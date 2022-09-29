Assistant Professor of French & Francophone Studies (Middlebury College, MIiddlebury, VT)

Assistant Professor of French & Francophone Studies, Middlebury College, MIDDLEBURY, VT -- The Lois ’51 and J. Harvey Watson Department of French and Francophone Studies invites applicants for a full-time tenure track position in the field of pre-1900 literature and culture beginning fall 2023. The successful candidate’s research and teaching should situate French and Francophone culture in a transnational framework and address colonization. We are particularly interested in candidates with expertise in digital humanities and visual culture. Candidates with a focus on ecocriticism or gender studies are also encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates will be interested in working in a collaborative environment in a small liberal arts college setting. Applicants must have native or near native command of French (this includes all its varieties: European, Caribbean, North American, African, etc.) and should have completed all Ph.D. requirements by August 2023. Candidates must show evidence and/or promise of excellence in teaching students from diverse backgrounds and have an active research agenda. We are seeking outstanding teachers with demonstrated experience in teaching French language at all levels in an immersive environment. The successful candidate will be expected to teach elementary and intermediate language courses, as well as upper-level content-oriented courses, and contribute regularly to the college-wide curriculum, including the first-year seminar program and winter term curriculum. Ability to teach in English and interest in cross-departmental collaboration in Middlebury’s Black Studies Program is also highly desirable.



Middlebury College is a top-tier liberal arts college with a demonstrated commitment to excellence in faculty teaching and research and where diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values. The College is committed to hiring a diverse faculty as we work to foster innovation in our curriculum and to provide a rich and varied educational experience to our increasingly diverse student body. To this end, the College recruits talented and diverse faculty, staff, and students from across the United States and around the world. Middlebury College encourages applications from women, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of other protected classes and historically underrepresented communities. The College also invites applications from individuals who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.



Middlebury College uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job applications electronically. Email and paper applications will not be accepted. At Middlebury, we strive to make our campus a respectful, engaged community that embraces difference, with all the complexity and individuality each person brings. With your application materials provide a separate, one-page statement on inclusion that addresses how your teaching, scholarship, mentorship, and/or community service demonstrate a commitment to and/or evidence of engaging with issues of diversity and inclusion.

Through Interfolio submit: a letter of application addressed to Julien Weber the search committee chair; a curriculum vitae; undergraduate and graduate transcripts; a statement of teaching and research plans; and three current letters of recommendation, at least two of which must speak to teaching ability/promise. More information is available at http://apply.interfolio.com/108113 and https://www.middlebury.edu/college/academics/french.

The application deadline is November 1st, 2022.



Offers of employment are contingent on completion of a background check. Information on our background check policy can be found here: http://go.middlebury.edu/backgroundchecks