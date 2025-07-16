Lecturer in French, Baylor University (États-Unis)

Description

The Department of Modern Languages and Cultures at Baylor University seeks an inspirational colleague to ignite passion for the French language and Francophone literatures and cultures as an instructor in the dynamic Division of French & Italian. This appointment is a renewable full-time, benefits-eligible, non-tenure-track, teaching-focused position with a six-year promotion path to Senior Lecturer, with the possibility of subsequent promotion to the rank of Teaching Professor.

About Baylor University

Baylor University is located in Waco, Texas and is the oldest college in the state. It has a diverse student population of 21,000 and is recognized as one of the top universities in the nation, achieving R1 institution status by the Carnegie Classification in January 2022. Baylor also made it to the honor roll of "Great Colleges to Work For" from The Chronicle of Higher Education. It offers competitive salaries and benefits, allowing faculty and staff to live in one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. Baylor's new strategic plan, Baylor in Deeds, guides the University as it continues to fulfill its mission of educating men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.

Qualifications

*A master's degree (MA) or higher in a relevant field is required for this position.

*The area of specialization is open, with preference for areas that complement our existing strengths.

*Study abroad or teaching experience in a French-speaking country preferred.

*Competence in Italian is desirable, though not a prerequisite.

*The ideal candidate will infuse their teaching and extracurricular activities with energy and innovation, cultivating vibrant and immersive experiences in language and culture education.

*We welcome applicants who show a genuine interest in contributing to the intellectual and social life of our academic community through participation in extracurricular initiatives and collegial engagement.

Application Instructions

Candidates will submit a completed application consisting of:

*cover letter

*curriculum vitae

*three (3) confidential letters of recommendation

*official transcript of the highest degree earned (if the candidate is ABD, please submit an additional transcript showing course work toward the Ph.D. or other higher degree).

Further documentation may be added at the candidate's discretion.

At a later time, selected applicants considered for interviews will be asked to complete a required, self-disclosed Religious Affiliation Form.

Completed applications must be submitted by 11:00 p.m. Central Time on October 15, 2025. For questions about the position, please contact Dr. Cristian Bratu, chair of the search committee, at Cristian_Bratu@baylor.edu.

Application Process

This institution is using Interfolio's Faculty Search to conduct this search. Applicants to this position receive a free Dossier account and can send all application materials, including confidential letters of recommendation, free of charge. Apply Now: https://apply.interfolio.com/169000

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

Baylor University, a private not-for-profit university affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, is committed to compliance with all applicable anti-discrimination laws, including those regarding age, race, color, sex, national origin, military service, genetic information, and disability. Baylor complies with statutory Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity requirements. Baylor's full official Notice of Non-Discrimination may be read online.