Sly's wife in The Taming of the Shrew.



While this performance can be seen as a criticism of Elizabethan gender codes, can we justify this reading of Shakespeare’s work even though boy actors (and cross-dressing, by extension) are commonplace in Elizabethan and Jacobean drama? Can we still see a form of subversion in it, despite boy actors being an everyday occurrence on stage, up until 1660? Should we not consider, as Judith Butler would, much later, that:

Just as metaphors lose their metaphoricity as they congeal through time into concepts, so subversive performances always run the risk of becoming deadening clichés through their repetition and, most importantly, through their repetition within commodity culture where “subversion” carries market value.

(Butler, 2002, p. xxi)



If radicality is lost through repetition, does it not vanish even more when this repetition is not only that of an individual act but of an entire aesthetic, or even social, structure that imposes roles on individuals: is the boy actor not then a cliché specific to the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras, or is there subversion to be found in it, beyond iterability? Were Shakespeare and his contemporaries innovators, revolutionaries, rejecting the gendered categories that their society offered them, or were they simply following the customs of their time?



While this question of the radical and subversive quality of gender performance can be applied to Renaissance drama, we could also hold a similar discussion on contemporary gender performance practices. Therefore, we have decided to study the relationship between theatre and gender in today's world too, by looking at two particular figures: drag performers and pantomime dames. These two instances of gender performance diverge: the pantomime dame appeared during the Victorian era and represents a camp character taken from rewritten popular tales (Aladdin, Dick Whittington, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk). The performance is held in front of an audience composed of children, for the most part. Rather than a challenge to gender norms, is the dame a simple character in a play, who has become the symbol of a theatrical event linked to a specifically British childhood? Is this subversion, or, in this case, must we separate acting from any political commentary on gender?



Drag performers, on the other hand, cater to a predominantly adult audience, performing mostly in bars and nightclubs. RuPaul, the most recognized drag queen of the twenty-first century, constantly links drag to Shakespeare. He even dedicates an episode of his TV reality show RuPaul's Drag Race to Shakespeare, producing parodies of the Bard’s plays under the titles Romy and Juliet and MacBitch. Furthermore, he establishes a folk etymology for drag as an acronym standing for 'dressed resembling a girl'.



At the time of Gender Trouble’s first publication, Butler stated that drag performers always seemed to question gendered norms, highlighting their artificial (i.e., socially constructed) nature. However, in Bodies That Matter, she tackles the subject once again to add nuance to her former statement: drag may well show the artificiality of gender norms, but it can also serve to reinforce them, to amplify them. There is a subversive drag, rooted in the LGBTQ+ community, to be separated from drag as a form of entertainment, shown in films, on television, ‘that heterosexual culture produces for itself’ (Butler, 1993, p. 126): Butler then lists Julie Andrews in Victor, Victoria, Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie or Jack Lemmon in Some Like It Hot - we could surely add Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.



Is the ambiguity of such performances due to the very nature of dramatic performances, the artifice inherent to drama rendering them unable to produce an illusion of reality? Is this ambiguity not the source of misunderstandings regarding these practices themselves: the detractors of drag condemning it for its underlying misogyny (both from political figures such as Mary Cheney, and from feminist theorists such as bell hooks, Janice Raymond or Marylin Frye)?



This issue of Shakespeare en devenir will focus on radicality in theatre performance and the world of gender performance in the broadest sense. We will thus examine both Elizabethan and Jacobean theatrical practices and the revival of these performances in our time. Is the theatre still a place of political radicalism (if it ever was), of advocacy, or even (to use the words of its detractors) of perversion? Is it not rather, like any other mass artistic media, the place of a smoothing out, of a generalisation, of an entertainment that takes over any attempt of political revendications?



Proposed topics



Papers could address the following themes, without ever losing sight of the objective: to study Elizabethan and Jacobean theatre, their heritage, and reprisals.



Theme 1: Boy actors, pantomime dames, drag perfomers: radicality or banality?



Does the status of boy actors bear significant political meaning when it is the norm in theatre? Can we talk of subversion or is it the everyday reality of 17th century plays?

Cross-dressing in Shakespeare’s and his contemporaries’ plays: what is the status of cross-dressing? Is it a mere dramatic device used to advance the plot or is there a deeper message? In this regard must we distinguish between the role cross-dressing has in comedy and in tragedy?

Drag seems to take root in a form of political contestation, in the world of the marginalised, in this much has it seen an opposite evolution to that of cross-dressing on stage insomuch as it started in marginalised communities and has slowly fought its way to mass media (with shows on MTV, BBC Three, or France 2): what becomes of the political aspect of drag once the medium through which it is represented renders it an object of mass consumption?

What of the particular status of gender performance in the United Kingdom? Are pantomime dames and the young protagonists (sometimes played by women) a British exception? Do these types of performance lead to acceptance, or even dilution of the political nature of gender performance?



Theme 2: Puritanical criticism of Elizabethan theatre and contemporary criticism of drag



Attacks against art, and against gender performance in particular, seem to stand the test of time. Whether in the Elizabethan period or nowadays, both have been considered to generate “confusion”. Could we see in contemporary criticisms of drag, “gender ideology”, and “drag queen storytimes” a retelling of the thesis found in Puritan pamphlets according to which theatre feminizes?

Television and cinema have long espoused gender performance through performers such as the Two Ronnies, Benny Hill, Lily Savage, Dame Edna Everage, but also through the Carry On films (one need only think about Carry On Matron). Are all these performances similar or does their status depend on the identity of the performers? Are they mere entertainment or something more? Given the resurgence of anti-LGBTQ+ messages in the US and the geographic provenance of our examples is there a cultural exception for such performances in British television and cinema?

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES



Please submit your papers (no more than 10.000 words, footnotes included) before May 31st, 2023. Please use this address to submit your work:

radicaliteoubanalite@gmail.com

You will find all the editorial guidelines at the following address (Scroll down on the page for English): https://shakespeare.edel.univ-poitiers.fr/index.php?id=1539



KEY-WORDS



Renaissance drama, gender, drag, William Shakespeare, radicality



SCHEDULE



May 31st, 2023: Deadline for submissions.

June 30th-July 1st, 2023: Reviewer’s feedback. Notification of acceptance or refusal.

September 30th, 2023: Deadline for edits to be made.

October-November 2023: Proofreading, preparation for publication.

December 15th, 2023: Online publication



