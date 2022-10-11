Master & Doctorat en études françaises & francophones (University of Kansas)

The Department of French, Francophone, & Italian Studies at the University of Kansas invites applications to its M.A. and Ph.D. programs for fall semester 2023.

Our students work closely with faculty who conduct internationally recognized research in a range of fields from medieval to modern, including French global literatures, film, and cultures. The graduate faculty are committed to mentoring the professional and intellectual development of M.A. and Ph.D. candidates, who present research at scholarly conferences and publish in journals of national and international renown. Chimères (https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres), one of the nation’s only graduate-run journals in French and Francophone studies, now in its 54th year, offers graduate students exceptional opportunities for peer research and editorial experience. The University of Kansas has been named a French Centre of Excellence by the Embassy of France, and our graduate students benefit from a program of cultural activities and visits by international French and Francophone scholars and writers.



Successful applicants to M.A and Ph.D. programs receive Graduate Teaching Assistantships with a competitive annual stipend and benefit from full tuition remission. GTA’s receive strong support and guidance through a course on language teaching acquisition and methods. Our innovative Introduction to Graduate Studies provides training for academic and public humanities careers.



Our program is interdisciplinary. M.A. and Ph.D. candidates may take two courses outside of French and Francophone studies as part of their program. The Department is linked to the Kansas African Studies Center and the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, designated as National Resource Centers by the U.S. Department of Education. Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) fellowships are available for students pursuing proficiency in less commonly taught languages including Arabic, Haitian Creole, Kiswahili, and Wolof. Our students are active participants in the Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction, http://www.sfcenter.ku.edu/, and KU’s Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities, http://idrh.ku.edu/. Graduate Certificates, which complement the M.A. and Ph.D. in French and Francophone Studies, are available in fields including:



--African Studies, https://kasc.ku.edu/graduate-certificate



--Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, https://wgss.ku.edu/graduate-certificate



--Medieval and Early Modern Studies, http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/sls



--Film and Media Studies, https://film.ku.edu/gc-overview



--Second Language Studies, http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/sls



Our campus ranks in national polls as among the most beautiful. Set on the Kansas River, the city of Lawrence (population 95,000) provides a vibrant yet calm environment with beautiful parks; a bustling downtown with a large variety of shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops; and a great selection of recreational activities. Lawrence repeatedly ranks among the top 10 U.S. college towns.



To learn more about our M.A. program, see http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/overview-ma



To explore our Ph.D. program, see: http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/overview-phd-french.



The Director of Graduate Studies, Prof. Van Kelly (vkelly@ku.edu),

welcomes inquiries about our M.A. & Ph.D. programs.



To be considered for funding for fall 2023, students should submit an application by January 23, 2023. To apply, click here: http://graduate.ku.edu/ku-graduate-application



Van Kelly, Director of Graduate Studies

Dept. of French, Francophone, & Italian Studies

University of Kansas

1445 Jayhawk Blvd.

Wescoe Hall, Room 2103

Lawrence, KS 66045-7590

USA

vkelly@ku.edu, 785-218-4699