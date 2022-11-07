Making Short Verse Collections (Strasbourg / en ligne)
programme du colloque, également consultable sur le site du colloque: https://makingshortversecollections.wordpress.com/
Friday 18 November MISHA
09.00 - 09.30 Welcome/Coffee
09.30 - 10.00 Introductory Words
Anne Bandry- Scubbi, Dean of the Languages Faculty
Hélène Ibata, vice- head of the SEARCH research unit
Conference organisers
10.00 - 11.00 Opening Keynote
Chair : Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)
Michelle O'Callaghan ( University of Reading): ' Making Verse Collections'
11.00 - 11.15 Coffee Break
11.15 - 1.00 pm Panel 1 : (Re-)Framing Verse Collections
Chair : Shankar Raman ( MIT & USIAS fellow, Université de Strasbourg)
Erin Mc Carthy ( University of Galway)
‘ What Can Math Tell Us About Manuscript Verse Miscellanies? Introducing the STEMMA Project’
Stefanie Lethbridge ( Albert Ludwigs Universität Freiburg)
‘ Memory, Remembrance and Poetics in Renaissance Poetry Anthologies’
Anne- Marie Miller Blaise ( Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)
‘ William Jaggard and the Idea of a Short Verse Collection’
1.00 - 2.15 pm Lunch
2.15 - 4.00 pm Panel 2 : Verse Collections and Creative Poetics
Chair : Fanny Moghaddassi ( Université de Strasbourg)
Megan Heffernan ( De Paul University)
‘ Inventories and Invention: Poetic Itemization in Englands Helicon ’
Matthias Bauer & Angelika Zirker ( Eberhardt Karls Universität Tübingen)
‘ The Wandering Poem, or: Recontextualization and Co-Creativity in Verse Collections of the Early Modern Period’
Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)
‘ How to Read Henry Peacham' s Emblem Collection Minerva Britanna ( 1612)’
4.00 - 4.15 pm Coffee Break
4.15 - 5.25 pm Panel 3 : Manuscript Curiosities
Chair : Lianne Habinek ( MIT)
Guillaume Coatalen ( Université de Cergy- Pontoise)
' Francis Castillion' s Verse Miscellany in Osborn MS fb 69: the Collection and the Letter Book'
Joshua Eckhardt ( online, Virginia Commonwealth University)
'William Sancroft' s Religious Verse Miscellany, Bodleian MS Tanner 466'
Saturday 19 November
Institut Le Bel, salle Guy Ourisson
09.00 - 10.00 Keynote Address
Chair : Jean- Jacques Chardin ( Université de Strasbourg)
Michael Bath ( University of Strathclyde, University of Glasgow)
'Ut poesis pictura ? Iconography as Rhetorical Mirroring in the Emblemes of Francis Quarles'
10.00-11.10 Panel 4 : Verse Collections and Visual Culture
Chair : Pierre Le Duff ( Université de Strasbourg)
Inès Ettaoui ( Université de Strasbourg)
‘ The Role of Motifs in the Content and Structure of Francis Quarles’ s Emblemes ( 1635)’
Fabrice Schultz ( Université de Strasbourg)
‘ The Eye and the Voice: Reading Richard Crashaw’ s Carmen Deo Nostro ( 1652)’
11.10-11.25 Coffee Break
11.25-12.35 Panel 5 : Paratexts of/Paratexts as Short Collections
Chair : Andrew Eastman ( Université de Strasbourg)
Julian Neuhauser ( King’ s College London)
‘ Commendatory Verses : Constraint and Opportunity in Collections of Short Verse’
Allison Steenson ( University of Sussex)
‘ Fowler’ s Ichnaea : The Collection that Never Was’
12.35 pm Lunch
Le colloque sera également diffusé sur Zoom, pour obtenir le lien de connexion, merci de bien vouloir écrire un email à Chris Stamatakis (c.stamatakis@ucl.ac.uk).
Comité d’organisation : Cezara Bobeica (Université de Strasbourg), Emilie Jehl (Université de Strasbourg), Chris Stamatakis (University College London), Rémi Vuillemin (Université de Strasbourg)