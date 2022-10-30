Magic. Enchantment and Disenchantment (Univ. of Oxford)
TWENTY-FIRST ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Society of Dix-Neuviémistes
Call for Papers
Magic: Enchantment and Disenchantment / La Magie : enchantement et désenchantement
University of Oxford (Christ Church), 27 – 29 March 2023
(La version française suit)
Proposals should be sent to sdn.proposals@yahoo.co.uk by 30 November 2022.
In addition to papers with links to the 2023 conference theme, ‘Magic’, for which the regular Call for Papers can be consulted below, we invite submissions for individual papers or panels on:
Research Methodology and/or Theory: five ten-minute papers and questions*
Pedagogy Roundtable: five ten-minute papers and discussion*
*work-in-progress papers warmly welcomed
We invite individual papers or panels on subjects related to the conference theme, on topics including, but not limited to:
- The power of the imagination
- Voyages: the magic of travel; the disenchantment of the world
- Magical worlds: utopias and dystopias
- Exoticism as Magic
- Magic money: get rich quick schemes, stock market bubbles and crashes
- Magic money: the ‘oncle d’Amérique’, the sudden inheritance and other forms
- of deus ex machina
- Romanticism and ‘l’école du désenchantement’ (Bénichou)
- Le merveilleux and le fantastique (Todorov)
- Folklore
- Miracles, transformations and epiphanies
- Enchantment, fantasy, faërie
- Belief and scepticism
- Rationalism and the irrational
- Mystery and the unexplained; Ghosts
- The occult and prophecy
- Spells, Mediums, turning tables, speaking with the dead
- Witches (Michelet) and Mages (Sâr Péladan…)
- Demons, devils, and dangerous fairies
- Science as disenchantment/science as enchantment
- The Magic of technology: la fée électricité and other innovations
- Shock and Surprises: the unexpected
- Poetry as incantation
- Literature/Poetry as alchemy
- The Writer/The Poet as alchemist; The Poet as demiurge
- Art and the uncanny; the artist as magician; the Pygmalion myth
- Fantastic illustrations and caricatures: Gustave Doré, Grandville…
- Rewritings of the Mille et une nuits and of Perrault’s Histoires ou contes du temps passé
- Rewritings of plots and motifs found in les contes de fées (Maupassant, Lorrain)
- The magic of performance
- Staging Magic: Acts of illusion and theatrical representations of magic
- The reception of the Gothic novel in France
- Hoffmann in France
- Power over nature and natural forces
En français :
- L’imagination
- Le voyage, l’exotisme
- Les mondes de la fantaisie : l’utopie et la dystopie
- L’irréel
- Le romantisme and ‘l’école du désenchantement’ (Bénichou)
- Les contes de fées
- Le merveilleux and le fantastique (Todorov)
- Les spectres et les fantômes
- Les puissances cachées
- Les miracles, les transformations, les épiphanies
- L’enchantement, la fantaisie
- Le scepticisme
- Le rationnel/ l’irrationnel
- Le mystère, l’incroyable, l’occulte
- Les sorts / la sorcellerie
- Les sorcières (Michelet) et les mages (Sâr Péladan…)
- Les démons
- La science comme désenchantement/ enchantement
- La magie de la technologie: la fée électricité….
- L’inattendu ; L’illusion
- La poésie, la littérature comme alchimie
- L’art de la Fantastique: Gustave Doré, James Ensor, Rops, Redon, Grandville…
- Briser le quatrième mur : le théâtre
- Hoffmann et son influence
- Les forces de la nature.