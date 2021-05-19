Visiting Assistant Professor Position in French at Williams College, for 2021-2022

We welcome applications for a one-year full-time Visiting Assistant Professor of French Language, Literature, & Culture (open area of specialization) at Williams College, for 2021-2022, beginning in Fall 2021. This position is a 2-2 teaching load: the successful candidate will teach 2 sections of Intermediate French Language (French 103) in the Fall semester, followed by 1 section of Advanced Intermediate French (French 104) and one upper-level literature, film, or cultural studies course (in the candidate's area of specialization) in the Spring semester. We anticipate in-person teaching (on campus) in 2021-2022, and a 4-5 day weekly teaching schedule for this position. We are seeking outstanding language teachers with demonstrated experience teaching Intermediate French Language, as well as advanced-level courses in Literature & Culture. Candidates should have native or near-native fluency in French, provide evidence of excellence in undergraduate teaching of the French Language and French Literature & Culture, and hold a Ph.D. in French Language & Literature, or in Comparative Literature (with a specialization in French Studies).

*

Applicants should submit a cover letter, CV, and 3 letters of reference by ​June 8, 2021 (5PM EST) through Interfolio, using this link: http://apply.interfolio.com/87814

The cover letter should address the candidate's experience teaching Intermediate French Language, give examples of upper-level courses in Literature & Culture that the candidate is eager to teach (in the candidate's area of specialization), and explain how the candidate is prepared to create inclusive learning communities for a diverse group of students. Interviews will be held via Zoom in mid June and there will be no campus visit.

All offers of employment are contingent upon completion of a background check. Further information is available here: http://dean-faculty.williams.edu/prospective-faculty/background-check-policy/

Williams College is a coeducational residential liberal arts institution located in the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts that has built its reputation on outstanding teaching and scholarship and on the academic excellence of its students. For more information, visit the Williams College website (http://www.williams.edu). Beyond meeting fully its legal obligations for non-discrimination, Williams College is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community where members from all backgrounds can live, learn, and thrive.