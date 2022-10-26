Racial Capitalism in French and Francophone Studies (Special issue of L’Esprit Créateur)

CFP: Special issue of L’Esprit Créateur on “Racial Capitalism in French and Francophone Studies”

To date, the study of ‘Racial Capitalism’ has had little impact on the field of French and Francophone Studies. To greet the forthcoming French translation of Cedric Robinson’s Black Marxism: The Making of the Black Radical Tradition (1983), this issue of L’Esprit Créateur invites scholars of French and Francophone literature, culture, history, and politics to incorporate the study of Racial Capitalism into the field. It particularly invites scholars working at the nexus of Marxist criticism and French and Francophone Studies to consider how ‘Racial Capitalism’ as a conceptual framework might be adapted to contemporary Marxist approaches to literature, history, and culture.

Send proposals in English or French (250-300 words) together with a short biography to Patrick Lyons (patricklyons@berkeley.edu) by January 15, 2023.

The deadline for completed articles (no more than 6,000 words, including notes) is July 15, 2023.







