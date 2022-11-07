Agenda
Événements & colloques
Making Short Verse Collections (Strasbourg / en ligne)

Making Short Verse Collections (Strasbourg / en ligne)

  • Du au
  • À : Université de Strasbourg
Publié le par Vincent Ferré (Source : Cezara Bobeica)

programme du colloque, également consultable sur le site du colloque:  https://makingshortversecollections.wordpress.com/ 



Friday 18 November MISHA

 09.00 - 09.30  Welcome/Coffee

09.30 - 10.00  Introductory Words

Anne Bandry- Scubbi, Dean of the Languages Faculty

Hélène Ibata, vice- head of the SEARCH research unit

Conference organisers

10.00 - 11.00 Opening Keynote

Chair : Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)

Michelle O'Callaghan ( University of Reading): ' Making Verse Collections'

 11.00 - 11.15 Coffee Break

11.15 - 1.00 pm          Panel 1 : (Re-)Framing Verse Collections

Chair : Shankar Raman ( MIT & USIAS fellow, Université de Strasbourg)

Erin Mc Carthy ( University of Galway)

‘ What Can Math Tell Us About Manuscript Verse Miscellanies? Introducing the STEMMA Project’

Stefanie Lethbridge ( Albert Ludwigs Universität Freiburg)

‘ Memory,       Remembrance and      Poetics in         Renaissance    Poetry Anthologies’

Anne- Marie Miller Blaise ( Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

‘ William Jaggard and the Idea of a Short Verse Collection’

 1.00 - 2.15 pm           Lunch

2.15 - 4.00 pm            Panel 2 : Verse Collections and Creative Poetics

Chair : Fanny Moghaddassi ( Université de Strasbourg)

Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)

‘ Inventories   and      Invention:       Poetic  Itemization      in         Englands Helicon ’

Matthias Bauer & Angelika Zirker ( Eberhardt Karls Universität Tübingen)

‘ The Wandering Poem, or: Recontextualization and Co-Creativity in Verse Collections of the Early Modern Period’

Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)

‘ How to Read Henry Peacham' s Emblem Collection Minerva Britanna ( 1612)’

 4.00 - 4.15 pm           Coffee Break

4.15 - 5.25 pm            Panel 3 : Manuscript Curiosities

Chair : Lianne Habinek ( MIT)

Guillaume Coatalen ( Université de Cergy- Pontoise)

' Francis Castillion' s Verse Miscellany in Osborn MS fb 69: the Collection and the Letter Book'

Joshua Eckhardt ( online, Virginia Commonwealth University)

'William Sancroft' s Religious Verse Miscellany, Bodleian MS Tanner 466'

 

Saturday 19 November

Institut Le Bel, salle Guy Ourisson

09.00 - 10.00  Keynote Address

Chair : Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)

Michael Bath ( University of Strathclyde, University of Glasgow)

'Ut poesis pictura ? Iconography as Rhetorical Mirroring in the Emblemes of Francis Quarles'

10.00-11.10 Panel 4 : Verse Collections and Visual Culture

Chair : Pierre Le Duff ( Université de Strasbourg)

Inès Ettaoui ( Université de Strasbourg)

‘ The Role of Motifs in the Content and Structure of Francis Quarles’ s Emblemes ( 1635)’

Fabrice Schultz ( Université de Strasbourg)

‘ The Eye and the Voice: Reading Richard Crashaw’ s Carmen Deo Nostro ( 1652)’

11.10-11.25    Coffee Break

11.25-12.35    Panel 5 : Paratexts of/Paratexts as Short Collections

Chair : Andrew Eastman ( Université de Strasbourg)

Julian Neuhauser ( King’ s College London)

‘ Commendatory Verses : Constraint and Opportunity in Collections of Short Verse’

Allison Steenson ( University of Sussex)

‘ Fowler’ s Ichnaea : The Collection that Never Was’

12.35 pm        Lunch

Le colloque sera également diffusé sur Zoom, pour obtenir le lien de connexion, merci de bien vouloir écrire un email à Chris Stamatakis (c.stamatakis@ucl.ac.uk).



Comité d’organisation : Cezara Bobeica (Université de Strasbourg), Emilie Jehl (Université de Strasbourg), Chris Stamatakis (University College London), Rémi Vuillemin (Université de Strasbourg)