PhD in French and Francophone Studies or Italian Studies at The Ohio State University (2023)

The doctoral programs in the Department of French and Italian at The Ohio State University is welcoming applications for the 2023-2024 academic year.





- Research Areas



Our program draws on the broad strengths of this flagship state university. We seek students whose interests match our array of interdisciplinary

research clusters:



· Screen and Performance Studies



· Popular and Material Cultures Across Times and Spaces



· Migration Studies—Historic and Current



· Boundary Crossings in Medieval & Renaissance France –Provence—Italy



· French in the Americas



· French & Francophone Writing Now



· Second Language Acquisition



· Sexuality and Gender



- Financial Support



Admitted PhD students receive 4-5 years of financial support in the form of teaching assistantships, carrying a stipend of approximately $2100 per month. Highly qualified entering students may also be nominated for competitive university fellowships. Students may apply for summer research and travel funding awards, and additional dissertation funding if needed.



- Teaching Preparation



We offer exceptional teaching preparation with ongoing support and mentoring. Second Language Acquisition Research and Intercultural Competency are at the core of our training program, as well as workshops and mentoring to prepare for the academic job market.



- Contact and Application



If interested, please contact Academic Program Coordinator Rachel Sanabria (Sanabria.3@osu.edu) or Director of Graduate Studies Prof. Benjamin Hoffmann (Hoffmann.312@osu.edu).

The application deadline to be considered for a teaching assistantship is January 15. To apply:

https://frit.osu.edu/graduate/admissions

- The Ohio State University



OSU is one of the largest universities in the United States. Founded in 1870, we now have around 60,000 students and an endowment of $6.8 billion. The library system is one of the best in the world, offering access to billions of volumes and records in connection with the OhioLink consortium. Special collections include the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library housing the largest collection of comics in the world, the Rare Books and Manuscripts Collection, and the Historic Costume and Textiles Collection. OSU’s Wexner Center for the Arts has an international reputation for interdisciplinary modern art, dance, and film. The Urban Arts Space also hosts many exhibitions and performances. Since 2020, the Department of French and Italian has been recognized by the French Embassy in the United States as a Center of Excellence. Among other projects, the Center of Excellence at Ohio State organizes a writing residency open to French-speaking authors, the Jules Verne Writing Residency.

- Columbus, OH



Columbus is the capital of Ohio and its largest city. With a population of 900 000, and over 2 million in the metro area, it is the 14th largest city in the U.S. It boasts a diverse economy, vibrant cultural life, beautiful 4-season climate with moderate temperatures, historical districts, a great food scene, and affordable cost of living (at least 10% less than the national average).



