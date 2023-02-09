Recycling (19th-century French LLC Forum at the MLA 2024 Convention, Philadelphia)

A guaranteed session organized by the 19th-century French LLC Forum at the MLA 2024 Convention, 4-7 January, Philadelphia, PA.

A roundtable with short papers on different forms of recycling (environmental waste, theories of sustainability, literary traditions, political regimes, etc.) in 19th-century French studies.

Submit a 250-word abstract to quandtk@wabash.edu and ao358@georgetown.edu by March 15, 2023.