The Department of Foreign Languages & Literatures at Lafayette College invites applications for a one-year, full-time, visiting assistant professor position (3/3 teaching load) beginning Fall 2021. Preferred area of specialization: 19th and / or 20th century French and Francophone literatures and cultures. Teaching responsibilities include instruction at all levels of the French curriculum. The Foreign Languages and Literatures Department is interested in building a culturally diverse intellectual community and strongly encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. Native or near-native proficiency in French is required. The successful candidate is expected to have received their Ph.D. by the beginning of fall semester. Salary and benefits are competitive.

Applicants should submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, a statement of teaching philosophy, and three confidential letters of recommendation through apply.interfolio.com/85942 . The cover letter should address how the applicant’s teaching, scholarship, mentoring, and/or community service support Lafayette College’s commitment to diversity and inclusion articulated in the College’s diversity statement (https://about.lafayette.edu/diversity-statement/).

Applications will be accepted until May 5, 2021, or until the position is filled. Inquiries can be directed to Department Secretary Ms. Sue Stetler (stetlers@lafayette.edu).

Located within 70 miles of New York City and Philadelphia, Lafayette College is a highly selective undergraduate institution with significant resources to support faculty members in their teaching and scholarship. Lafayette College is committed to creating a diverse community, one that is inclusive and responsive, and is supportive of each and all its faculty, students, and staff. All members of the college community share a responsibility for creating, maintaining, and developing a learning environment in which difference is valued, equity is sought, and inclusiveness is practiced. Lafayette College is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from women and minorities.