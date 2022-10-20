Academic Professional Associate, French (Univ. of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA)

Academic Professional Associate and French Language Supervisor



The Department of Romance Languages at the University of Georgia (http://www.rom.uga.edu) invites applications for the position of Academic Professional Associate and French Language Supervisor, to begin August 1, 2023. This is a full-time, non-tenure-track faculty position. The successful candidate will teach a 2/2 course load in French and Francophone language, cultures, literatures and/or linguistics; coordinate multiple sections of first and second-year French courses; supervise Instructors and graduate Teaching Assistants; and contribute to the promotion and goals of the French program in general. This is a nine-month position, with the possibility of a summer appointment and stipend, based on program needs.



Qualifications :



—Ph.D. (in hand by start date) either in French/Francophone Studies, or in Second Language Acquisition, Language Pedagogy, or a related field with an emphasis in French.



—At least two years of experience teaching college-level French with a record of teaching excellence.



—Understanding of foreign language pedagogy and proficiency-based instruction and assessment required; expertise in teaching supervision and mentorship, curriculum development, and effective innovation with technology are desirable.



—Native or near-native fluency in both French and English.



To apply, candidates should visit https://www.ugajobsearch.com/postings/287221 and provide all requested materials: cover letter, CV, and contact information (name and email) for three references who can address the qualifications indicated above. Reference letters will be requested later in the search process. At least one of the letters should address the candidate’s teaching record. To guarantee full consideration, please submit application materials by November 15, 2022. We will begin reviewing applications on November 16, 2022 and will continue to do so until the position is filled. After November 16, candidates of interest will be asked to also submit a teaching portfolio, which includes a statement of teaching philosophy, a diversity statement, sample lesson plans and syllabi, teaching evaluations, and a vision statement for elementary and intermediate language program development. The candidate selected for hire will also be required to provide original transcripts showing degrees earned. Questions about the position should be directed to the search committee chair, Jan Pendergrass, at pender@uga.edu.



Georgia is well known for its quality of life in regard to both outdoor and urban activities. UGA is a land and sea grant institution located in Athens, 65 miles northeast of Atlanta, the state capital (www.visitathensga.com; www.uga.edu).



