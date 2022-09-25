Assistant Professor, Ohio State University - French & Italian department

The Department of French and Italian in the College of Arts and Sciences at The Ohio State University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies with a specialization in Black France. The anticipated start date is August 15, 2023. We understand “Black France” broadly as a multi-centered network including all former and current territories of France. While research specialization may be focused on a single geographic area and time period, comparative and transhistorical expertise is highly desirable. We seek a scholar whose work ideally furthers a re-thinking of the discipline of French and Francophone studies, bringing a Global Black Studies perspective to examining the Francophone world, and the flow of ideas, representations (literary, visual, etc.), languages, and peoples among Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Preference will be given to candidates with proven interdisciplinary interests in fields such as African studies, Afro-European studies, Caribbean studies, comparative colonial or postcolonial studies, diaspora studies, environmental studies, screen media/popular culture studies, gender and sexuality studies, the digital humanities, disability studies, or performance studies.



We seek a colleague who will: develop General Education courses in English (especially for the required Race, Gender and Ethnic Diversity Foundation category) that appeal to a diverse student body; contribute to interdisciplinary initiatives across campus relating to their research and teaching areas; and contribute to our PhD programs. Teaching duties include literary and cultural studies courses at the graduate and undergraduate level in French and English, including the opportunity to run a summer study abroad program.



Qualifications :



Native or near-native proficiency in French and English; PhD in French and Francophone studies or a related field required at time of appointment (August 15, 2023). The Department values diversity, is committed to building a culturally diverse intellectual community, and strongly encourages applications from historically underrepresented minorities.



Appointment is contingent on the university’s verification of credentials and other information required by law and/or university policies, including but not limited to a criminal background check.



About Columbus :



The Ohio State University campus is located in Columbus, the capital city of Ohio. Columbus is the Midwest’s fastest-growing city and the nation’s 14th largest city. Columbus offers a diverse array of welcoming neighborhoods and a vibrant arts and culture scene. Additional information about all that the Columbus area has to offer is available at https://visit.osu.edu/experience.



Application Instructions :



Apply to Academic Jobs Online. A complete application consists of a cover letter, curriculum vitae, writing sample in English or French, research, teaching, and diversity statements, and three letters of reference. The diversity statement should articulate your demonstrated commitments and capacities to contribute to diversity, equity, and inclusion through research, teaching, mentoring, and/or outreach and engagement. Review of applications will begin on October 24, 2022 and will continue until the position is filled. Inquiries may be directed to Margaret C. Flinn, flinn.62@osu.edu.



The Ohio State University is committed to enhancing academic excellence. Recruiting, supporting, and retaining faculty of the highest caliber is a core component of this commitment. In support of this, The Office of Academic Affairs (OAA) has created the Office of Dual Careers and Faculty Relocation (DCFR) to focus on supporting new and prospective faculty. This support includes dual careers services, consultation and resources related to relocation, as well as identifying opportunities to engage on campus and the surrounding community. While employment opportunities are not guaranteed, resources and consultation are available to support the partners of new and prospective faculty as they are considering The Ohio State University and throughout their transition.



The Ohio State University is committed to establishing a culturally and intellectually diverse environment, encouraging all members of our learning community to reach their full potential. Over the next few years, The Ohio State University is committed to welcoming 350 new faculty hires, many of which will contribute to growing our role as a premier research university equipped to answer and interrogate the critical domestic and global societal challenges that deter equality and inclusion. We are responsive to dual-career families and strongly promote work-life balance to support our community members through a suite of institutionalized policies. The Ohio State University is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or identity, national origin, disability status, or protected veteran status.