Making Short Verse Collections (Strasbourg / en ligne)

programme du colloque, également consultable sur le site du colloque: https://makingshortversecollections.wordpress.com/







Friday 18 November MISHA



09.00 - 09.30 Welcome/Coffee



09.30 - 10.00 Introductory Words



Anne Bandry- Scubbi, Dean of the Languages Faculty



Hélène Ibata, vice- head of the SEARCH research unit



Conference organisers



10.00 - 11.00 Opening Keynote



Chair : Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)



Michelle O'Callaghan ( University of Reading): ' Making Verse Collections'



11.00 - 11.15 Coffee Break



11.15 - 1.00 pm Panel 1 : (Re-)Framing Verse Collections



Chair : Shankar Raman ( MIT & USIAS fellow, Université de Strasbourg)



Erin Mc Carthy ( University of Galway)



‘ What Can Math Tell Us About Manuscript Verse Miscellanies? Introducing the STEMMA Project’



Stefanie Lethbridge ( Albert Ludwigs Universität Freiburg)



‘ Memory, Remembrance and Poetics in Renaissance Poetry Anthologies’



Anne- Marie Miller Blaise ( Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)



‘ William Jaggard and the Idea of a Short Verse Collection’



1.00 - 2.15 pm Lunch



2.15 - 4.00 pm Panel 2 : Verse Collections and Creative Poetics



Chair : Fanny Moghaddassi ( Université de Strasbourg)



Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)



‘ Inventories and Invention: Poetic Itemization in Englands Helicon ’



Matthias Bauer & Angelika Zirker ( Eberhardt Karls Universität Tübingen)



‘ The Wandering Poem, or: Recontextualization and Co-Creativity in Verse Collections of the Early Modern Period’



Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)



‘ How to Read Henry Peacham' s Emblem Collection Minerva Britanna ( 1612)’



4.00 - 4.15 pm Coffee Break



4.15 - 5.25 pm Panel 3 : Manuscript Curiosities



Chair : Lianne Habinek ( MIT)



Guillaume Coatalen ( Université de Cergy- Pontoise)



' Francis Castillion' s Verse Miscellany in Osborn MS fb 69: the Collection and the Letter Book'



Joshua Eckhardt ( online, Virginia Commonwealth University)



'William Sancroft' s Religious Verse Miscellany, Bodleian MS Tanner 466'







Saturday 19 November



Institut Le Bel, salle Guy Ourisson



09.00 - 10.00 Keynote Address



Chair : Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)



Michael Bath ( University of Strathclyde, University of Glasgow)



'Ut poesis pictura ? Iconography as Rhetorical Mirroring in the Emblemes of Francis Quarles'



10.00-11.10 Panel 4 : Verse Collections and Visual Culture



Chair : Pierre Le Duff ( Université de Strasbourg)



Inès Ettaoui ( Université de Strasbourg)



‘ The Role of Motifs in the Content and Structure of Francis Quarles’ s Emblemes ( 1635)’



Fabrice Schultz ( Université de Strasbourg)



‘ The Eye and the Voice: Reading Richard Crashaw’ s Carmen Deo Nostro ( 1652)’



11.10-11.25 Coffee Break



11.25-12.35 Panel 5 : Paratexts of/Paratexts as Short Collections



Chair : Andrew Eastman ( Université de Strasbourg)



Julian Neuhauser ( King’ s College London)



‘ Commendatory Verses : Constraint and Opportunity in Collections of Short Verse’



Allison Steenson ( University of Sussex)



‘ Fowler’ s Ichnaea : The Collection that Never Was’



12.35 pm Lunch



Le colloque sera également diffusé sur Zoom, pour obtenir le lien de connexion, merci de bien vouloir écrire un email à Chris Stamatakis (c.stamatakis@ucl.ac.uk).







Comité d’organisation : Cezara Bobeica (Université de Strasbourg), Emilie Jehl (Université de Strasbourg), Chris Stamatakis (University College London), Rémi Vuillemin (Université de Strasbourg)