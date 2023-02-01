On the importance of being rough. (Im)politeness in the public sphere (Palerme)

Call for abstracts for the symposium “On the importance of being rough. (Im)politeness in the public sphere”, organized by Adriano Bertollini (UniPa), Enzo D’Armenio (FNRS-ULiège), Lucie Donckier de Donceel (UniPa, ULB), Stefania Garello (UniPa), Marco Giacomazzi (UniBo), and Carlo Andrea Tassinari (UniPa, UNimes). The symposium is scheduled to take place at the University of Palermo from June 15th to 16th, 2023.



This symposium has an interdisciplinary vocation and wants to bring forth joint contributions from the fields of pragmatics, rhetoric and semiotics. It will be open to everyone, but is mainly dedicated to PhD students, post-docs and early-career researchers.



The call for abstracts can be found here.

The abstract submission deadline is March 31st, 2023.







