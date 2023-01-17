Visiting Lecturer of French: Univ. of Pittsburgh

VISITING LECTURER OF FRENCH: Academic year 2023-2024





The French Program of the Department of French and Italian at the University of Pittsburgh seeks a full-time visiting lecturer of French to teach three 3-credit courses in each term in academic year 2023-24. Outside the tenure-stream, position may be renewable based on need, funding, and performance. Course duties may include elementary and intermediate-level courses in the language sequence, more advanced courses in literature, culture, and conversation (taught in French), and general education courses taught in English for a broad audience. We are especially interested in applicants who can teach sections of our low-level general education courses “French Kiss,” “Modern French Novel,” “History of French Cinema,” and “Paris: Urbanism Past and Present” (all in English). The appointment will begin on August 29, 2023 and end on April 27, 2024.



Eligible instructors must have at least a Master's degree in French or in a closely related field, a high level of spoken and written proficiency in French and English, and experience teaching French in a college or university setting. A PhD in hand or near completion is strongly preferred. The candidate must possess broad competence in teaching introductory and intermediate French language courses that employ current foreign language pedagogical approaches (communicative, content-based, multiliteracies, and genre-based pedagogies). Some service to the department will be expected. Duties may include weekly conversation tables and other undergraduate events.



Send complete dossier, including: current curriculum vitae; a letter of application; graduate transcripts (unofficial or official); names and contact information of three references; a teaching dossier containing a teaching statement, sample syllabi, 3-4 sets of teaching evaluations (with comments), and examples of course assignments. A diversity statement is also required (upload as “Brief Personal Statement” in the system). No personal statement is needed. Instead, please upload a statement addressing your contributions to diversity through research, service and/or community engagement. Applicants should share how their past, planned, or potential contributions or experiences relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion will advance the University of Pittsburgh’s commitment to inclusive excellence. More information on diversity statements can be found here.



Review of applications will begin on January 20, 2023, and applications will be considered until the position is filled. We will request additional materials (including three letters of recommendation) after the initial screening and invite candidates to a Zoom interview.



The Department of French and Italian and the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences is committed to building and fostering a culturally diverse environment. Excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of individuals and constituencies in support of a diverse community are required. The department mentors its new faculty members to help them adapt to faculty life as scholars, teachers, and administrators. We also actively assist new faculty in integrating into university life at the University of Pittsburgh.



The Department of French and Italian at the University of Pittsburgh is a vibrant community of students and scholars housing a French undergraduate major and minor, and PhD in French and in French/Film Studies. The Department's dual focus on Italian and French offers exciting opportunities for innovative and collaborative research and teaching across and beyond its programs as well as for engagement with the many interdisciplinary programs and centers that inform our work, such as Medieval and Renaissance Studies; Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies; Jewish Studies; Cultural Studies; Film and Media Studies; Critical European Culture Studies; the European Studies Center; the Global Studies Center; as well as a robust Humanities Center.



For information or questions, contact Department Chair, Todd Reeser, reeser@pitt.edu



The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EOE, including disability/vets The University of Pittsburgh requires all Pitt constituents (employees and students) on all campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption. Visit coronavirus.pitt.edu to learn more about this requirement.











